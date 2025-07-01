We’ve gathered insights from leading health experts across specialities—cardiology, oncology, endocrinology, mental health, and more—who share actionable advice rooted in experience and science. From managing stress and sleep to making smart nutrition and fitness choices, these expert-backed tips are simple, effective, and designed to help you take charge of your health journey. Let this Doctor’s Day be your inspiration to invest in your well-being every day.

1. Dr Munindra Kumar, Sr Consultant Nephrologist &Renal Transplant Physician MBBS, MD, CCEBDM, DNB, MRCP (SCE), MNAMS, ISOT Cert. in (Transplant Path), Medical Director (NEPHRUS), New Delhi

As a Nephrologist, I often encounter patients who are unaware of the slow and silent progression of kidney disease—until it reaches an advanced stage. In today’s fast-paced lifestyle, marked by high salt consumption, inconsistent hydration, uncontrolled diabetes, and hypertension, prioritising kidney health is more critical than ever.

Prevention is simple but powerful: stay well-hydrated, maintain a balanced diet low in processed foods, monitor your blood pressure and blood sugar, and get regular kidney function screenings. Kidney health doesn’t require dramatic changes—just consistent, mindful care.

It’s equally important to listen to your body and seek medical advice early. Do not ignore subtle warning signs like fatigue, swelling, or changes in urine habits.

This Doctor's Day, I encourage everyone to value preventive care just as much as curative treatment. Let's mark this occasion by making healthier choices—for ourselves and for those we care about.

Wishing everyone a happy and healthy Doctors' Day!

Wishing everyone a happy and healthy Doctors’ Day!

2. Dr Chandan Choudhary, MD, MED, DNB Nephrology, Nephrologist and Transplant Physician, Mumbai

“Good health is not just the absence of disease; it’s a conscious effort made every day through preventive care, awareness, and timely check-ups,” says Dr Chandan Choudhary, leading Nephrologist.

“As a nephrologist, I often see patients only after significant kidney function decline—largely due to late diagnosis or lack of regular screening. My advice is simple: be proactive about your health. Monitor your blood pressure, control blood sugar levels, stay well-hydrated, and limit excess salt intake. These small, consistent habits can go a long way in protecting your kidneys.” Early detection and lifestyle management are crucial in preventing chronic kidney disease and supporting long-term wellness. “Let’s break the silence around kidney health and promote open, informed conversations,” he adds.

On this Doctors’ Day, Dr Choudhary extends his wishes for good health, strength, and the wisdom to prioritize personal well-being. Let this day serve as a reminder: a healthier life is within reach when we take proactive steps and trust our healthcare providers.

Stay informed, stay healthy.

3. Dr Arpit Gupta, Paediatrician, MBBS (Gold Medal), MD Paediatrics (Gold Medal), FIAP (Gold Medal), PGPN ( Boston), DPAA (USA), Noida

“As a paediatrician, I believe a healthy childhood lays the foundation for a healthy life. Today’s fast-paced lifestyle brings unique challenges for children, ranging from nutritional deficiencies and screen addiction to rising cases of early-onset lifestyle disorders. Preventive care, timely vaccinations, balanced nutrition, and emotional well-being are essential pillars of pediatric health.”

Dr Gupta emphasises the importance of regular growth monitoring, encouraging open conversations between parents and paediatricians, and creating screen-free, active routines for children. “We must remember that children thrive in environments filled with love, structure, and mindful care. Educating parents is equally important—awareness empowers them to make better decisions for their child’s development and immunity.”

On this Doctors’ Day 2025, he urges families to invest time in their child’s physical and emotional health. “Healthy kids grow into healthy adults. Let’s not just treat illness but nurture wellness from the very beginning.”

Wishing everyone a future filled with brighter, stronger, and healthier generations.

4. Dr Biswanath Gouda, Director, Bandra Lakeview Healthcare, Consultant Gastrointestinal, HPB and Bariatric Surgeon, attached to Lilavati Hospital, Bandra, and Holy Family Hospital, Bandra, Mumbai

On Doctors' Day, Dr Biswanath Gouda, renowned Gastrointestinal Surgeon, shares a vital message on the growing concern of fatty liver disease.

“Fatty liver is becoming one of the most common lifestyle-related conditions in India today. It's often silent, but if left unchecked, it can lead to serious liver damage, including cirrhosis and liver cancer,” he explains.

“The most effective way to combat this is through weight loss. Even a 5–10% reduction in body weight can dramatically improve liver function and reduce fat accumulation. Prioritising a balanced diet, daily physical activity, and regular health checkups can go a long way in preventing and reversing fatty liver,” Dr Gouda advises.

He further emphasises, “We need to shift from treating illness to preventing it. The liver is a resilient organ, but it needs your support. Start with small lifestyle changes—they make a big difference over time.”

Wishing everyone a healthy and aware Doctor’s Day! Let’s commit to caring for our liver and living lighter, stronger, and longer.

5. Dr Santosh Nayak, Happy Tooth Dental Care Clinic, Mumbai

Dr Santosh Nayak, leading dentist at Happy Tooth Dental Care Clinic, Mumbai, is known for his patient-first philosophy and commitment to delivering top-quality dental care. With 14 years of experience and a warm, approachable manner, Dr Nayak has earned the trust of countless patients seeking both routine and advanced dental solutions. His expertise spans general dentistry, cosmetic procedures, and complex dental treatments. Whether it’s maintaining oral hygiene, transforming smiles through aesthetic dentistry, or performing intricate procedures, Dr Nayak approaches each case with precision and care. He places a strong emphasis on creating a stress-free and welcoming environment, helping patients—especially those with dental anxiety—feel relaxed and confident in their treatment journey. His clinic is a reflection of his dedication to both technology and comfort, ensuring every visit is a positive experience. On this Doctors’ Day 2025, Dr Nayak reminds us that oral health is essential to overall well-being, and consistent care combined with professional guidance can lead to a healthier, brighter smile for life.

