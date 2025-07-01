Doctors’ Day Special: Understanding Symptoms Of Early-Stage Osteoarthritis

New Delhi: Early-stage osteoarthritis may present with subtle symptoms such as joint stiffness, mild pain after activity, or reduced flexibility—signs that are frequently overlooked or mistaken for temporary discomfort. Recognising these early indicators can make a significant difference in managing the disease, slowing its progression, and maintaining quality of life. In this special feature, leading experts help decode the early symptoms of osteoarthritis and offer timely advice on prevention and care—reminding us that awareness and early intervention are crucial to long-term joint health.

1. Dr Samir Pilankar - MS Orth, DNB, MNAMS, Fellowship training, (Germany, Switzerland & Spain), Senior Joint replacement & Arthroscopy surgeon, Robotic Knee Surgeon at Sujay & Nanavati Max Hospital, Mumbai

Dr Samir Pilankar emphasises the importance of early recognition of osteoarthritis (OA) symptoms for better outcomes. OA, a degenerative joint disease, often begins subtly with signs that can be mistaken for general fatigue or aging. Common early symptoms include joint pain after physical activity—especially in the knees, hips, hands, or spine—which may initially be intermittent but gradually becomes more persistent. Morning stiffness or stiffness after periods of inactivity, typically easing within 30 minutes, is also a key indicator.

Other signs include mild swelling, joint tenderness, or a grating sensation (crepitus) during movement. As the disease advances, reduced joint flexibility and difficulty in daily activities may occur. Dr Pilankar stresses that early diagnosis and management—through physiotherapy, joint-friendly exercises, and weight control—can slow disease progression and improve quality of life. For advanced cases, he recommends robotic knee replacement surgery, which offers precise results, smaller incisions, minimal pain, and faster recovery. Prompt orthopedic consultation is crucial for effective treatment planning.

2. Dr Anurag Awasthi is a Senior Orthopedic Surgeon & Sports Injury specialist in Gurugram. Currently working as Director- Orthopedics at Kimaya Healthcare; Visiting Consultant- Artemis Hospital & C K Birla Hospital, Gurugram

Dr Anurag Awasthi highlights the importance of recognising early-stage osteoarthritis (OA). Early signs often include discomfort in large joints like the knee or ankle, joint stiffness, occasional swelling, or a creaking sound (crepitus) during movement. Many patients experience difficulty with activities such as sitting on the floor or climbing stairs.

He says, "While OA can affect any joint, it commonly targets the knees and hips. In some cases, patients may also notice swelling and stiffness in finger joints. If not addressed early, OA can lead to chronic pain and deformity. Fortunately, advancements in regenerative orthopedics offer promising, minimally invasive solutions. Treatments such as Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) and growth factor concentrates harness the body's own healing potential to slow cartilage damage, reduce pain, and potentially delay surgery. These in-clinic procedures are safe, effective, and involve minimal risk.

3. Dr Rohil Singh Kakkar, MBBS, D.Ortho, MS Ortho, Fellowship in Trauma & Joint Replacement Surgery, Faculty Member - Royal College of Surgeons of England, Consultant Joint Replacement and Orthopaedic Surgeon - Eternal Hospital Sanganer, Jaipur

4. Dr Nikunj Agrawal, Associate Director, Orthopaedics, Robotic Joint Replacements and Sports Injury, MAX SUPER SPECIALITY HOSPITAL, VAISHALI AND NOIDA

Dr Nikunj says, "Early-stage osteoarthritis is often subtle but recognising its symptoms early can help delay progression. The most common sign is “joint pain”, especially after activity or prolonged use. This pain typically affects weight-bearing joints like the knees, hips, or lower back. Morning stiffness lasting less than 30 minutes is another hallmark, often improving with gentle movement. Affected joints may feel tender, and you might notice mild swelling or a slight grinding sensation (crepitus) during motion due to cartilage wear. Loss of flexibility or a reduced range of motion can also occur gradually. Symptoms may come and go initially, leading many to ignore them. However, early detection and lifestyle changes, including weight management, physical therapy, and low-impact exercise, can significantly slow disease progression. If you experience persistent joint discomfort or stiffness, it’s important to consult an orthopaedic specialist for timely evaluation and management."

