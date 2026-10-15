/Dr. Ashok Kumar Mittal leads ‘Seva Sankalp’ at India Gate marking PM Modi’s 25 years in governance

Seva Sankalp Rashtranirman Ke 25 Saal’, a national celebration of 25 years of PM Narendra Modi’s public life and governance, brought faith, public service, national responsibility and sporting excellence together on one platform.
The event drew political leaders, multi-faith leaders, diplomatic envoys, sporting heroes and youth from more than 50 nations. They discussed public service, national unity and the future of India under PM Modi.
Dr. Ashok Kumar Mittal, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, organised the event with other public speakers, leaders of different faiths, youth, cultural personalities and sports champions. The discussions focused on seva, harmony, good governance and nation-building.
It was accompanied by top political dignitaries: Shri Sandeep Pathak, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, Shri Jagdambika Pal, Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha, Shri Sanjay Goyal, Member of the Delhi Legislative Assembly (MLA), Shahdara, Shri Deepak Mhaskey, National Social Media Convenor, BJP, and Dr. Ashwin Fernandes, Chair, QS India and Vice President Strategic and International Engagement, QS and many more.
The evening provided an opportunity to bring together the representatives of various faiths on the same platform to reiterate the principle of multi-cultural and multi-religious India and the nation's shared aspirations. The programme included prayers and reflections on service and public responsibility, a documentary presentation and cultural performances, all delivered from a multi-faith perspective.
The gathering brought together prominent spiritual and faith leaders representing diverse traditions, including Shri Marazban Nariman Zaiwalla, Trustee, Delhi Parsi Anjuman, Yog Manishi Acharya Shri Vivek
Muni Ji Maharaj, Founder, Acharya Sushil Muni Mission, Giani Dilbagh Singh Ji, Head Granthi, Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib, Swami Rajeshwara Nand Ji, Chairman, Sant Samaj Dal, Goswami Sushil Ji Maharaj, National Convenor, Bhartiya Sarva Dharma Sansad, Sahibzada Jia Nizami, Sahibzada Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah, Bhante Dipankara Sumedho, Chairman, Buddhist Cultural Foundation India, and Mrs Carmel Tripathi, Director, Baha’i Office of Public Affairs.
Their participation underscored the central message of Seva Sankalp, that India’s diversity of faiths can come together in a shared spirit of seva, harmony, compassion and national responsibility, values that have been central to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji’s vision of a united, inclusive and progressive Bharat.
Representatives of various diplomatic missions were also present, with delegations from countries including Nicaragua, Chad, Burundi, Liberia, Madagascar, Jordan, Russia, Cameroon, Botswana, Lesotho, Venezuela, Angola, Burkina Faso, Niger and Israel.
A major highlight of the evening was the felicitation of Indian athletes who brought laurels to the country at the 2026 Asian Games. The athletes were felicitated by Dr. Ashok Kumar Mittal along with senior dignitaries. The ceremony celebrated their dedication, discipline and contribution to India’s sporting achievements.
Among the athletes honoured were Neeru Dhanda, Aman Sehrawat, Antim Panghal, Sujeet Kalkal, Kamaljeet, Nitesh Siwach, Pooja Singh, Kiran Pahal, Satnam Singh, Manisha Keer, Himanshu Dhillon, Sakshi Rana and Salman Khan. The athletes represented achievements across shooting, wrestling, athletics, rowing and hockey, among other sporting disciplines.
Speaking at the gathering, Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, said, “For me, this is not merely a celebration; it is a yagna to remember the 25-year journey of a man who has devoted a very large part of his life to public service. From Gujarat to Delhi, the journey of Narendra Modi ji has been one of public responsibility, trust and service.
The last 25 years give us much to remember and celebrate, but our eyes must also be on the next 25. Today, from India Gate, we salute the journey so far and make a collective resolve for a developed, stronger and globally leading India. For the next 25 years, we will do it.”
The programme also included the launch of a song marking 25 years of governance, after which seven selected young participants led a youth Seva Sankalp pledge. This highlighted the role of the next generation in carrying forward the values of service and nation-building.
‘Sounds of Seva’, a live musical presentation celebrating India’s diverse cultural and spiritual traditions, concluded the evening. With it, the formal ceremony ended on a note of unity and collective celebration.
The message of the gathering was simple but powerful. India’s strength lies in its diversity, yet its future depends on the willingness of its people to come together in service of the nation.
(This article is branded content and does not reflect the views of the Zee News)
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