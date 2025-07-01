From managing chronic conditions to preventive care and mental wellness, these expert insights offer simple, effective steps you can take today to build a healthier tomorrow. Let this Doctor’s Day be the beginning of your personal wellness transformation, guided by those who dedicate their lives to healing others.

1. Dr Amit Goel, MBBS, MS - General Surgery, MCh - Urology, Fellowship UroOncology and Robotic Surgery. Director and Head, Renal Transplant, Uro-oncology, Robotic Surgery, and Urology, Max Healthcare, Gurgaon

Doctors' Day is a moment to reflect not only on our commitment to healing but also on the importance of empowering people to take charge of their health. As a specialist in urology, kidney transplant, and uro-oncology with over 24 years of clinical experience, I’ve seen how small lifestyle changes can lead to significant improvements in long-term health outcomes. Good kidney and urinary health often go unnoticed until something goes wrong. I urge everyone to prioritise hydration, maintain a balanced diet, manage blood pressure and blood sugar levels, and avoid excessive or unnecessary use of over-the-counter medications, especially painkillers, which can silently damage kidney function. Early detection is key. Regular health check-ups and screenings can prevent complications before they escalate. In my journey of performing over 450 kidney transplants and treating more than 3,500 urological cancers, I’ve learned that prevention truly is the best cure. This Doctors' Day, let’s commit to making health a daily priority. Take small, consistent steps and gift yourself a healthier, longer life.

2. Dr Archana Arshanapally, MD (Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine), Sree Vaayu Clinics, Kukatpally, Hyderabad

This Doctor’s Day, let’s celebrate the power of healing and the gift of health. At Sree Vaayu Clinics, we are committed to helping you breathe easier and live healthier every day. Your lungs are vital for your well-being. Take care of them with simple daily habits. Avoid smoking, stay away from polluted environments, and follow a regular exercise routine to keep your lungs strong. Monitor any persistent cough, breathlessness, or wheezing. Early diagnosis can save lives. For those with asthma, COPD, or allergies, proper medication and regular follow-up are key to control and comfort. Prioritise sleep and manage stress it directly affects your breathing. And remember, good air begins at home: keep your indoor environment clean and dust-free. This Doctor’s Day, let’s honour health by choosing habits that support better breathing. Consult Sree Vaayu Clinics for personalised lung health care.

3. Dr G.Uma Sri, MBBS, DNB Pulmonology, Sleep Specialist, Consultant Pulmonologist, Omni Hospital, Kukatpally, Hyderabad

1. Prioritise a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, while limiting processed foods. 2. Regular physical activity, even 30 minutes daily, is crucial for both physical and mental health. 3. Ensure adequate sleep, aiming for 7-9 hours, to rejuvenate your body and mind. 4. Stress management through mindfulness, meditation, or hobbies is equally vital. 5. Stay hydrated and practice good hand hygiene regularly. 6. Lastly, and perhaps most importantly, embrace preventive care – routine check-ups and screenings are your best allies in early detection and maintaining long-term health. 7. Listen to your body and consult your doctor for any persistent symptoms. Your health is your greatest wealth; invest in it wisely.

4. Dr Jayanta Thakuria, MBBS, MD (Medicine), MRCP, EULAR (Rheu), EULAR (SLE), Director of Internal Medicine & Rheumatology, Yatharth Super Speciality Hospital, Delhi NCR

In my 20 years of practice in internal Medicine and Rheumatology, I have seen a drastic change in healthcare.. Young deaths are increasing nowadays. People are dying in their 30s and 40s, mainly among the upper middle class and higher socioeconomic classes.. The main reasons are poor lifestyle, excess stress, poor food habits, mental health and relationship issues. All these factors precipitate, leading to immune dysfunction of your body, causing diseases and even sudden death or cardiac arrest. So, on the occasion of Doctors Day, I would advise the young generation to be happy, engage more in sports, eat healthy, get proper sleep, enjoy each small moment of life and have a work-life balance …Life is beautiful and don’t spoil and destroy it.

5. Dr Nikunj K. Vithalani, M.B.B.S., M.S. (General Surgery), DNB (Surgical Oncology), FMAS, Consultant Oncosurgeon, Surat

On this Doctors’ Day, Dr Nikunj Vithalani, a distinguished Surgical Oncologist based in Surat, underscores the vital importance of early detection and specialised cancer care in improving patient outcomes. Affiliated with Basil Onco Care & Research Institute Pvt Ltd. and Bharat Cancer Hospital and Research Institute, Dr Vithalani is renowned for his expertise in complex liver resections, esophagectomy, soft tissue sarcoma surgeries, and retroperitoneal tumour resections. With academic credentials including MBBS, MS in General Surgery, and DNB in Surgical Oncology, he combines clinical excellence with compassionate care. Beyond his surgical practice, Dr Vithalani plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of cancer care. He serves as faculty for DNB Surgical Oncology and actively mentors fellows in Head and Neck Oncosurgery, nurturing the next generation of cancer specialists. Dr Vithalani emphasises the need for regular health screenings and healthy lifestyle choices to lower cancer risk. “Timely diagnosis and intervention, supported by advances in surgical oncology, can significantly enhance survival rates and quality of life,” he says. As we celebrate the dedication and resilience of doctors everywhere, Dr. Vithalani calls for greater awareness, early action, and proactive health management in the ongoing battle against cancer.

