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Digital land rush: Real estate tokenization across the globe

Platforms such as Alt DRX are part of this shift towards digital real estate, offering investors the opportunity to explore professionally curated and managed digital real estate investment opportunities through their marketplace - TradeX.

Published: Sep 25, 2026, 10:43 AM IST|Updated: Sep 25, 2026, 11:43 AM IST
Digital land rush: Real estate tokenization across the globe

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