Doctors’ Day 2025: Top Cardiologists Share Insights On The Rise Of Heart Issues In Young Adults

New Delhi: As we observe Doctors’ Day 2025, leading cardiologists from across the country are calling attention to this growing trend. They’re sharing their clinical experience, early warning signs people often miss, and simple but powerful steps young adults can take to reduce their risk. Their message is both urgent and hopeful; when caught early and managed properly, many heart issues are preventable. On this Doctors’ Day, it’s time to take heart health seriously, no matter your age.

1. Dr Rahul Singhal, Director - Cardiology and Cardiac Electrophysiology at Fortis Hospital, Jaipur

"In recent years, we have witnessed a troubling rise in heart-related issues among young adults, often linked to modern lifestyle factors like high stress, poor diet, lack of physical activity, and irregular sleep patterns," says Dr Rahul Singhal, one of the leading expert in Interventional Cardiology and Cardiac Electrophysiology.

He says, “Many young individuals ignore early warning signs such as palpitations, chest discomfort, or unexplained fatigue. It is crucial to promote timely cardiac screenings and lifestyle modifications from a younger age. Prevention is key; we must not wait for symptoms to surface before acting.”

Dr Singhal also highlights the need for mindful living in the digital age: “Stay connected, but don’t disconnect from your body’s signals.”

On this Doctors’ Day 2025, Dr Singhal extends his heartfelt gratitude: “Wishing a very Happy Doctors’ Day to all fellow doctors who work tirelessly to keep hearts beating strong and lives thriving.

2. Dr Lal Daga - MBBS, DNB (Med.), DNB (Card) MNAMS, FESC (International), FEAC, Advanced Cardiology Training Programme (Seoul), Senior Consultant Interventional Cardiologist at Apollo Hospital, Ahmedabad

Dr Lal says, "On this Doctors’ Day 2025, I extend my heartfelt wishes to all fellow medical professionals who tirelessly work for the well-being of others. Over the years, we’ve witnessed a worrying trend—heart-related conditions which are no longer limited to the elderly. Young adults, even those in their 20s and 30s, are increasingly facing heart problems. This shift is largely driven by sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy eating habits, chronic stress, poor sleep patterns, and May be genetics & environmental factors as well. The early onset of conditions like diabetes, hypertension, obesity and use of tobbaco & smoking is a major factor in our country. What’s alarming is that many of these cases are preventable."

"My advice to the younger generation is simple: value your heart earliest possible. Take an early cardiac checkup and have a cardiac risk assessment. Prioritise routine health check-ups, stay physically active, limit processed foods, and avoid smoking or excessive alcohol. Have a proper sleep. Mental well-being is just as important—don’t ignore stress. The heart is not just a vital organ; it’s your life’s engine. Take care of it before it demands your attention in crisis. Don’t delay if any alarming symptoms & signs are there," he further says.

Dr Lal Daga claims to have extensive experience & expertise in complex cardiac interventions, including coronary interventions, device implantation, and acute heart attacks, and has reiterated the utmost importance of the prevention of heart attacks.

3. Dr Bipin Chandra Aditya Dasari - Interventional Cardiologist at Rhythm Heart Institute, Vadodara

"In recent years, we are witnessing a worrying trend, a significant rise in heart-related problems among young adults, even those in their 20s and 30s. Sedentary lifestyles, high stress levels, poor dietary habits, smoking, alcohol, and a lack of regular exercise are contributing heavily to early-onset cardiovascular disease,” says Dr. Bipin Chandra Aditya Dasari, Interventional Cardiologist.

“What’s alarming is that many young individuals overlook early warning signs like fatigue, chest discomfort, or breathlessness, often attributing them to routine stress. My advice: take your heart health seriously from a young age. Prioritise regular health check-ups, adopt a heart-friendly lifestyle, and manage stress effectively. Prevention is always better than cure, especially with the heart.”

He says, "On this Doctors’ Day 2025, I urge everyone to not only thank doctors but also to listen to their advice. Let’s build a healthier, heart-smart generation."

