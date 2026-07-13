Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Consumer connect
  • /CyberPeace head shares key insights from WSIS forum in Geneva, urges responsible AI, cyber resilience, and more

CyberPeace head shares key insights from WSIS forum in Geneva, urges responsible AI, cyber resilience, and more

Major Vineet Kumar urged India to establish a National Cyber Commission, promoting responsible AI governance and stronger cybersecurity against emerging threats.

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Jul 13, 2026, 04:12 PM IST|Updated: Jul 13, 2026, 04:21 PM IST
CyberPeace head shares key insights from WSIS forum in Geneva, urges responsible AI, cyber resilience, and more

About the Author

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
'Avengers: Doomsday' reveals its first clear look at Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom mask
Avengers Doomsday4 min ago
2
AADHAAR5 min ago
3
Ind vs Eng5 min ago
4
Siddharth Ghattamaneni6 min ago
5
National Cyber Commission11 min ago