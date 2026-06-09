Delhi customers paid 22% more for AC repair this summer, ProNearMe data shows

It was a brutal summer in Delhi this year. Afternoon temperatures stayed past 44°C for most of May, the AC repair workshops were running almost all hours, and the informal technicians, the ones whose number you find on a society notice board or in a WhatsApp forward at 11pm, were getting more calls than they could handle. ProNearMe, a home services firm out of Delhi, sat down and ran the numbers on 500 of those service calls placed during May and June. The average bill, when the customer came in through one of those informal channels, was 22 percent above the rate the same job would have fetched at the verified fair-market price. The gap showed up most clearly on two specific kinds of work, compressor diagnostics and gas top-ups.

None of this is loose change for an average household. Two flats within walking distance of each other, both with the same Voltas or Daikin split unit acting up the same way, will routinely see one customer billed a few hundred rupees and the other handed an invoice running into five figures. The cheapest bill in the ProNearMe sample was Rs 450, just a quick gas check. The most expensive was Rs 14,800, a compressor swap. It is the spread, more than the average, where the story actually sits.

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"The 22% is not a tip," Simranjeet Singh says. He founded ProNearMe. "It is what people pay for the absence of a price list. The minute you put a rate card out and let everyone see it, that premium begins to fall away. We have seen it happen."

This is one of those Indian consumer stories that does not make the front page. The numbers behind it are big enough, mind you. RedSeer's last estimate had the home services market at something over ₹85,000 crore in 2024, with the next few years expected to roughly double that figure. The catch is that most of that activity is happening off the books, so to speak. The organised digital platforms taken together account for less than 12% of household services bookings in the country, give or take. So where is everyone else finding their plumber. WhatsApp groups. Society contacts. A phone number stuck behind the lift door. That is just the reality, frankly.

For homeowners, the cost of all this opacity is real. If the only way to check a quote is to call another technician at midnight, most people stop checking. They pay. They move on. NITI Aayog's 2022 report on the gig economy in India flagged exactly this. The lack of price discovery hurts both sides, the report said. The worker, because honest pricing keeps getting undercut by aggressive quoters. The customer, because there is nothing real to compare any quote against.

To be clear, Urban Company and other organised players already publish rate cards. That has solved the problem for customers who book through them. But the bulk of the market is not booked that way. The 88% of household services bookings that still happen informally have no rate card to look at, no published anchor, nothing real to compare a quote against. And that is where the 22 percent sits. ProNearMe runs its own rate card for AC service in Delhi NCR, with the same fixed number shown to both customer and technician before the booking actually goes through. Sharing the 22 percent gap data publicly is, in Singh's telling, the company's way of getting that rate-card discipline to spread past the organised category and into the much messier informal market sitting all around it.

"Customers don't want the cheapest technician," he says. "They want to know they aren't being fleeced. Give them a number to compare against, and the anxiety just goes. That is the whole problem we set out to fix."

A NASSCOM Foundation study from 2024, looking at platform-mediated work in India, ended up at much the same place, though it got there by a different route. What it found was that worker retention, and by knock-on effect the customer experience itself, depends most heavily on predictability. The technician needs to know what he will end up earning at the end of a day's work. The customer needs to know what she will be billed at the end of a visit. The platforms that have tried to fix one of those at the cost of the other have, almost without exception, lost both.

The 22 percent gap is not unique to Delhi, obviously. ProNearMe's data is limited to the geography where it has launched, but anyone who has bought AC service or plumbing in any Indian metro will recognise the mechanic. Use a published rate card, you end up paying closer to fair. Don't, and you usually pay more. Sometimes a lot more, depending on the season. Peak monsoon plumbing and peak summer AC service. Those two windows are where the opaque pricing really hits hardest.

For consumers, the practical bit is simple enough. Before saying yes to any quote, get it in writing. Check whether the technician is properly verified by the platform. And check whether the platform has a published rate card you can actually match the quote against. AC servicing alone is roughly 28 percent of all post-sales appliance service in metro cities, going by an IBEF report from 2023. Which is to say, the market is plenty big for transparency to matter to the average household. Still messy enough, though, that informal pricing is dominating.

The Department of Consumer Affairs has, in recent years, pushed for better disclosure across categories. Courier, telecom, and so on. Home services has not had the same attention so far, partly because the category is so split up. But the ProNearMe data points at something the Department might want to take a look at. If 22 percent is the cost of opacity in just one category in one city, the number across categories and metros has to be considerably higher.

For ProNearMe, what comes next is expansion. Plumbing, electrical work, home cleaning, all of it lining up in Delhi NCR over the coming months. Other metros are expected to follow over the course of the next year. Whether the rate-card model holds up once the company is operating at much larger scale is the question every consumer platform eventually has to answer for itself. For now, the takeaway homeowners can carry around with them is just one number. If a quote sits 20 or 25 percent above what a published rate card has on it, the smart move is to ring up somebody else.

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