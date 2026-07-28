/Dhanashri Joshi from Delhi & Mira Gadhia from Dubai win Mrs India International Queen 2026

Mrs. Dhanashri Joshi Deshmukh has been declared the winner of Mrs India International Queen 2026 title, and Mrs. Mira Gadhia has been named Classic Mrs India International Queen 2026 at the finale of one of the most respected pageants of India – Mrs India International Queen 2026. It took place at The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel, Delhi. The crown was handed to them by Bollywood celeb Neelam Kothari Soni and pageant Director Ankita Saroha.
Many people think that beauty contests are contests of looks. However, in the Mrs India International Queen 2026 contest, the true transformation took place way before the crowning ceremony.
Vision of this highest-level beauty pageant for married women in India is that each contestant would not only take away the crown but also an invaluable gift of self-confidence, self-respect, identity and a new purpose in life.
The event is organized by Ankita Saroha, and the motive behind organizing the event is to help married women regain their identity. In addition, the motto of the event is “Be Strong, Be Confident, Be You.” It should be noted that it is not just about walking on the ramp; rather, there are workshops held on self-defense, meditation, money management, and personality grooming as well.
Ankita Saroha then took to addressing the masses, explaining the philosophy of the platform.
“Once married, most women give up on their dreams because they feel responsible for their families. But through this platform, every woman has an opportunity to chase their dreams.”
Winner of Mrs India International Queen 2026: Mrs. Dhanashri Joshi Deshmukh from Delhi – (Cash Prize: ₹1 lakh)
First Runner-up: Mrs. Monisha Sreekanth from Singapore – (Cash Prize: ₹50,000)
Second Runner-up: Mrs. Ayushi Sharma from Madhya Pradesh – (Cash Prize: ₹25,000)
Category: Classic
Classic Winner: Mrs. Mira Gadhia (Dubai) – Cash Prize: ₹1,00,000
Classic 1st Runner-up: Mrs. Elanor Rajendran (Singapore) – Cash Prize: ₹50,000
Classic 2nd Runner-up: Dr.
Orane International Janakpuri was the official makeup sponsor for the event.
Speaking to us about this pageant, Mrs India International Queen 2026 winner Dhanashri Joshi Deshmukh says, and we quote:
“The best thing about this platform is that at the age of 21 and 73, both ages walk together on the same platform—not only competing but celebrating each other's transformation and journey.”
She said that each woman should confidently say,
“I am the Queen of my life”
no matter if she resides in a metro city or a village.
Maybe there was yet another Queen Mira Gadhia, who had won the Classic Mrs India International Queen 2026, came from Dubai to participate. She said,
“The moment we registered, the victory started. We got trained in self-defense, financial independence, presentation skills and communication skills. We became queens even before the final.”
It touched the right note with Bollywood actor Neelam Kothari Soni, who awarded the prizes to the winners.
Talking about her views on the platform from the dais, Actress Neelam Kothari Soni appreciated the platform for motivating women to pursue their dreams irrespective of their age and marital status.
“Everybody always claims that after marriage, everything about your life comes to an end and you must think only about the wellbeing of your family. But there is no age of self-assurance and desire.”
Ms. Neelam continued by saying that:
“Whatever you do, do it with your heart and soul. You should be passionate about whatever you are doing since there are going to be highs and lows.”
Those individuals who participate in the said competition show how much the Mrs India International Queen pageant has gained in popularity. As we can see from the facts mentioned above, it began with just 30 contestants in 2020 and has grown to 91 participants in 2026.
Website: www.mrsindiainternationalqueen.com
(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)
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