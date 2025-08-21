Demise Of Omnichannel Communication For Marketing And How Equence Is Using AI To Giving Impetus To CPaaS In India

In this hyper-connected world, the communication is every customer's transaction, every increasing business function.

For years, it had been just that, independent SMS, voice, WhatsApp, and email-all through independent vendors, platforms, and departments.

On the one hand, fragmentation of communication had created inefficiency in smooth messaging and customer experience.

As India was, at super-fast pace, embracing digital transformation, companies started looking for intelligent, fast, and integrated communication solutions.

Then like earth never existed without it came CPaaS, with Equence Technologies entering the fray at the onset of the concept in 2016.

During the initial period of business messaging, things in India did operate but very clumsily! OTPs used to happen over SMS. Customer service would be served by way of an IVR-based process. Any serious marketing would happen over email or WhatsApp, none integrated with each other. Except for a few custom cases, integration never happened because it was time-consuming and expensive and just wasn't really scalable.

With the fintech, e-learning, and e-commerce spaces growing at full speed with respective end-user adoption in tow, there has come a newer buzzword: omnichannel communication in all its smooth context-driven glory.

Having really become the strategic need of conversing with customers on the right platform, at the right time, with the right message,

Equence Technologies had anticipated this before.

From a small company with just eight employees and a big vision, Equence fostered a sturdy and scalable omnichannel communications platform that is constitutionally suited to India's complex operational and regulatory environment. The adoption of the platform by ICICI Bank in 2017 for OTP and transactional messaging was complementary: the market has indeed matured for transformation.

The deep-thinking culture functioning behind Equence is what really creates an edge for Equence over its competitors. It is about consulting and partnering with clients to continually optimize communication workflows across an ever-growing range of touchpoints, not just about building the most advanced tools.

"Our mission was never just about enabling messages to be sent. It was about helping businesses communicate with clarity, consistency, and confidence", says Pushpendra Kumar, Founder & CEO of Equence Technologies. "We realized early on that a truly impactful communication strategy must be integrated, intelligent, and inclusive, and we built our platform around those principles."

Really impactful communications fly out of Equence's doors for the benefit of 200+ brands across BFSI, gaming, healthcare, and e-commerce: API-based transactional alerts to AI-powered WhatsApp bots; infrastructure scales gracefully; support aligns with the customer; and turnkey integration, whether it exceeds five crore messages or if a client sends 100.

Equence's CPaaS is built on RESTful API technologies, on-prem infrastructure, SIP/SMPP protocols, RabbitMQ, Kafka, and highly secure frameworks. It also uses AI models such as ChatGPT for personalized real-time interaction, mainly for voice and WhatsApp chatbot arrangements.

What is going to come to fruition next?

Equence is now entering a highly exciting phase of new growth through innovation-based strategic development. Redesign of the user interface is underway within the company that promises end users seamless access to all platform capabilities. As a going along, Equence is building an internal dispatcher solution-a unified dashboard through which companies can monitor various communication vendors and channels from one place, thus not only making operations simpler but providing real-time optimization and visibility.

This is very important for time-sensitive industries such as fintech.

Equence is going vertical and horizontal simultaneously, keeping the gaming industry, e-commerce communication platforms, and overseas market in the UAE on a very high level of priority, with the demand for secure, multilingual, and omnichannel solutions skyrocketing.

To Indian businesses, omnichannel is no longer a luxury; it is a need.