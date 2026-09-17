Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Consumer connect
  • /DELTA Act: Maharashtra’s plan to unlock dormant capital in real estate through Tokenization

DELTA Act: Maharashtra’s plan to unlock dormant capital in real estate through Tokenization

Land ownership has always represented wealth in India. Yet, owners often struggle to unlock its economic value and aspiring investors are held back by high costs of investment. Tokenization - a solution to both of these challenges - is fast gaining prominence in the fintech world, in India and around the world. The Maharashtra government's proposed DELTA Act and Tokenization being one of the themes of this year’s Global Fintech Fest are both testament to this fact.

Published: Sep 17, 2026, 04:36 PM IST|Updated: Sep 17, 2026, 04:36 PM IST
DELTA Act: Maharashtra’s plan to unlock dormant capital in real estate through Tokenization

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
DELTA Act: Maharashtra’s plan to unlock dormant capital in real estate through Tokenization
2
3
4
5