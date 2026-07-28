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Dhanashri Joshi from Delhi & Mira Gadhia from Dubai win Mrs India International Queen 2026

Decoding How The Platform Re-defined the Concept of Winning For Married Women: Winners of the Mrs India International Queen 2026 Title Dhanashri Joshi & Mira Gadhia 

Published: Jul 28, 2026, 02:13 PM IST|Updated: Jul 28, 2026, 03:22 PM IST
Dhanashri Joshi from Delhi & Mira Gadhia from Dubai win Mrs India International Queen 2026

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