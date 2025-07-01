Doctor’s Day 2025: Leading Health Expert Advice For A Healthier, Happier You

New Delhi: This year, we’ve brought together leading health experts from across disciplines to share their most valuable advice—not just for managing illness, but for thriving in mind and body.

From better sleep and balanced nutrition to emotional resilience and disease prevention, these trusted voices offer practical, science-backed tips that can help you make small changes with big impacts. Their insights reflect years of experience, compassion, and a deep understanding of what truly makes a difference in long-term wellness. Whether you're starting your health journey or looking to improve your current routine, let this Doctor’s Day serve as a moment of reflection and renewal—toward a healthier, happier you.

1. Dr Manish Mahajan, Senior Consultant Nephrology and Renal Transplant Physician, Kailash Hospital MBBS, MD (Med), DM (Nephro), MRCP, FICM, Diploma in Diabetes MS Renal Medicine (UK), Nephrotouch Diabetes Kidney And Heart Clinic, Noida

Dr Manish Mahajan, extends his heartfelt wishes for a healthy life—emphasizing that healthy kidneys are essential for overall well-being and longevity. He advises everyone to maintain a healthy lifestyle, especially by managing conditions like diabetes and hypertension, and avoiding processed or junk food. These simple yet powerful habits can significantly enhance life expectancy and promote long-term kidney health.

Dr Mahajan also reflects on the significance of National Doctors’ Day, celebrated annually on July 1st in India since 1991, in honor of Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy—a legendary physician, freedom fighter, and advocate for education. He describes doctors as the true soldiers of society—those who may not stand at the borders but dedicate their lives to saving others. Whether in times of global health crises like COVID-19, Disease X, or outbreaks like AIDS, Ebola, or the plague, doctors are always the first to respond. Their selfless service and unwavering commitment are the backbone of our healthcare system and deserve the highest appreciation.

2. Dr Rishit K Harbada, Nephrologist/Renal Specialist, Mumbai

Your kidneys are two bean-shaped organs in your body. They clean your blood by removing waste and extra water, which leaves your body as urine. Kidneys also help control blood pressure, make red blood cells, and keep your bones strong.

To keep your kidneys healthy, drink enough water every day. Eat healthy food like fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. Avoid too much salt, sugar, oily and processed food. Do regular exercise and try to keep your weight in a healthy range.

People with diabetes or high blood pressure should be extra careful, as these can damage the kidneys. Avoid smoking and limit painkiller use, especially without a doctor’s advice.

Get your kidneys checked with simple blood test creatinine and urine routine. Taking care of your kidneys means taking care of your whole body. Healthy kidneys help you feel better and live longer.

3. Dr. Gerry George Mathew, Nephrologist and Transplant Physician, Chennai

Maintaining a healthy lifestyle is a holistic effort that blends physical, mental, and emotional well-being. Daily moderate exercise for at least 30 minutes boosts cardiovascular fitness and overall energy levels. A balanced diet—rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins—nourishes the body, while 7–9 hours of sleep each night allows for full recovery and mental clarity. Managing stress through mindfulness, hobbies, or breathing techniques is also vital for emotional resilience.

When it comes to kidney health, consistency is key. Stay well-hydrated to flush toxins, limit processed foods and sodium, and manage blood pressure and blood sugar—especially for those with diabetes. Regular physical activity, maintaining a healthy weight, and avoiding smoking are equally important. Use medications, especially painkillers, with caution and only as prescribed. Most importantly, get routine check-ups to catch potential issues early.

On this Doctor’s Day, let’s commit to proactive wellness—caring for our bodies every day, not just when illness strikes.

4. Dr. Malavika Singh – Pediatric Dentist & Early Childhood Development Specialist, Ummeed Child Development Center, Mumbai

I stand at the intersection of pediatric dentistry and early childhood development—not just treating teeth, but nurturing the whole child. My work is rooted in a single belief: every child deserves not just care, but connection. I have committed my career to reimagining pediatric healthcare as a space where science meets empathy, where oral health becomes a gateway to emotional, cognitive, and social well-being. Through community-based models, parent empowerment, and hospital collaborations, I advocate for care systems that see the child in their wholeness. This award is not just a recognition—it is a call to keep going. To keep building a world where health is not just the absence of illness, but the presence of opportunity, dignity, and joy. For every child. Everywhere. I am honored, and I am ready—for the work ahead, the change we must create, and the future every child deserves.

