Dr. Mir Jawad Zar Khan, An Orthopedic Surgeon With Over 20,000 Attendances To Surgeries

Orthopedics, as such, from the conservation standpoint, discusses the preservation and development of public health and quality of life by a highly technical profession-for many kinds of procedures to alleviate painful joint, bone, and spine disorders, like joint replacements, arthroscopy, and trauma care. Such procedures around the world over the recent years have put thousands of people facing restoration of vital human movement abilities due to osteoarthritis, injury, or disorders of the spine.

Therefore, it was with all intents and purposes that modern orthopedics in India grew as an area so that one could look for quality treatments at cost-effective rates with expert-level doctors and latest facilities.

Answering and resolving queries of modern orthopedics raised amongst all operatives raised Dr. Mir Jawad Zar Khan to the zenith of clinical excellence, thus setting very high standards of innovation in this whole emerging era. Dr. Mir Jawad Zar Khan is an Indian Orthopedic Surgeon, standing as a joint replacement and spine surgeon at Hyderabad, India. With clinical experience of 25+ years, he attained enormous repute in Orthopedic treatment, Joint Replacement, Arthroscopy, and Spine Surgery.

He is the founder and senior orthopedic consultant of Germanten Hospital, Attapur, Hyderabad https://www.germantenhospitals.com/, to which a very very high repute is attached for state-of-the-art orthopaedic and trauma care.

Dr. Mir Jawad Zar Khan pursued his Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery from Osmania University, standing first in the University and receiving a Gold Medal for excellence in academics.

Subsequently, he pursued an M.Ch in Orthopedics from the University of Seychelles-American Institute of Medicine (USAIM). Furthermore, he has a fellowship in Arthroplasty from a major orthopedic institute in Munich, Germany, working under the guidance and assistance of surgeons of international repute.

Thereafter, he joined senior residency and post-graduate training at Osmania General Hospital and was exposed to different varieties of trauma, joint replacement, spine surgeries, arthroscopy surgeries, including ACL/PCL reconstruction and meniscal repairs.

Meanwhile, he also acquired additional training in joint replacement and arthroscopic surgeries from best institutions of India.

Dr. Mir Jawad Zar Khan has done 20,000 plus orthopedic surgeries- including some complex knee, hip, and shoulder joint replacements, spine surgery, and arthroscopic surgery. He is highly experienced and has in-depth knowledge in computer-navigated joint replacement surgery. During his fellowship in Germany, he further broadened the scope of navigation-based hip and knee replacement surgery.

Dr. Mir Jawad Zar Khan has membership of some prominent national and international societies.

These include the Indian Orthopedic Association, Indian Medical Association (IMA), Orthopedic Surgeons Society of Andhra Pradesh, Indo-German Orthopedic Foundation (IGOF), Indian Arthroplasty Association, International Society of Arthroscopy, Knee Surgery and Orthopedic Sports Medicine (ISAKOS), and the International Cartilage Research Society. Further, affiliated bodies include Société Internationale de Chirurgie Orthopédique et de Traumatologie (SICOT) and the International Society for Knowledge for Surgeons on Arthroscopy and Arthroplasty (ISKSAA).

Dr. Mir Jawad Zar Khan is celebrated for his ability to ascertain the correct diagnosis and develop many cost-effective treatment protocols. He is actively engaged in academics and research, with presentations at various conferences both within India and overseas. A host of workshops and professional courses for orthopedic surgeons keep him in touch with the latest international advances in surgical techniques.

The "Champion of Change Award" was presented to Dr. Mir Jawad Zar Khan on February 26, 2023, for his great services by the 14th President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, at New Delhi in Vigyan Bhavan.

Dr. Mir Jawad Zar Khan promotes a social and health-oriented attitude promising the community that he would redeem his skills for actual changes and succor. Germanten Hospital, during the Covid pandemic situation, helped set up health screening camps. His recognition lies as a healthcare entrepreneur at the advisory levels, including Merrill and a few other hospital networks.

Being a Hyderabadite, Dr. Mir Jawad Zar Khan practices in his hometown, drawing patients from all parts of India and abroad.