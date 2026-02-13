Doon defence dreamers has recorded landmark NDA results with 93 final selections and 710+ written qualifiers

Dehradun: Doon Defence Dreamers has made themselves a major force in India’s NDA coaching landscape. They have delivered tremendous performance. Across NDA 155 and NDA 156 with total of 93 final selections and more than 710 students qualifying the NDA 156 written examination. Experts tracking NDA trends stated that achieving regular results across many courses is becoming difficult due to high competition. Considering this situation the performance of Doon Defence Dreamers is being viewed as one of the most impressive outcomes produced by an NDA coaching institute in India.

Impressive Final Selection Numbers

The institute has contributed to 35 final selections in NDA 155 and 58 in NDA 156. These figures shows stable excellence rather than one time success. A highlight from NDA 155 was the achievement of Kamal Singh. Who secured an All India Rank of 18. His performance brought national recognition to the institute.

Women Cadets Mark a Strong Presence

Six women cadets cleared NDA 155 from the institute. The cadets are Kasak Mehra, Bhavana, Parmeet Kaur, Malvika, Aileen and Megha. Their success shows the growing interest of women in the armed forces and the institute’s inclusive training program.With more and more women entering NDA examination due to the change in policy, coaching centres are now working on their training plans to provide equal preparation opportunities. The results achieved by Doon Defence Dreamers reflects a balanced and supportive approach.

Better Performance at the SSB Stage

The institute not only delivered notable performance in written examinations they have also delivered good results at the Services Selection Board level. One of the biggest achievement was the recommendation of 14 candidates in a single day. A very rare achievement especially considering the strict nature of SSB assessments. Many candidates who trained at the institute cleared SSB interviews. Across Allahabad, Varanasi, Bhopal, Bengaluru, Guwahati and Dehradun boards.

Real Meaning Of Written Examination Results

Total 710 students in the NDA 156 qualified in the written examination. Clearing this written exam shows strategic preparation. Education professionals noticed that large scale written exam results depend on classroom teaching, frequent tests.

Training Model and Early Preparation

Founder Mr Hariom Chaudhary has credited the satisfactory results to training methodology. Methods that combines academics and leadership development, communication skills and group study. The programme is determined to prepare aspirants for both the written examination and the SSB process. A huge numbers of students are now going for NDA coaching after Class 10 and Class 12, including NDA foundation coaching in India.

Recognition from the state

The Hon’ble Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami awarded Selected candidates from NDA-1 2025. The recognition shows the achievements of the cadets and the role of good coaching.

Making their reputation stronger

Record breaking written exam qualifiers and consistent final selections have made Doon Defence Dreamers stand among the best NDA coaching institutes in India Being one of the preferred option for serious defence aspirants.

DOON DEFENCE DREAMERS (DREAMERS EDU HUB)

Jk tower, Sahastradhara Rd, Kandoli, Saundhon wali, Chironwali, Dehradun, Uttarakhand 248001

(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)