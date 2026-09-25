Digital land rush: Real estate tokenization across the globe

A 2022 Boston Consulting Group Report estimated that by 2030, tokenization of illiquid assets (including real estate) would be an opportunity worth US$16 trillion and that the tokenized market would make up 10% of the Global GDP. Investor sentiment is also shifting - investors are increasingly willing to invest in tokenized assets, especially tokenized real estate because of lower investment minimums, increased liquidity, lower transaction costs and enhanced transparency. In the last three years, there have been some notable developments in Real Estate Tokenization (RET) in several countries.
United Arab Emirates: In March 2025, the Dubai Land Department launched the pilot phase of the Real Estate Tokenization Project under its Real Estate Innovation Initiative ‘REES’, becoming the first real estate registration entity in the Middle East to implement tokenization on property title deeds. The RET market in UAE is projected to reach approx. US$16.33 billion by 2033, representing 7% of Dubai’s real estate transactions. In February 2026, the project entered its second phase - activating resale activity in the secondary market and enabling the resale of around 7.8 million real estate tokens within a controlled pilot framework.
United States: Valued at US$0.96 billion in 2024, the RET market is projected to reach US$6.6 billion by 2034. Elevated Returns’ tokenization of an 18.9% equity stake in the St. Regis Aspen Resort in 2018 which raised US$18 million in less than two years - became a landmark use case for RET in the US. A notable industry example is Lofty, a Miami-based fractional real estate investment platform which tokenizes rental properties across the US using blockchain technology.
Luxembourg: In 2025, Blocksquare launched a RET framework in Luxembourg, compliantwi th the European Union’s Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (“MiCA”). This initiative enables property owners to tokenize economic rights tied to real estate, integrating with land registries through notarized agreements to ensure legal compliance. BlocHome, a Luxembourg-based real estate tokenization platform allows individuals to invest in high-yield residential properties in Luxembourg through a variety of monthly plans.
United Kingdom: In 2024, UK set up the Digital Securities Sandbox which allowed companies to trial the issuance and trading of tokens - helping regulators and market participants to examine the digital infrastructure required for tokenization and inform its future regulatory framework. The 2019 tokenization of the Mayfair Hotel in London, valued at approximately US$600 million, was the largest single asset RET at that time.
Though regulatory frameworks vary across countries, these international developments signify a growing interest in blockchain based real estate tokenization. It marks the convergence of technology and regulation with the objective of making real estate investments more transparent, efficient and accessible.
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