6. Dr M. Ramakrishna Reddy, MBBS, DTCD, DNB, FCCP (USA), Consultant Interventional Pulmonologist and Managing Director at Mana Hospitals Group, Hyderabad

On the occasion of Doctors’ Day, Dr M. Ramakrishna Reddy emphasises the growing need to prioritise respiratory health in today’s environment. With over 20 years of experience in Pulmonology, Critical Care, and Sleep Medicine, he has treated a wide spectrum of lung conditions, including asthma, tuberculosis, pneumonia, pleural effusion, ILD, and various sleep-related disorders. Dr Reddy highlights that respiratory diseases are often preventable and manageable if detected early. He strongly advocates for maintaining a smoke-free lifestyle, reducing exposure to air pollutants, ensuring adequate sleep, and incorporating physical activity to support lung function. He also urges people not to ignore persistent symptoms like a chronic cough or shortness of breath. With expertise in advanced diagnostic and therapeutic procedures such as flexible and rigid bronchoscopy and thoracoscopy, Dr Reddy believes modern medicine offers powerful tools when paired with timely intervention. This Doctors’ Day, he encourages everyone to take proactive steps toward lung health. Breathing freely is essential to living fully, and a conscious approach to respiratory wellness can significantly enhance one’s quality of life.

7. Dr Pooja Babbar, MBBS, MD- Radiotherapy, DM- Oncology, ECMO, Medical Oncologist, Fortis Hospital- Manesar, Gurgaon

On this Doctor’s Day, Consultant Medical Oncologist Dr. Pooja Babbar shares one powerful piece of advice: “Listen to your body, don’t ignore lingering symptoms.” With over 11 years of experience and more than 10,000 cancer patients treated at top institutions like Tata Memorial Hospital and Kidwai Institute, Dr. Babbar strongly advocates for early diagnosis, especially for serious illnesses like cancer.

“The most heart-wrenching moments,” she says, “are when patients arrive with advanced-stage cancer — cases that could have had a better outcome if caught early.” Through her social media and public talks, she raises awareness about timely cancer detection and the importance of destigmatising illness. Dr Babbar emphasises regular check-ups, balanced nutrition, exercise, and mental well-being as pillars of lifelong health. “Health isn’t just the absence of disease, it’s the confidence that you’re caring for yourself every day.”

This Doctor’s Day, she urges us all to make proactive health choices not just during emergencies, but as a regular way of living. Early action saves lives. Let’s prioritise our well-being starting today.

8. Dr. Pravin H. Taware, MD (Pulmonary Medicine), EDARM (Europe), DPSM (Colorado), FIP (Coimbatore) Consultant Pumonologist, Interventional Pulmonologist & Sleep Specialist at Gleneagles Hospital, Parel, Mumbai

*The Silent Epidemic: Rise of Sleep Apnea in India.*

Sleep apnea, particularly obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), is rapidly rising in India, affecting an estimated 104 million adults. Sleep apnea is also rising in Indian kids. Once seen as a minor issue linked to snoring, it’s now recognised as a serious health risk tied to diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, and stroke. The growing prevalence is driven by urbanisation, obesity, sedentary lifestyles, and low public awareness. Alarmingly, nearly 80% of cases remain undiagnosed due to stigma, lack of sleep labs, and limited insurance coverage. Recent advances like smartwatches and home sleep tests are helping bridge this gap. But Polysomnography (Sleep Study) is the gold standard test to diagnose sleep apnea. Despite these tools, awareness and early diagnosis remain critical. As more Indians experience fatigue, excessive daytime sleepiness, snoring, poor sleep quality, and related health complications, sleep apnea can no longer be ignored. A coordinated push involving doctors, technology, and policy changes is essential to fight this silent killer, one that begins while we sleep but impacts every waking moment. Note: Screen yourself for sleep apnea with a sleep specialist.

9. Dr Shekar M G, Ms Gen, Mch Uro, DNB, MRCS Ed, FICS Uro, DLS, FCN, FSM, FICRS, FMAS, MNAMS, FIMSA, FALS, FIAGES, Consultant Urologist and Andrologist, Laparoscopic, robotic and Transplant Surgeon, Chennai

On the occasion of Doctors’ Day, Dr Shekar M.G., renowned Urologist, Uro-oncologist, and Renal Transplant Surgeon, emphasises the shared responsibility of individuals in maintaining their health, not just for themselves but for the well-being of those who depend on them. With an extensive background in urology, robotic surgery, and transplant care, Dr Shekar advocates for regular health check-ups, early detection of illnesses, and comprehensive medical insurance for families.

He urges people to adopt a lifestyle rooted in balance — nourishing food, regular exercise, emotional wellness, and conscious choices. “Ask yourself: Is this necessary? Is it healthy? Is it peaceful?” he advises. Focusing on kidney health, Dr Shekar highlights the importance of proper hydration, adequate sleep, personal hygiene, especially among children, and avoiding the casual use of over-the-counter painkillers, which can silently harm the kidneys. This Doctors’ Day, Dr Shekar calls for preventive care and mindfulness as the foundation of a healthier, more resilient life.

10. Prof. Dr. Siva Rama Krishnan. MS(Gen. Surgery); MCh.(Urology), Principal Consultant Urologist & Kidney Transplant Surgeon, SUT Super Speciality Hospital, Pattom, Thiruvananthapuram.

On this Doctor's Day, Dr Sivarama Krishnan emphasises maintaining Kidney Health as Kidneys are essential for maintaining overall well-being, as kidneys play a vital role in filtering waste, balancing fluids, and regulating blood pressure. To keep your kidneys healthy, stay well-hydrated by drinking enough water throughout the day. Adopt a balanced diet low in salt, sugar, and processed foods, and rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. Avoid excessive use of over-the-counter painkillers and limit alcohol intake, as these can harm kidney function over time. Regular exercise helps maintain a healthy weight and reduces the risk of conditions like diabetes and high blood pressure, which are leading causes of kidney disease. Avoid smoking and get routine health check-ups, especially if you have a family history of kidney issues. Early detection of kidney problems through simple blood and urine tests can prevent serious complications. Protect your kidneys — small steps today can help ensure a healthier tomorrow.

