/DELTA Act: Maharashtra’s plan to unlock dormant capital in real estate through Tokenization

Land ownership has always represented wealth in India. Yet, owners often struggle to unlock its economic value and aspiring investors are held back by high costs of investment. Tokenization - a solution to both of these challenges - is fast gaining prominence in the fintech world, in India and around the world. The Maharashtra government's proposed DELTA Act and Tokenization being one of the themes of this year’s Global Fintech Fest are both testament to this fact.
The DELTA Act, which stands for Maharashtra Digitization and Exchange of Land Token Asset Act, aims to establish a legal framework for blockchain-based tokenization of land and other immovable assets. In July 2026, Maharashtra Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis chaired a meeting directing state officials to constitute an expert committee consisting of representatives from SEBI, BSE, NSE, industry, academia and law to prepare a comprehensive state-level legal framework.
Speaking at the Global Fintech Fest, The Honorable Chief Minister emphasized that innovation at this scale must be accompanied by consumer protection, legal certainty and regulatory trust - hence the committee of experts which is expected to study international regulatory models and industry practices during the drafting process. He also mentioned that enormous economic value (to the tune of Rs. 50 lakh crore) is locked in our physical assets, particularly land and real estate and described tokenization as a way to unlock this productive capital, bring about transparency, improve liquidity and ultimately convert dormant wealth into economic opportunity. Unlocking this latent capital through property tokenization is crucial to Maharashtra’s goal of becoming a US$1 trillion economy by 2030 - it will create new revenue opportunities and enhance the value of real estate assets.
Tokenization also feeds into the broader goal of democratizing ownership, capital and opportunity.
Consider a Rs. 100 crore property spanning one lakh square feet being converted into one lakh digital units (tokens) with each token representing one square foot and being worth Rs. 10,000. Instead of one investor purchasing the entire asset, multiple investors can participate through smaller interests. The process of converting the economic value of a property into digital tokens is Tokenization and multiple investors owning partial interests in a single property is called Fractional Ownership. Together, they can lower the capital required to enter the real estate market and make investing in real estate affordable and accessible to a wider base of investors. These tokens can be bought and sold on platforms such as TradeX - a digital real estate marketplace on Alt DRX - improving the liquidity of real estate assets.
Just as UPI transformed the digital payments ecosystem by making transactions faster and digital payments more accessible, tokenization could transform how investors access and invest in real estate. Through The DELTA Act, Maharashtra seeks to create a framework to support this transformation and make property investment more accessible and unlock the dormant capital in land and other immovable assets.
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