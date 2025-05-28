Cupid Limited Projects Revenues Of Rs 335 Crores In Fy26

Mumbai: Cupid Limited, India's top producer and brand of male and female condoms, water based personal lubricants, IVD kits, perfumes, deodorant, almond hair oil, body oils, petroleum jelly and other FMCG Products expects to report net revenues of Rs. 335 crore in FY26, which would be a growth of 83% as compared to Rs. 183 crore in FY25 and is looking at growing its topline at a CAGR of 50% over the subsequent two years.



Comparatively to Rs. 178.30.49 crore in FY24, at a consolidated level the total revenues in FY25 were at Rs. 203.18 crore. In FY25, net revenues came at Rs. 183.52 crore, compared to Rs. 171.09 crore in FY24. Comparatively to FY24, EBITDA was at Rs. 41.73 instead of Rs. 50.10. Comparing Net Profit to FY24's Rs. 39.85 crore, it was at Rs. 40.89 crore.

Regarding the performance, Chairman and Managing Director Mr Aditya Kumar Halwasiya said, "We have closed a successful and strong FY25. My team and I have made sure that, from all levels, we maximise stakeholder value since the company was taken over in early Q3FY24."

"Along with our affordable entry into India's B2C FMCG market where the best quality products are available across Pan-India at a reasonable price for the masses, we remain comfortably capitalised and ready for the next era of profitable development driven by our strong international business. Although I am happy with Company's performance in FY25 and am still quite hopeful for the next years at Cupid Limited since we are here to develop and consolidate our position in the several markets," he said.

Targeting a more than double turnover to Rs. 125 crores in FY26 from Cupid's B2C India Business, the company claims it had achieved a turnover of over Rs. 50 crores in B2C FMCG products in FY25.

