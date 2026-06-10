Dr Asma Parveen says patients are taking a more thoughtful approach to skin health

Dermatologist Dr Asma Parveen states that one of the major developments within the field of dermatology has nothing to do with new products or procedures, rather, it is with how patients view and understand their long-term skin goals as related to their dermatologic health. The Lucknow-based specialist has noticed a shift in how patients inquire about the reasons for common dermatologic concerns: mostly acne, pigmentation issues, hair loss, and premature aging, rather than seeking out the quick fix of the latest products. Many have now begun looking for an understanding of how they develop and how best they can shield themselves against these problems in the future.

“When I first started practicing, most of my patients were coming in after their problem had become extremely advanced,” Dr. Asma explains. “Now, I see numerous patients requesting general information on maintaining a healthy dermatologic status long-term; this is an exciting change!”

According to her, there is now more awareness due to the greater availability of information, as well as a desire for better health and well-being. In particular, younger patients are paying much more attention to things that affect their skin over time.

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Environmental factors play a large part too, according to Dr Asma. Prolonged sun exposure, pollution, stress, not sleeping properly, and following unhealthy lifestyle patterns can cause skin problems to occur sooner than anticipated.

"A lot of people think that their skincare only consists of their products," Dr Asma explains. "In fact, the way you take care of yourself daily will have a substantial effect on the health of your skin."

While the popularity of cosmetic procedures and innovative treatments continues to grow, Dr Asma still advocates for the continued use of simple skincare principles. Regular use of sunscreen, sufficient hydration, adequate sleep, and consistency in routine are still some of the best ways to keep the skin healthy. She advises patients to be cautious of the numerous trends they see online.

"There is so much information out there now, not all of it is credible. Just because something works for someone else doesn't mean it will work for you; Professional help assists you in making informed choices based on your needs."

According to Dr Asma, an extremely gratifying part of her career is educating her clients about their skin.

"The key is not to have perfect skin, but rather to have skin that is as healthy as it can be. Her work informs patients so that they can continue to make good decisions about their skin for many years to come.

As awareness increases, she sees patients becoming more knowledgeable and proactive in making skin health choices than they ever were before. Regarding dermatologists, that is a positive step forward and could result in more successful outcomes for a large percentage of individuals in the future.