6. Dr Waheedu Zzaman, Senior Director, Urology, Robotic Urology & Renal Transplant, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, New Delhi

On this Doctor’s Day, let us not only celebrate the spirit of healing but also renew our commitment to healthier living,” shares Dr. Waheedu Zzaman, Senior Urologist and Renal Transplant Specialist at Max Hospital, India.

“As a urologist, I’ve seen how kidney health is often neglected until it’s too late. Simple lifestyle habits — staying hydrated, reducing salt and processed foods, and undergoing regular checkups — can significantly reduce the risk of kidney disease. Especially for patients with diabetes or hypertension, early intervention is critical. Renal transplantation has saved countless lives, but prevention remains our strongest tool. Empowering people with awareness is as essential as any medical breakthrough.”

Dr. Zzaman adds, “Good health is a shared responsibility. As doctors, we guide and treat, but every individual must also take charge of their own well-being. Let’s work together toward a future where fewer people need critical care, and more enjoy long, active lives.”

Wishing everyone a healthy and meaningful Doctor’s Day 2025!

7. Dr Deepak Kumar, General Surgeon ( Advanced Laproscopic & Laser Surgeon, Haridwar

Dr Deepak Kumar, a skilled General Surgeon specialising in Advanced Laparoscopic and Laser Surgery in Haridwar, is dedicated to providing minimally invasive surgical care that ensures faster recovery and less discomfort for patients. With extensive training and experience in the latest laparoscopic techniques, Dr Kumar treats a wide range of conditions, including gallbladder diseases, hernias, appendicitis, and abdominal tumours with precision and care.

His approach focuses on patient safety, reducing hospital stays, and promoting quicker return to normal life. Dr Kumar emphasises the importance of early diagnosis and timely surgical intervention to prevent complications and improve outcomes. Beyond surgery, he advocates for a healthy lifestyle, balanced nutrition, and regular medical check-ups to maintain overall well-being.

On this Doctor’s Day, Dr Deepak Kumar reaffirms his commitment to delivering compassionate, state-of-the-art surgical care to his patients, aiming to enhance their quality of life and support them on their journey to better health.

8. Dr Shikha Tripathi, Prosthodontist & Implantologist, Haridwar

Dr Shikha Tripathi, a renowned Prosthodontist and Implantologist based in Haridwar, is dedicated to restoring smiles and improving oral health through advanced dental care. Specialising in prosthodontics, she expertly manages the replacement of missing teeth with dentures, bridges, crowns, and dental implants, helping patients regain both function and confidence.

With a patient-centred approach, Dr Tripathi combines the latest technology with meticulous attention to detail to deliver natural-looking, comfortable, and long-lasting dental restorations. Her expertise in dental implants offers a durable solution for tooth loss, enhancing chewing ability and overall oral health.

Dr Tripathi believes that a healthy smile is integral to overall well-being and self-esteem. She encourages regular dental check-ups and preventive care to maintain oral hygiene and prevent dental issues. On this Doctor’s Day, Dr Shikha Tripathi reaffirms her commitment to compassionate, personalised care, ensuring every patient leaves with a healthier, brighter smile and renewed confidence.

9. Dr Girish Sarada, BDS, MDS - Orthodontics, Thane

If you’re considering orthodontic treatment, clear aligners are truly a game-changer. Unlike traditional metal braces, aligners are virtually invisible, removable, and much more comfortable. They make oral hygiene easier, come with no dietary restrictions, and require fewer clinic visits, making them perfect for both teens and adults.

Dr Girish, a respected orthodontist with over 20 years of experience, highlights that aligners offer more than just aesthetic benefits. “They’re precise, gentle on teeth, and customised to fit each patient’s lifestyle,” he explains.

At Smile N You Dental Care Centre, Dr Girish employs advanced digital scanning technology to create personalised aligner treatments that ensure effective tooth movement with minimal discomfort.

For anyone seeking a convenient, modern path to a straighter smile, clear aligners are a superior, science-backed option. Your journey to a confident smile could be easier than you think—consult an expert like Dr Girish to explore your best options.

10. Dr Krishna Vijaykumar Patil, Nephrologist, Hyderabad

Dr. Krishna Vijaykumar Patil is a distinguished Nephrologist at Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, with over a decade of dedicated service in the field of kidney transplantation, glomerular diseases, and dialysis care. He has been instrumental in setting up structured clinical services, including a specialised CKD Clinic, and has actively contributed to advancing transplant nephrology practices in India.

Dr. Patil is also known for his collaborative spirit, working closely with renal pathologists and researchers to bridge clinical and histopathological insights, and contributing to a widely appreciated book on renal pathology. He is deeply committed to patient education, quality improvement, and academic mentorship. His initiatives in forming nephrology group practices and integrating research into routine care reflect his vision for sustainable and patient-centred kidney care.

With an unwavering commitment to excellence, ethics, and innovation, Dr. Patil stands out as a leader shaping the future of nephrology in India.

