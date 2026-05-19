CVM University, Anand, Gujarat, accelerates research and innovation with major R&D investment

Being an institution with over 80 years of educational experience, CVM University has successfully built its reputation as an innovation-driven research university. Indeed, consistent with its strategic vision, CVM University has allocated INR 10 crores for research and development during the academic years 2024-25, and a rewards-based approach to encourage quality research has also been adopted by the institution.

CVM University has created a vibrant academic environment where several disciplines like engineering, pharmacy, management, science, law, nursing, ayurveda, homeopathy, and health sciences converge. Thus, interdisciplinary and collaborative research at the university helps solve industry requirements and deal with different global challenges.

The research activity of the university has generated tremendous success over the years. In collaboration with the researchers, faculty members have managed to publish over 3,000 research papers, out of which more than 550 research papers have been indexed in the Scopus database. Furthermore, the research papers have received over 15,000 citations, showing that research at the university has received international recognition. Innovations and intellectual property protection have also done well at the university. Over 60 patent applications have been filed, and more than 40 startups have been launched successfully through incubation and innovation programs at the university.

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The institution has gained wide reputation throughout the globe. There are some lecturers from the university who are included in the Stanford University ranking of scientists around the world. The list contains only the top 2 percent of scientists in the world. Some of the researchers have published research papers in renowned international journals which are highly appreciated and recognized throughout the world. These journals hold a high status among the scientific community due to their impact factor. The university is proud of the achievements of its researchers. Both the institution and the university are gaining recognition owing to the quality of work done by its teaching staff and researchers.

For further enhancement of the research environment, the university has made investments in state-of-the-art laboratories, cutting-edge research facilities, faculty training programs, and scholarship development. In January 2025, the university launched its Research & Development Incentive Policy, facilitated through the budget allocation of ₹10 crore. The policy comprises incentive schemes for Scopus/Web of Science publication, monetary support for attending international conferences, funding for novel projects, and awards for budding researchers.

The current research endeavors of the university revolve around various topical and relevant fields, such as Artificial Intelligence, Digital Technologies, Advanced Materials, Healthcare Innovations, Biotechnology, Energy Systems, Agriculture & Food Technology, and Environmental Sustainability.

The faculties' academic achievements in the academic session 2024–25 are impressive. They collectively produced 228 scholarly articles, including 135 articles that found their way into Scopus/Web of Science journals. Moreover, they contributed 16 books and 51 book chapters, and presented more than 150 research papers and posters at more than 115 conferences and forums.

Moreover, students in undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs are encouraged to contribute in an active manner to research-based learning activities including innovations, prototypes development, hackathons, start-up operations, and sponsored research activities. In addition, many of the doctoral students have been successful in acquiring highly valued fellowships from the Government due to their academic and research accomplishments.

Innovation and IP creation remain important areas of focus at the university. From 2020-21 to 2024-25, a total of 35 patents were filed at the university, with maximum number of patents filed in 2023-24. At present, there are active research projects valued at over ₹2.90 crores along with those concluded in the previous academic year 2024-25 which helped add to the university’s funding.

The collaboration of industries and academia has also contributed to increasing the progress made by the university. The collaborative initiatives that included consultancy, sponsored laboratories, industry recommendations, and memorandums of understanding have facilitated the connection between academia and industries. In the current academic session, the university collected consultancy income in excess of ₹27 lakhs along with research grants exceeding ₹21 lakhs. By continuously making progress in research, innovation, and collaborations with industries, CVM University is progressing as an innovative institute..

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