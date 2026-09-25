Digital land rush: Real estate tokenization across the globe

A 2022 Boston Consulting Group Report estimated that by 2030, tokenization of illiquid assets (including real estate) would be an opportunity worth US$16 trillion and that the tokenized market would make up 10% of the Global GDP. Investor sentiment is also shifting - investors are increasingly willing to invest in tokenized assets, especially tokenized real estate because of lower investment minimums, increased liquidity, lower transaction costs and enhanced transparency. In the last three years, there have been some notable developments in Real Estate Tokenization (RET) in several countries.