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Cutting wheel safety and efficiency: Why it matters for India’s construction, manufacturing, and MSME growth

Among the essential accessories in construction, infrastructure, manufacturing; Cutting Wheels are widely used across industries for cutting metal, steel, pipes, rods, sheets, and structural components.

Published: Jun 29, 2026, 12:49 PM IST|Updated: Jun 29, 2026, 01:22 PM IST
Cutting wheel safety and efficiency: Why it matters for India’s construction, manufacturing, and MSME growth

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