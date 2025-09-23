Devin Gawarvala’s ‘Global Treasures’ Exhibition In Ahmedabad To Showcase Award-Winning Indian & International Artists

Ahmedabad: The renowned collector, advisor, and founder of Bespoke Art Gallery, Devin Gawarvala, showcases the latest edition of the art and the ambitious show "Global Treasures," celebrating heritage, and forms of culture through art. Being an Indian art collector among the youngest, he has, in the past few years, made a strong statement as a discerning curator with tastes that lean toward extraordinary pieces of art that combine tradition with modern expression.

Currently on show at Bespoke Art Gallery, all of the patrons embark on a visual odyssey wherein memorandum and folklore intermingle with the artist's imagination within the workshop. The gallery stays open through the day from August 31st to oct 7th, 2025, from 11 am to 8 pm, flaunting nearly 60 works of art from a varied field comprising mixed media, acrylic, textured paintings, sculptures, and installations; Pichwai, Tanjore, and Perishious art.

Devin draws inspiration from ancient cultures and traditions of the world, each piece telling about the making and breaking of heritage through time and space. The collection has been called a mini symphony of colors, forms, and philosophies that invite one's gaze to internalize the unity of time, place, and spirit.

It seems that the show that straddles The Bespoke Art Gallery boasts an intimidating list, Indian and Western, genuinely deserving global attention in their own right.

Indian Artists Featured:

Bajju Sir – Padma Shri awardee, holder of many state-level awards.

Keshari Nandan – The Lalit Kala Akademi National Award for Ceramics

Thota Vaikuntam – The winner of the National Film Award for Best Production Design.

Rini Dhumal – Condemned the name and Chancellor's Gold Medal (1972), Governor's Gold Medal (1974), Government of India Cultural Scholarship, French Government Scholarship, to work under Prof. K.G. Subramanyan and Sir S.W. Hayter at "Atelier 17".

Arun Pandit – The name revered in the Lalit Kala Akademi National Award for Sculpture (2010).

Karl Antao – ISI Hyderabad Artist Residency (2003); Best Solo Show Award by India Habitat Centre (2005); Bendre Husain Award (1995); Bombay Art Society Award (1993); Best Sculpture Award (1992).

Vipul Kumar has been the fortunate recipient of several fellowships and residencies: Fulbright Travel Fellowship (USA), Charles Wallace Fellowship (UK), Residency at Northern Clay Center (Minnesota), Anderson Ranch Arts Center (Colorado), and Sanskriti Kendra (New Delhi).

Ankon Mitra-the holder of 2018 All-India Gold Medal and 2020 Lexus Design Awards for internationally exhibiting his works

K.G. Subramanyan-winner of Kalidas Samman, Padma Vibhushan (2012), and Padma Bhushan (2006).

Himmat Shah, distinguished sculptor, has won the Lalit Kala Akademi National Award (1956 and 1962), Sahitya Kala Parishad Award (1988), Kalidasa Samman (2003), and became a Fellow of the Lalit Kala Akademi (2021).

International Award-Winning Artists who have received honors such as The Biafarin award, NordArt (Germany, 2018), Rio Tinto Sculpture Award (Australia, 2017), and Celeste Award for Installation.

Featuring International Artists:

Gillie & Marc – This internationally renowned dual" group will be among the top contenders for the Archibald Prize. Many awards exist from Chianciano Biennale (Italy), Sculpture by the Sea (Sydney), such as the Allens People's Choice Award (2016, 2018), and Children’s Choice Award (2016). Bayside Arts Festival, People’s Choice Award (2019), is another name in the list.

Bobur Ismoilov-Medals of gold awarded by the Academy of Fine Arts Uzbekistan and honored artist of Uzbekistan; an active member of several international artists unions.

Timur D. Vatz-Award-Winning recipient of the Guinness Prize for First-Time Exhibitor in the Royal Academy of Arts Summer Exhibition (1994), A.T. Kearney Prize (1996) and B.P. Portrait Award (2002)- given by the National Portrait Gallery, London.

Other celebrated names associated with the show are Muzaffar Ali, Christian Saldert, Walera Martynchik, Harshil Patel, Saroj Kumar Singh, M. Narayan, Jesus Curia, JP Kala, Evelyne Brader-Frank, among others. Together they speak of the fluidity in the world of creative cultures in storytelling.

Devin remarks: "Art is a language bridging past and present, and every work I do is basically a story of human heritage that will resonate with the individual viewer." In creative expression through Global Treasures, this is his vision of art being a vehicle to nurture, inspire, and unite mankind.

One step ahead lies the initiative of expanding the art workshops and interactive sessions into a rare opportunity for the young artists to share, learn from Devin's experience, and interact with the masters whose works are on view. Mostly regarded as a curator, he is committed to conservation and philanthropic activities, among other things, with architecture, design, and landscaping all looping in again to cultural conservation and Promotion.

Global Treasures, combining the voices of the legendary masters with the speech of the present day, consists of the timeless power of art to weave histories, cultures, and imaginations together for a collective celebration of creativity.

(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)