5. Dr. Rajeev Kumar Mittal, MBBS, DCH (Lucknow), PGPN (Boston University), Sanjivani Medical Center, Meerut

To keep children healthy and happy, Dr. Rajeev Kumar Mittal emphasizes a holistic approach focused on balanced nutrition, physical activity, proper sleep, hygiene, and family time. A well-rounded diet including fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and dairy is essential, while sugary drinks should be replaced with water or milk. Mealtimes are a great opportunity for families to bond and encourage mindful eating.

Physical activity is equally important; children should be active for at least 60 minutes daily through fun activities like sports, dancing, or outdoor play. Establishing consistent sleep routines helps children get adequate rest, crucial for their growth and well-being.

Good hygiene practices, such as regular handwashing, brushing teeth twice daily, and bathing regularly, are vital to prevent illness. Dr. Mittal also advises limiting screen time to two hours a day and encouraging active, outdoor alternatives. Spending quality family time with games, reading, or walks strengthens bonds and supports overall wellness.

6. Dr. Rashi S. Gupta, Dentist, Dr. Gupta's Dental Clinic, Mumbai

On this Doctors' Day, Best Health Experts Share Their Advice for a Healthy Life – A Dentist’s Perspective

While dentists are often associated solely with teeth, their role in overall health is far more comprehensive. On this Doctors' Day, Dr. Rashi S. Gupta from Dr. Gupta's Dental Clinic, AdvancEdge Dentistry and Implant Centre, emphasizes that the mouth can be a window to systemic health. “Oral tissues often reflect the first signs of issues like nutritional deficiencies, stress, and even sleep disorders,” she explains. Conditions such as jaw pain, dry mouth, ulcers, and teeth grinding can indicate underlying health concerns. Dr. Gupta advocates for regular dental visits, balanced nutrition, stress management, and quality sleep as key components of preventive care. “It’s not just about maintaining a smile, but about supporting overall wellness,” she adds. A proactive approach to oral and general health can lead to early detection and better outcomes—because a healthy life truly begins with awareness.

7. Dr. Anurag Garg, MBBS, MS, MCh Urology, Consultant Urologist and Andrologist at Garg Urology and Children Hospital, Roorkee

On Doctor’s Day 2025, Dr. Anurag Garg highlights the growing need for proactive urological health awareness among both men and women. “Many urological conditions, such as kidney stones, urinary tract infections, and prostate issues, often go undetected until they become severe,” he says. Dr. Garg emphasizes the importance of regular check-ups, hydration, and lifestyle modifications to maintain urinary tract health.

For men, particularly those above 50, he advises timely screening for prostate health and encourages open conversations about issues like infertility or erectile dysfunction, which are often stigmatized. “Early diagnosis can significantly improve treatment outcomes,” he adds.

Dr. Garg also urges parents to seek timely pediatric urology consultations for children with conditions like bedwetting or undescended testes, which are commonly overlooked.

His message this Doctor’s Day is simple yet powerful: “Prioritize your health and never ignore early signs. A healthier, happier life begins with awareness and timely action.”

8. Dr. S. L. N. Raju, Urologist in Bangalore

Healthy kidneys are silent protectors—when they function well, you hardly notice them; when they don’t, your entire body suffers. With modern advancements, early diagnosis and timely treatment can save lives,” says Dr. S. L. N. Raju, Senior Consultant Urologist and Renal Transplant Surgeon with over three decades of clinical excellence.

From managing kidney stones and prostate issues to treating male infertility and performing complex pediatric urology surgeries, Dr. Raju has dedicated his career to restoring health and hope. His vast experience in conducting successful kidney transplants for both donors and recipients has made him a trusted name in Bangalore’s medical community.

“This Doctors' Day, my message is simple—don’t ignore your urinary symptoms. Drink adequate water, get regular health check-ups, and consult specialists early. Prevention and timely care are your best allies for a healthy life,” he adds.

