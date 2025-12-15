Deepak Lamba Launches ImaginatioNxt, Next-Gen B2B IP Creation Company

Deepak Lamba has launched= next-generation B2B IP creation company named ImaginatioNxt Pvt. Ltd. Deepak has proven pedigree in media sector. He has led and scaled influential businesses in the media sector including at the Times of India Group and Bloomberg UTV. Now he is trying to focus on creating world-class, future-ready IPs across four key sectors: technology, sustainability, health & wellness, and interiors.

The company launched itself with the Tile & Bath Industry Show (TBIS) which was held from 9 to 11 at Expo Centre Sharjah in the UAE. The event had 30 of India’s leading tile and bathware manufacturers. The event also had 200 international buyers from the US, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America. The event showcased India’s rising stature in the global ceramic market. India already holds a vital position as a tile exporter. Industry projections shows that India’s ceramic exports will cross USD 4 billion and the global market is expected to approach USD 300 billion by 2030.

Lamba says that TBIS is going to be a bridge between India’s manufacturing excellence and global demand. " If India wants to lead global stage, we have to build platforms that are world-class, future-ready and born in India." After its successful debut, TBIS is expected to grow in different geographies in 2026.

ImaginatioNxt has also announced its second major IP named ImagiNxt 2026. The event will take place on May 20–22, 2026, at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai. The platform wants to be the hub for technologies across AI, deep tech, sustainability, mobility, engineering and creativity. The festival will include global and domestic speakers, advanced B2B networking formats, and immersive future-tech experience zones. Government and industry partnerships are going to be announced soon.

The launch of ImaginatioNxt is set to take place in a time when the global exhibitions and platform economy is projected to exceed USD 74 billion by 2030. IP companies is going to play an important role in economic and international business collaboration.