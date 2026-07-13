/CyberPeace head shares key insights from WSIS forum in Geneva, urges responsible AI, cyber resilience, and more

After his engagement at the World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS) Forum, at Geneva. Major Kumar noted that the world’s discourse has moved from ‘what can be achieved with AI' to ‘how can AI be implemented in real life for healthcare, food security, energy, mobility, media and cybersecurity'. The use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) is not a thing of the future, but is transforming societies today, and our role is to ensure it is ethical, secure, inclusive and to always have the humans in the loop, Major Vineet Kumar has said.