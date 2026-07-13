/CyberPeace head shares key insights from WSIS forum in Geneva, urges responsible AI, cyber resilience, and more

Geneva / New Delhi: Major Vineet Kumar, Founder & Global President of CyberPeace called for the formation of a National Cyber Commission in India to equip the nation for the next generation of AI-driven cyber threats and make India a responsible leader in the field of artificial intelligence and CyberSecurity across the world.
After his engagement at the World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS) Forum, at Geneva. Major Kumar noted that the world’s discourse has moved from ‘what can be achieved with AI' to ‘how can AI be implemented in real life for healthcare, food security, energy, mobility, media and cybersecurity'. The use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) is not a thing of the future, but is transforming societies today, and our role is to ensure it is ethical, secure, inclusive and to always have the humans in the loop, Major Vineet Kumar has said.
Global Focus on Responsible AI
At the WSIS Forum, governments, industry leaders, academia, civil society, and the technical community collectively emphasized responsible AI governance, global standards, and human-centric innovation. Major Kumar noted that discussions this year were significantly more application-driven than in previous years, with demonstrations of AI-powered solutions addressing cybersecurity, misinformation, fraud detection, healthcare innovation, robotics, and digital trust. He also highlighted the growing importance of international AI standards and welcomed ongoing global initiatives, including the International Telecommunication Union's efforts toward developing global AI governance frameworks.
AI-Driven Cyber Threats Demand Immediate Attention
Highlighting emerging risks, Major Kumar warned that AI is rapidly changing the cyber threat landscape.
Among the most significant concerns are:
CyberPeace's Vision: Building Human Firewalls
Major Kumar also highlighted CyberPeace's ongoing initiatives, including the CyberPeace First Responder Programme, which aims to create trained community volunteers capable of improving cyber awareness, reporting cybercrime, and strengthening digital resilience at the grassroots level. He reiterated that cybersecurity is a shared responsibility requiring active participation from governments, industry, academia, civil society, journalists, educators, and citizens alike.
Five Digital Shields for India's AI Future
Concluding the interview, Major Kumar outlined five strategic priorities or "Digital Shields" that he believes should guide India's AI and cybersecurity journey:
"AI risks cannot be addressed by any single nation alone. Global cooperation, trusted standards, and responsible innovation will define the future of digital society," Major Kumar concluded.
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