5. Dr Safiuddin Nadwi, Mumbai

Dr Safiuddin Nadwi, one of the top orthopedic surgeons based in Mumbai, is pioneering the future of joint care with robotic knee replacement surgery, a breakthrough that combines advanced precision with enhanced patient mobility. He says, "Unlike conventional methods, this technology uses pre-operative imaging and 3D modeling to tailor the surgical plan to each patient’s unique anatomy. The result is highly accurate bone cuts and optimal implant placement, leading to better joint alignment, increased stability, and superior long-term outcomes."

"This cutting-edge approach allows patients to benefit from reduced pain, improved range of motion, and significantly faster recovery times, enabling an earlier return to daily life." By harnessing robotic assistance, Dr Nadwi ensures an unparalleled level of personalisation and precision, setting a new benchmark in orthopedic excellence.

He says, "As the field of robotic surgery evolves, patients can expect even more refined results, with less discomfort and minimal downtime." With his expertise and commitment to innovation, Dr Nadwi continues to redefine orthopedic care.

For consultation, contact @ 8881887838 and take the first step toward pain-free mobility.

Watch the video for insights from the experts:

Watch the video for insights from the experts:

6. Dr Rohit Lamba - Top Orthopedic Surgeon, Knee Replacement Surgeon, Joint Replacement Surgeon in Gurgaon

"Early-stage osteoarthritis doesn't shout — it speaks in subtle signs,” says Dr Rohit Lamba, renowned Orthopedic & Joint Replacement Surgeon, Gurgaon. “Most patients tend to ignore the initial signs like stiffness in the morning, mild joint discomfort after activity, or a subtle crackling sound in the knees. These are the body's early alarms — not just signs of aging — and if recognized early, we can delay progression with non-surgical methods such as physiotherapy, lifestyle changes, and medication.”

Dr Lamba emphasizes that timely diagnosis is the cornerstone of joint preservation. “With today’s advancements in orthopedic care, early-stage osteoarthritis can be managed effectively without surgical intervention. The key is awareness — listening to your joints and seeking expert guidance before it advances.”

7. Dr Sanjeev Varma, MBBS, MS (Ortho), MBA (HCS), Orthopaedic & Wellness Consultant – Sanjeevan Bone, Joint & Wellness Clinic, Sr. Consultant – Fortis Hospital, New Delhi

Dr Sanjeev Varma emphasizes the importance of recognising early signs of osteoarthritis (OA) to prevent its rapid progression. OA is a common degenerative condition that affects the knees, often beginning between the ages of 35–40, particularly in women.

Early symptoms of OA include intermittent pain around the knees, calves, and thighs; morning stiffness or stiffness after inactivity; discomfort during stair climbing or walking on uneven surfaces; limited range of knee movement; and grating or popping sounds when bending the knee. These symptoms can be influenced by lifestyle factors such as sedentary habits, obesity, and comorbidities like diabetes. Urban populations and females are particularly at higher risk.

The good news, Dr Varma notes, is that increased awareness allows for timely intervention. Corrective lifestyle changes, regular physical activity, and early therapeutic treatments—including cartilage-regenerating medicines and injections—can significantly slow disease progression. Staying active and maintaining musculoskeletal fitness is key to managing early-stage OA effectively and maintaining long-term joint health.