4. Dr Pavan Kumar, MBBS, M.S., M.Ch. (Cardiovascular & Thoracic), F.I.A.C.S., Ex. Head–Department of Cardiovascular surgery - Lilavati Hospital & Research center, Honorary Consultant – Raheja-Fortis, Gleneagles, BSES,Criticare Asia & Arogyanidhi Hospitals, Mumbai

Dr Pavan Kumar, senior cardiovascular and thoracic surgeon, highlights a concerning trend: the rising incidence of heart attacks among young adults, including those in their 30s and 40s. He says, "What was once considered a condition of older age is now affecting a much younger demographic. This shift can be attributed to a combination of modern lifestyle factors, especially within high-pressure professions. Long working hours, erratic schedules, poor sleep, and chronic stress all contribute to cardiovascular strain. Sedentary habits, unhealthy dieting practices, and the use of performance-enhancing substances for aesthetic goals can further elevate risk."

Dr Kumar also points out the genetic predisposition many South Asians carry, making early prevention all the more vital. He stresses the importance of regular check-ups, a balanced diet, consistent physical activity, and stress management techniques such as yoga or mindfulness. Addressing mental health, avoiding smoking or substance abuse, and maintaining a healthy work-life balance are essential. On this Doctors’ Day, Dr Kumar urges everyone—especially the youth—to take proactive steps toward heart health and make well-being a lifelong priority.

5. Dr Dhiman Kahali - Cardiologist - MBBS, MD - General Medicine, DM – Cardiology, Kolkata

"Over the past decade, we’ve seen a disturbing rise in heart issues among young adults—often linked to modern lifestyle choices like poor diet, chronic stress, irregular sleep, and lack of physical activity,” says Dr Dhiman Kahali, Interventional Cardiologist. “It’s a wake-up call. Heart disease is no longer confined to the elderly. I urge today’s youth to treat their hearts with the seriousness it deserves—through regular health checkups, balanced routines, and mindful living.”

Dr Kahali further adds, “Doctors' Day is not just a celebration of our profession—it’s a reminder of our shared responsibility toward preventive health. Let this day inspire individuals, especially the younger generation, to listen to their bodies and take early action. After all, your heart is your most loyal companion—take care of it. Wishing everyone a heart-healthy life on this Doctors’ Day 2025."

6. Dr Gurbeer Singh Gill, MBBS, MD (Medicine), DM (Cardiology), M.Sc Diabetics (UK), Punjab

Dr Gurbeer says, "In today’s fast-paced world, we’re witnessing an alarming surge in heart-related issues among young adults—something that was once considered rare. Sedentary lifestyles, high stress levels, irregular sleep, and unhealthy food habits are major contributors. The heart is a resilient organ, but it cannot sustain neglect forever. I urge young individuals to take charge of their cardiovascular health by making conscious lifestyle changes—incorporating regular exercise, managing stress, and undergoing timely checkups. Prevention is far more powerful than cure, and early awareness can save lives. On this Doctors’ Day 2025, I extend my heartfelt wishes to all fellow doctors who continue to serve tirelessly. Let us also use this day as a reminder to the younger generation to prioritize heart health today for a stronger tomorrow.”

7. Dr Abdul Mansoor, Interventional Cardiologist, Mangalore

Dr Abdul says, "In recent years, we’ve seen a startling rise in heart-related conditions among young adults — something that was once considered rare. Sedentary lifestyles, chronic stress, poor dietary habits, and lack of regular health checkups are accelerating heart risks, even in people as young as their twenties. As a cardiologist, I urge everyone to treat their heart as a lifelong responsibility, not just something to worry about in later years. Prevention is always more powerful than cure — and it starts with mindful choices made every day. Balanced nutrition, daily physical activity, regular sleep, and routine screenings go a long way in maintaining heart health. Most importantly, young people must recognise that emotional well-being and physical health go hand in hand. Let’s build a future where heart attacks don’t define our youth, but healthy hearts do."

8. Dr Ajit G Desai, MD, DM (Card), DNB (Card), AFACC (USA) Addl. Director – Cardiology, Jaslok Hospital; Interventional Cardiologist – Breach Candy, HN Reliance, Nanavati & Asian Heart Hospitals, Mumbai

With over 35 years of distinguished experience, Dr Ajit G Desai is a senior interventional cardiologist recognized for his expertise in complex coronary angioplasties, Rotablation, IVUS, OCT, and TAVR procedures. A firm advocate for preventive cardiology, Dr Desai emphasises the need for regular screenings and healthy lifestyles among young adults to combat the growing incidence of heart disease.

He claims to have led major educational initiatives, organised international conferences like India Live and AOC, and continues to offer cardiology teaching clinics on YouTube. As a member of the Maharashtra COVID Task Force, he played a pivotal role in resource mobilization during the pandemic.

On Doctors' Day 2025, he urges young adults to listen to their bodies, reduce stress, and embrace holistic heart health.

