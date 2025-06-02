Digant Sharma Joins Global Leaders At Europe-Asia Economic Economic In Davos

New Delhi: Prominent Indian industrialist and global CSR leader Mr Digant Sharma joined an elite gathering of world leaders, policymakers, and innovators at the first edition of the Europe-Asia Economic Summit (EAES), held at the Davos Congress Centre from May 27-28, 2025. The global summit brought together more than 100 participants from academia, government, multinational corporations, and SMEs to explore the evolving intersection between artificial intelligence (AI) and sustainability, under the theme “AI and Sustainability.”

Hosted by the Executive Board of EAES, including:

Ms Aina Meng, Founder and President

Mr Andreas Benoit, Executive Board Member

Mr Pedro R. Mor, Executive Board Member

Mr Sharma was part of high-level strategic discussions that prioritized cross-border collaboration between Europe and Asia, with a focus on building smart, sustainable ecosystems and accelerating the global energy transition.

Key Leaders and Industry Experts in Attendance Included:

Mirjam Staub-Bisang, Chair, BlackRock Switzerland

Tim Holt, Executive Board Member, Siemens Energy

André Schneider, Chairman, World Climate Foundation

Angela Paolini Ellard, Deputy Director-General, WTO

Edward Crook, VP Strategy, DeepL

Jontey Zhou, Country Manager of BYD Switzerland, Austria, Hungary and Malta

Pascal Kaufmann, Founder, AlpineAI & Lab42

Alicia Garcia-Herrero, Chief Economist Asia Pacific, Natixis

Esmie Wanghui, GM, Alibaba Cloud Europe

Katrin J. Yuan, CEO, Swiss Future Institute

Dorian Selz, CEO, Squirro

Christian Guttmann, Executive Director, Nordic AI Institute

Andy Fitze, Co-founder, SwissCognitive

Vibha Dhawan, Director General, TERI

Adrian Del Maestro, VP Global Energy Advisory, AECOM

Bruno Zhang, CTO, Huawei Cloud

Corneliu Bodea, CEO, Adream Invest

Clover Hogan, Founder, Force of Nature

Stefan Legge, Vice Director, University of St. Gallen

Cindy Candrian, Co-Founder, Delta Labs AG

Mr Digant Sharma's Statement

“The EAES in Davos is a vital platform for bridging vision with action. Whether in climate, technology, or development, collaboration between global institutions and local ecosystems is key to creating meaningful, scalable impact,” said Mr. Sharma. “I look forward to deepening partnerships across Europe and Asia to drive sustainable innovation.”

A Vision for Collaboration

“Europe sets the pace in AI governance, while Asia makes giant leaps in industry-wide adoption,” said Aina Meng, President of the Executive Board.

“Our goal with the EAES is to connect leaders, exchange knowledge, and support collective action—especially between large corporations and SMEs, to accelerate energy transition and sustainable growth.”

The summit also spotlighted the urgency for companies to align with evolving governance frameworks, which increasingly shape access to global markets and innovation ecosystems.

“AI governance is central to shaping innovation but also a barrier to alignment. We must find shared values and keep up momentum toward human-centric, ethical tech,” Meng added.

What’s Next?

Following the success of the first edition, the second Europe-Asia Economic Summit is scheduled for 2026, with a new thematic focus to be announced soon.

