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Dabur GlucoPlus C launches 'Dada's power coaching camp' with Sourav Ganguly, driven by generative AI

Dabur GlucoPlus C teamed up with Sourav Ganguly, TrueFan, and Starcom for an AI summer campaign generating 1.3M+ personalised video messages for mothers.

Published: Jun 26, 2026, 11:13 PM IST|Updated: Jun 26, 2026, 11:23 PM IST
Dabur GlucoPlus C launches 'Dada's power coaching camp' with Sourav Ganguly, driven by generative AI
Image Credit: Dabur GlucoPlus C launches &#039;Dada&#039;s power coaching camp&#039;.

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