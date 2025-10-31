Digital Communications: Last Mile To First Opportunity

Where fibre was once seen as a ray of hope in villages, kiosks are now being used to broadcast classes, pension updates are being made to feature phones in seconds, telemedicine is being carried over video to the front door and fibre is now being discussed by kiosks. Five hundred thousand and more mountains to five hundred thousand and more hamlets have had a decade long telecom reform years make connectivity capability a silence bind 140 crore aspirations in a one digital garment. With the backhaul no longer being the bottleneck and BharatNet and the highest rate 5G launch in the world, the network is now the driver of services, livelihoods, and security.

The Digital Communications theme of ESTIC 2025 is led by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), and there is an obvious brief: inclusion, network innovation and integrity are to be pulled in the same direction. The reform package with the Telecommunications Act, 2023, as its anchor right of way (RoW) framework and citizen-safety platforms have modulated to its advantage in order to protect its users and to accelerate rollouts. The Act replaces an old and 140-year-old structure with new rules in spectrum, security and innovation. In 2019, the mean ROW permission days have fallen to 448 days (2024) 60 days (2019) 60 days average RoW permission in the year 2019, which is equivalent to the pace of the implementation. The citizen-protection layer of DoT like Sanchar Saathi, The prevention of spoof call, ASTR analytics and national cell broadcasting instills a trust on the network as a social utility.

Online communications have now become the pillars of growth inclusiveness. The direction of DoT has a definite path that is universal access, secure networks and global innovation that is competitive. We will quickly invest, develop indigenous capacity and deliver reliable services to all citizens through cooperation with industry and academia in addition to facilitation of right-of-way and compliance, said Dr. Neeraj Mittal, Secretary, Department of Telecommunications.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The level of connectivity has increased to the population level. Internet connections have grown to 25 crore (Mar 2014) to 100 crore and more broadband subscriptions to 6 crore to 98.47 crore and average monthly data per wireless user to 349 x to 21.52 GB (Dec 2024). The teledensity has gone to 86.16% (july 2025) (previously 75.23). The support of 8. 2 lakh mobile towers and 30 lakh mobile base tranceivers stations support 1220.18 million (July 2025) mobile subscribers in India.

Last mile is also gaining fast momentum. BharatNet is the largest rural broadband programme in the world comprising 2.14 lakh service-ready Gram Panchayats with 6.93 lakh km of laid optical fibre (March 2025). Also, India has previously taken just 22 months to plug 5G network in 99.6 percent of its districts, thus at the moment high-speed network is also affordable to the businesses and to the population. Connection has gone to the border villages, aspirational districts and the North-East on the under-saturation drives.

The security and trust have been scaled by access. Sanchar Saathi allows users to track and block devices; International Incoming Spoofed Calls Prevention system had blocked about 90 percent of calls in the first 24 hours it was launched; ASTR marks connections made on forged documents or exceeding a threshold; and cell broadcasting now covers up to 80 percent of the network to send targeted early-warning notices. These improve network security as well as simplify a citizen experience.

There is an upsurge in the production and research and development base. As per PLI of Telecom, the investment made is about 4469 crore, sales made are 88,383 and export stands at 17062; the total sales have risen 500% to the current FY2019-20 level. Indigenous capability is also increasing with 4G stack, 100 5G Use-Case laboratories, Bharat 6G Vision, Bharat 6G Alliance, and 111 granted research project- it has created India to become the 6G by 2030.

Even the international presence is growing in line with the growth in the country. The India Mobile Congress 2024 has enrolled 1.75 lakh visitors. As a conference hosted in India, WTSA-24 was attended by 3,700 people who represented 160 countries and India is now the first to hold the chair of all 10 ITU-T Study Groups and the SCV. India has improved to become 49th on Network Readiness Index 2024, a measure of digital preparedness and policy actions.

Digital communications track At Bharat Mandapam, the Digital communications track will be executed with this executional style through the assistance of industry-academia-startup cooperation, and live demonstrations. ESTIC plenary talks, 11 thematic streams, 75 startup stalls and 100 research posters design are to be stress-tested to harmonize standards, commercial relationship seeding and put policy and lab results into practice under nationwide deployment.

The roadmap is three times more than Viksit Bharat 2047. Firstly, fill the remaining unreachable habitats with a mix of BharatNet and 4G/5G in the current world, and 6G-capable backbones in the years to come. Second, secure scales, civilian-based platform, Sanchar Saathi, spoof-call prevented and nationwide cell broadcasting to ensure it is safe, control fraud and disasters alerts. Third, R&D and manufacturing indigenous through PLI, use-case labs, the Bharat 6G Vision and the Bharat 6G Alliance, India is thus not just a domineering market, but also a domineering manufacturer of next-generation telecom.

The consequence goal is self-evident; ensure connectivity such that the first mile of opportunity is reliable, secure and affordable in a manner that all of the services available to ride a network will do so, and that all of the entrepreneurs who can build on the stack find predictable access to scale. The path to Viksit Bharat 2047 is being set with the emphasis on delivery- project by project, line by line, as DoT leads the reforms and protection, and as the working forum of ESTIC-2025 provides the project with the opportunity to transform plans into projects.