/Crownexis makes the case that execution infrastructure is the overlooked variable in active trading returns

Crownexis is taking the stride for a new type of market. The multi-asset brokerage launched a platform providing access to more than 16,000 tools including the likes of foreign exchange, equities, indices, and commodities. The platform is made to improve the position of the experienced traders. The company is showing how better delivery and lower trading costs can improve long term performance.
Execution cost as a return variable
For most of the active users, small savings do matter a lot. Crownexis has different tiers and VIP tier provides spreads from 0.8 pips. The Exclusive tier begins at 1.0 pip. Advanced and Premium accounts start off at 1.2 pips.
The difference might seem small but over the course of long trading tenure, even the small changes can add huge cost.
The single-account for multiple access
Crownexis grants users access to multiple asset classes from one single platform. The platform gives access to many asset classes including- forex, global stocks, commodities, indices, and cryptocurrencies without changing between different accounts.
All of these tools play a crucial role in diversifying the portfolio. Foreign exchange can cover major, minor, and cross-currency pairs. Equities give access to global company shares in various sectors like technology, financial services, energy, and other industries. Indices cover leading regional and global benchmarks. Commodities contain agricultural markets, energy instruments, and precious metals.
The activity-linked interest feature: aligning economics with behaviour
One of the main benefits given by Crownexis is the activity-linked interest method. Traders who can meet certain requirements can earn up to 5.4% annual interest.
These features are important in transforming available stagnant balance into usable capital which will help traders use their funds more fluidly.
Cashback as a cost of trading offset
The platform offers cashback rewards to base account tier and advance tier accounts that have a $10,000 minimum deposit, receive 2x that rate. Higher-tier accounts receive lower spreads, higher cashback rates. Premium accounts at $25,000 receive 3x. Exclusive accounts at $100,000 receive 4x. VIP accounts at $250,000 receive 5x. These features are designed to reduce trading costs for regular and as well as high-volume traders.
Built-In trading tools
Crownexis offers protected trades for certain account tiers. Few accounts get five protected trades with a $50 credit each. Advanced, Premium, Exclusive, and VIP accounts receive ten protected trades with a $200 credit each.
Analytical tools and the information edge
Crownexis combines an economic calendar. Tracking macroeconomic releases, central bank policy decisions, and other market events.
Who is it best suited for
The tier structure, the activity interest, the protected trades and the analytical infrastructure everything is there for clients. The platform wants to improve itself for experienced clients rather than making a basic platform for every user.
The competitive context
Crownexis's vision revolves around two things. First, the linked interest structure. Second, the tier system's combination of providing compression and cashback.
THE BOTTOM LINE
Crownexis is arriving in the market with clear intentions. That is aiming for a better execution, lower trading costs, and smarter account features can have an impact on long-term trading performance.
For experienced traders who want efficiency, Crownexis is a great option.
Disclaimer: This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.
(Forex, stocks, crypto and commodities trading ( purchase, sale, or holding) can be risky and may not be suitable for all investors. The risk of loss can be substantial. Make financial decisions depending on your level of experience and risk appetite. Information on the platform is for general market commentary and is not intended as investment advice.)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.