DB And Spaces Emerges As Most Awarded Brand At WeddingSutra Influencer Awards 2025

New Delhi: With Gold and Silver wins across four categories, the Uttarakhand-based wedding planning and design house cements its place alongside India’s leading wedding creators.

DB and Spaces, a Destination Wedding Planning and Design Expert from the hills of Uttarakhand, emerged victorious as the most awarded brand at the WeddingSutra InfluencerAwards 2025, securing four prestigious accolades in a single evening. Founded just three years ago by Dakshita Bhatla, the brand now stands alongside India’s leading wedding creators, firmly placing Uttarakhand on the luxury wedding map.

WeddingSutra, India’s leading bridal media platform, honours outstanding contributors to the wedding industry through its annual awards. In its 25th year, the platform honoured wedding professionals who continue to play a key role in redefining Indian celebrations. Recognised across Haldi (Gold), Sangeet (Silver), Wedding (Silver), and Reception (Silver), DB & Spaces underscores its exceptional talent and growing influence in shaping the future of Indian weddings.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

“Coming from the quiet hills of Uttarakhand to being rewarded on a national stage feels like taking our story one step further,” says Dakshita. “We’re glad to have played a small role in bringing mountain weddings into the spotlight. At DB & Spaces, we believe design is most powerful when it enhances rather than overwhelms, a thought we carry into every celebration we create. Four awards in one night, and we’re just getting started.

”Dakshita, who spent a decade building a versatile career in design, started the company after her own wedding, combining her firsthand understanding of a family’s destination wedding experience. The brand’s name, derived from her initials, reflects a larger philosophy: Designing Beyond Spaces. Over the years, the brand has rapidly gained prominence for its ability to craft breathtaking weddings in challenging terrains and destination hubs.

Looking ahead, the brand is set to uplift mountain weddings to the stature of palace weddings, while retaining their natural, editorial beauty. Beyond weddings, the brand is also keen to explore spatial artistry, leaving us eager to see more from them in the future.

(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)