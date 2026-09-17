/DELTA Act: Maharashtra’s plan to unlock dormant capital in real estate through Tokenization

Speaking at the Global Fintech Fest, The Honorable Chief Minister emphasized that innovation at this scale must be accompanied by consumer protection, legal certainty and regulatory trust - hence the committee of experts which is expected to study international regulatory models and industry practices during the drafting process. He also mentioned that enormous economic value (to the tune of Rs. 50 lakh crore) is locked in our physical assets, particularly land and real estate and described tokenization as a way to unlock this productive capital, bring about transparency, improve liquidity and ultimately convert dormant wealth into economic opportunity. Unlocking this latent capital through property tokenization is crucial to Maharashtra’s goal of becoming a US$1 trillion economy by 2030 - it will create new revenue opportunities and enhance the value of real estate assets.