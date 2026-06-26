Deviating from the usual playbook of using celebrities in broadcast media, Dabur GlucoPlus C has rolled out a highly personalised campaign named "Dada's Power Coaching Camp." Through this campaign, which uses advanced generative AI technology, the brand has created an individualised digital coach for each young athlete in India from the brand ambassador, Sourav Ganguly.
Created in 250+ different situational combinations, the campaign has sent 1.3 million+ personal video clips of "Dada" to consumers, garnering an overall reach of 110+ million to Indian mothers.
In the world of celebrity ads, the one-to-many broadcast model has prevailed for decades. But, with this campaign, Dabur has made a complete turnaround by creating a complete tech infrastructure across various tech platforms like Meta, generative AI render engines, and WhatsApp automation.
This entire campaign process targets mothers of young and active athletes with a highly conversational interface:
The product positioning strategy is to use the innovation itself as an effective hook as opposed to making it a gimmick. According to Dabur India, GlucoPlus C is designed specifically for that one time that has been portrayed through the videos—that is, when a child feels lethargic while playing around.
The health supplement contains an advanced formula that contains 20% additional glucose to energise kids immediately, along with six essential vitamins and minerals to help active children recover faster, gain stamina, and build immunity.
Speaking on the structural framework behind the campaign, Amit Garg, Head of Marketing for Health Supplements, Dabur India, observed that the entire idea behind the campaign was about bridging the gap between brand scale and empathy.
"At scale, celebrity engagement has always been a broadcast or just a few mass reels—one message for everyone. But a mother watching her child come off the field exhausted isn’t thinking about the category; she’s thinking about her child. That shift from broadcast to a personalised conversation is where this campaign lives," Garg stated. "We used Generative AI to make Dada personally accessible to every mother and every young athlete across the nation."
The large-scale deployment of data was achieved through an innovative tripartite collaboration. The media planning and buying process for this campaign was managed by Starcom India (Publicis Groupe), whereas the entire structure of AI audio visual rendering was developed by the technology partner TrueFan. The concept design was taken care of by the creative partner, Brandsheep.
The loud summer campaign that is using localised reach pipeline mainly in North and East India will end its lifecycle on June 27, 2026.
(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for the advice of a medical expert. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for specific health concerns, personalised advice, or before starting any new dietary supplement or health drink.)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.