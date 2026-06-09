DePuy Synthes and Saishree Vitalife Hospitals launch advanced skills lab in Pune to strengthen orthopaedic surgeon training

A major advancement in the field of orthopedic surgery and education within India has been achieved through the partnership of the orthopaedic sector of Johnson & Johnson MedTech (DePuy Synthes) and Saishree Vitalife Hospitals, Pune to establish the DePuy Synthes Skills Lab which is geared toward helping surgeons enhance their ability to perform complex orthopaedic and robotic-assisted surgical procedures. Both organizations signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for the purpose of forming a collaborative relationship to support the achievement of common objectives. The collaboration between both organisations provides an example of a wide-ranging collaboration to offer both clinical skills training as well as direct experience in the use of technology and surgical interventions of an orthopaedic nature.

With the use of robotics in surgery becoming commonplace around the world, it has become important to have training modules available that will enable these surgeons with the skills that will prepare them for the new era of surgery. As a result, the Skills Lab was created as an educational facility that will allow orthopaedic surgeons from India and the global community access to the knowledge and experience of some of its best surgeons.

The DePuy Synthes Skills Lab will serve as an institution that offers training in surgical procedures through simulations and surgery in the advanced procedures in joint replacements and orthopedic procedures. The Skills Lab will aim at offering training not only in conventional but also robotic procedures so that participants can gain firsthand experience in them.

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DePuy Synthes and Saishree Vitalife Hospitals Launch Advanced Skills Lab in Pune

Saishree Vitalife Hospitals, being one of the leading health facilities in Pune specialized in robotic orthopedic surgery, brings a lot of experience and professionalism into this collaboration regarding clinical work. This specific hospital is always ready to implement innovations in both technology and patient treatment.

Having worked within the realm of Indian orthopedics for more than three decades now, DePuy Synthes has done a lot of work in the area of surgeons' education and professional development. The firm has implemented lots of innovations, new implants, and technologies into the area of surgery.

It can be expected that the newly established Skills Lab will serve as an excellent place for knowledge exchange. Surgeons will be able to learn about international standards of surgical procedures as well as practice innovative techniques of orthopedic arthroplasties.

Speaking about the inauguration of the program, Ms. Yoo Jin Chey, Vice President, Asia Pacific, DePuy Synthes, said that, "The objective of the program is to enhance surgical skills through training in order to achieve optimal patient results from various hospitals. With rapid developments in technology taking place, education and training for surgeons become essential."

Ms. Yoo Jin Chey, Vice President, Asia Pacific, DePuy Synthes inaugurating the skill lab.

The value of skills in contemporary orthopaedics is highly applicable, given the level of skill required. Dr. Neeraj Adkar, Chairperson of Saishree Vitalife Hospitals notes, "There is no doubt that this collaboration will be significant in relation to the advancements of skill development in Orthopaedics. The outcome of this partnership will result in us performing a safe surgical process as well as increase the success of the procedure through our understanding and experience of the use of Advanced Technologies, making this program highly desirable for me to be involved in, as it develops the necessary plans for the future of Orthopaedic skill training in India. " In addition to providing training to orthopaedic surgeons, the new centre serves as an innovative link where advances in technology can provide support for surgical procedures with the ability for surgeons to be trained and educated in the advanced technologies and techniques for surgical procedures; therefore, creating an opportunity for safe surgical operations to occur.

The Skills Laboratory will be offering the workshops, demonstration, practice on a cadaver, simulation, and educational activities aimed at the requirements of the orthopedic surgeons who are now practicing and those that are still orthopedic residents. It will enable orthopedic surgeons to have the latest information concerning joint replacement, robotic surgeries, and surgery planning.

In addition to this, as per the opinions of some health care professionals, there is an increase in the demand for orthopedic services in India. Moreover, this is seen in rural areas where there are no facilities available for educating and training doctors. The organization of this event is extremely vital to help them fulfill their aim of providing the best quality health care to all citizens of the nation.

Introduction to DePuy Synthes

DePuy Synthes has one of the most comprehensive ranges of Orthopaedic Solutions worldwide, providing functional support for millions of people living active, harmonious lives with chronic illness. Their portfolio includes the following product categories: Joint Reconstruction, Trauma, Extremities, Spine, Sports Medicine, and VELYS™ Digital Surgery, as well as other advanced solutions.

Introduction to Johnson & Johnson MedTech

The basis for human development at Johnson & Johnson is the health of humankind. By providing innovative medicines and MedTech solutions to improve healthcare across the globe, J&J strives to create new ways to care for human beings.

Introduction to Saishree Vitalife Hospital

Saishree Vitalife Hospital in Pune is one of India’s top hospitals providing quality medical care to patients receiving Robotic Orthopaedic Surgery and Joint Replacement Surgery.

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