8. Dr Sachin Bhonsle, MS orth; FRCS Glasgow (UK), Senior Consultant Robotic Joint replacements and Knee specialist, Mumbai

Dr Sachin Bhonsle stresses the importance of knowing your own body. "Discomfort or pain is common after unaccustomed activity, sports, injuries, or certain illnesses. However, it’s crucial to distinguish these from symptoms of arthritis. Osteoarthritis is a wear-and-tear process, not a disease. Inflammatory arthritis like rheumatoid can behave similarly, especially at the outset. Common early symptoms include discomfort while going up or down stairs or slopes, back pain on bending, neck pain due to poor posture, and thumb pain during daily tasks. These symptoms are often mild at the start of the day but worsen with ongoing activity. Morning stiffness is associated with early osteoarthritis but typically lasts only a few minutes to an hour. A typical pattern is that rest or taking a break provides symptom relief. Recognizing these signs allows you to modify exercises or sports and continue enjoying an active, pain-free life," he adds. Dr Bhonsle recommends improving lifestyle and diet when such symptoms occur, along with consulting your doctor for proper guidance.

9. Dr Naresh Agarwal, MBBS, DNB Orthopaedics, Delhi

10. Dr Mudit Khanna, Orthopedic Surgeon in Mumbai

"Osteoarthritis often begins quietly – with just a little stiffness or pain after activity – and many people ignore these early signs. But timely recognition can make a huge difference in maintaining joint health and quality of life,” says Dr Mudit Khanna, renowned Orthopedic Surgeon with expertise in Arthroplasty and Arthroscopy.

“As an orthopedic specialist, I strongly advocate for awareness about early-stage symptoms such as joint discomfort during movement, mild swelling, or a feeling of stiffness after rest. These may seem minor, but they are the body's early alarms. With modern diagnostic tools and minimally invasive techniques, we can manage these conditions effectively and help patients maintain active, pain-free lifestyles.”

On this Doctor's Day, Dr Khanna extends his warm wishes to all medical professionals: "Let's continue to serve with compassion, innovate for better care, and educate for early action.

11. Dr Rahul Rane, MS, DNB, MNAMS Fellowship Training (Korea, France), Joint Replacement & Spine Surgeon Dr L H Hiranandani, Nanavati Max & Criticare Hospital, Mumbai

Dr Rahul Rane stresses, “Don't ignore the early signs of arthritis.” He says, "Many people mistake the early signs of osteoarthritis—like morning stiffness, joint pain after activity, or difficulty climbing stairs—as normal aging. But these are your body’s warning signals. Osteoarthritis is a degenerative joint condition that can affect people as early as their30s. Women, especially after menopause, and those with sedentary lifestyles or weight issues are at higher risk. The good news? Early diagnosis and timely lifestyle changes—like regular low-impact exercise, weight management, and physiotherapy—can delay progression and improve quality of life. Today’s advanced treatments, including regenerative therapy and minimally invasive joint replacements, offer faster recovery and long-term relief. Don’t wait for the pain to worsen. Listen to your joints and consult an orthopaedic expert early."

12. Dr Sivaraman .B M.S (Ortho) MRCS (Ed) FRCS (T&O) UK FEBOT (Paris) CCT / CESR Ortho UK Diploma in Sports Medicine of UK & Ireland PG Diploma in Ortho (UCLAN - UK) British (BOA) Shoulder & Elbow Fellowship -Teeside, UK British (BOA) Fellowship in Upper Limb & Major Trauma - Stoke on Trent UK Sr. Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon - Shoulder & Ebow Specialist

Dr Sivaraman says, "Osteoarthritis in early stages may present with pain with movements, stiffness and some discomfort, these symptoms might resolve with rest. In shoulder and elbow joint early osteoarthritis may present with pain with movements and some stiffness. It may affect day to day activities. It is important to diagnose them early hence we can prevent further damage. Strengthening specific muscles around the joint will reduce the load going through the joint hence prevent further damage. Each joint got specific muscles to strengthen to prevent the progression. Shoulder – Scapular and cuff muscles, Elbow - Biceps and Triceps, Back and neck – Back and neck muscles, Hip – Gluteal, Knee – Quadriceps.

We need to do these exercises when not much pain there. To relieve pain, we can use physiotherapy/hyaluronidase/food supplements / PRP injection.

www.preventiveorthopaedics.com has got all the exercises.