Wishing everyone a healthy and informed journey ahead. Happy Doctors’ Day!

9. Dr. Sreenath S Manikanti, Lead Consultant - Neonatology & Pediatrics, Kauvery Hospitals , Bangalore

The foundation of a healthy life begins in childhood. As a specialist in Paediatrics and Neonatology, I’ve seen how critical the early years are for a child’s physical, emotional, and cognitive development. From the moment a newborn takes it’s first breath , every step in care matters. Timely vaccinations, balanced nutrition, regular health check-ups, and an emotionally supportive environment can make a lifelong difference. Parents should not overlook small signs—early intervention can prevent long-term complications. My advice to every parent is to stay informed, ask questions, and always prioritize preventive care over curative. A healthy child today builds a healthier nation tomorrow. On this Doctor’s Day, I salute every medical professional committed to nurturing lives with compassion and science.”

Wishing everyone a very Happy Doctor’s Day! Let’s continue to heal, protect, and inspire.

10. Dr Gayatri Deshpande – Head of the Dept. at Nanavati max super speciality hospital Mumbai

Healthy life for the teenagers

Dr. Gayatri Deshpande highlights a growing concern: the impact of modern lifestyle on teenage girls' health. With improved nutrition, healthcare, and environmental exposure, puberty in Indian girls is now occurring as early as age 11. While this signals better overall health, it also brings challenges. Today's teens often follow unhealthy dietary habits, consuming junk food, sugary drinks, and processed meals. Coupled with reduced physical activity, excessive screen time, and poor sleep, this leads to rising cases of obesity, irregular menstrual cycles, acne, and hirsutism (excess facial hair). These conditions can cause body shaming, low self-esteem, anxiety, and depression. Left unaddressed, they may result in long-term health issues such as insulin resistance, prediabetes, infertility, hypertension, and cardiac problems. Dr. Deshpande stresses that these issues are both correctable and preventable through early intervention, guidance from a gynecologist, lifestyle changes, and, when necessary, medication. She wishes everyone a healthy, peaceful life on this Doctors’ Day.

11. Dr. Ashish Gupta, BDS, MDS

On this Doctors’ Day, Prof. Dr. Ashish Gupta, a globally renowned orthodontist and second-generation smile expert at Gupta Dental Centre – The Multispeciality Centre, South Delhi, reminds us why oral health is far more than just clean teeth. “Teeth don’t just chew food — they speak, they smile, they shape your face and your self-esteem. Yet we treat them like spare parts,” he says. Dr. Gupta stresses that poor oral health is often linked to serious conditions like heart disease, diabetes, and even pregnancy complications.

His message is simple but powerful: don’t neglect your dental hygiene.

His 3 golden rules?

Brush twice, Floss once, Smile always

See your dentist every 6 months — not every 6 years

Avoid excess sugar like it’s acid — because it is.

“You invest in a screen protector for your phone,” he adds. “Why not invest in the one thing that lights up your face — your smile?”

Let this be your cue to smile smarter, every day.

12. Prof. Dr. G. S. Prabudoss, Director & Chief Consultant, Surgical Gastroenterology, Minimally Invasive & Endobariatric Surgery, Chennai Obesity and Gastro Surgeons Centre: Chennai, India

On this Doctors' Day, I extend my heartfelt wishes to all the fellow healthcare heroes who dedicate their lives to healing others. As a Gastroenterologist, I firmly believe that a healthy life begins with a healthy gut. The digestive system plays a central role in overall well-being — it's where nutrients are absorbed, immunity is built, and balance is maintained. Sadly, our modern lifestyle, irregular eating habits, stress, and lack of fiber have made gastrointestinal issues more common than ever. My advice is simple yet powerful: eat mindfully, hydrate regularly, prioritize natural foods over processed options, and listen to your body. Early signs like bloating, indigestion, or changes in bowel habits should never be ignored — timely consultation can prevent long-term complications. Good digestion is not just about what we eat, but how we live. Let’s work together to make gut health a daily priority, not an afterthought.

