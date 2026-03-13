Being featured in the TIME Magazine Person of the Year edition, Dr Saransh Jain has been widely acclaimed as The Most Positively Reviewed Sexologist, further proving to be a defining moment for Indian health care. This recognition lends to the fact that patients have come to trust over time putting a doctor in place who will deliver on ethical and scientifically based medical practice as it relates to complex sexual health problems for men, women and couples.

Recognition Based on Trust and Reviews from Patients

This achievement is particularly meaningful because it’s grounded in proven patient feedback and long-term clinical outcomes.” Sexual dysfunction, including erectile dysfunction and premature ejaculation; low libido (male & female); testosterone imbalance; male infertility; female sexual dysfunction; pain during intercourse; performance anxiety, and other stress-related issues affecting one’s sex life are some of the problems that Dr. Saransh Jain has had success in treating over many years.

Dr. Jain receives consistently great reviews from his patients being scientific with transparent communication for patients Dr. Jain, therefore, does not offer patients a palliative or transient solution for the sexual dysfunction they present with; rather she aims to address and treat the underlying root cause of which could either be understood as hormone (endocrinological), psychological, neurological, lifestyle or relationship issues. The empathetic and ethical model is what fosters the ongoing trust and credibility Dr. Jain has built within the community since beginning his practice with years of experience.

Top Sexologist clinic in Lucknow and Mumbai

The Burlington Clinic and Hospital is a family owned business with more than 100 years of trusted experience providing health care. This provides the same quality of medical care, training and equipment in a second home being run out of Lucknow besides the headquarters at Mumbai. Burlington is one of the top clinics in India when it comes to getting sexual health care services which is vast. For male and female sexual dysfunctions, infertility concerns, erectile dysfunction, premature ejaculation, nightfall issues or any number of problems that affect one’s enjoyment of sexual intercourse / satisfaction with their sex life Burlington is right there for the best individual analysis to obtain the most appropriate help. Burlington has an established presence in both standard diagnostic methods & ethical practice, making it one of the leading specialists in Sexual Medicine and Reproductive Health in India.

“A Key to Intimacy” — Promoting Sexual Education

A key professional highlight in Dr. Jain’s life was promoting his book A Key to Intimacy at an event co-hosted with Chetan Bhagat, one of India’s best-selling authors. It helped garner tremendous attention to the cause and stressed awareness about how sex education was very important when making emotional connections, understanding relationships in today’s society. A Key to Intimacy covers a range of topics related to lack of communication between partners, differential levels of sexual desire, concerns regarding sexual performance and discrepancies in perceptions about sexual health and the mental elements connected with experiences around intimacy. Sharing such information based on current research and making it understandable goes a long way as, in the case of Doctor Jain, his work is instrumental in going a great length towards breaking down some of that social stigma around these types of topics that were once considered socially unacceptable to talk about.

Awards and Global Impact at National and International Level

Dr Saransh Jain's work is recognised globally. And he received scores of medical & humanitarian awards from the governments of nine countries such as U.S, London (U.K) and Dubai (U.A.E) to name a few. The awards recognize his global impact as a leader in the promotion of ethical sexual health and culture through public awareness.

Apart from being acknowledged worldwide as a medical professional, Dr Jain is also a public health advocate who has always strived to dispel myths related to erectile dysfunction, infertility, low libido and intimacy in relationships. Dr Jain is well known in India, and has received letters of gratitude from numerous prominent Indian politicians such as Hon Chief Minister (CM) Yogi Adityanath; Hon CM Eknath Shinde; Hon Vice President Venkaiah Naidu; Hon Minister Nitin Gadkari; Hon Health minister JP Nadda, to name a few. Such high-level recognition is found infrequently, indicative of a level of institutional confidence for an area long ignored in traditional healthcare delivery systems.

A Scientific, Ethical and Holistic Approach

“The doctrine of Dr. Saransh Jain is science, empathy and making the patients aware through a plethora of different means regarding their condition. His approach is based on evidence-based sexual medicine, and an extensive evaluation of both hormonal and psychological components, in conjunction with a lifestyle-based treatment protocol. As a result, Saransh explains an integrative model which starts from mental wellness, emotional health and relationship harmony that is correlated with sexual wellbeing. By focusing on the overall health and well-being of patients rather than just solving an immediate problem, Saransh has been able to help thousands of people and couples feel more confident and understand how best to connect with each other emotionally.

A Landmark for Sexual Healthcare in India

Being recognised as the Most Positively Reviewed Sexologist in the TIME Person of the Year edition, is not only a personal recognition for me, but also, a significant place to be in when it comes to sexual health care and its evolution in India. It reflects the increasing impact of ethical, research-based medical practice on offering solutions to sensitive health problems. Indeed, in Dr. Saransh Jain, the Most Positively Reviewed Sexologist acknowledges and exemplifies ethical behavioral verification in medical practice as well as compassion and science-based medicine towards patients of sexual health care; hence, Dr. Saransh Jain being awarded such a position further validates societies' perception on ethical sexual health care being an important catalyst for bettering lives and relationships for the contemporary society.

Dr. Saransh Jain at Burlington Clinic and Hospital provides treatment for sexual health issues, infertility problems, low libido, erectile dysfunction, premature ejaculation, hormone imbalance and marriage intimacy problems. The clinic offers evidence-based, confidential treatment with locations in Lucknow and Mumbai. International patients are provided support for consultation and customized medical care.

International patients are provided support to help overseas patients create a successful consultation plan and receive customised medical care.

Explore more at: https://www.drskjain.com, or go to: YouTube : https://youtube.com/@drskjains to learn sexual health tools On the official channel of Dr.Saransh Jain

