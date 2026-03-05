Dr Smruti Ranjan Nayak conferred prestigious Ratna Shree Award for contributions to society and modern management

In a matter of great pride to Odisha and the general world of management, Dr Smruti Ranjan Nayak was awarded the coveted Ratna Shree Award - an honour that recognizes an individual whose work in the world has been widespread, transformative and sustainable.

The award was presented to Dr Nayak in recognition of his excellent contribution to the field of modern management theory as an innovator, thought leader, and pioneer of modern management philosophy, particularly his ground-breaking model titled GITA GRID which uses ancient Indian wisdom to solve the modern leadership and organizational dilemmas.

A Travel Destined in Humility, Soaring on Vision

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The life story of Dr Nayak is remarkable in terms of its perseverance. He was born in Fatepur Khandasahi, Odisha but started life in the village of Kurujanga, Mahanga, a simple village which would become the start of a career that would have a global influence. He is today a student and a scholar to some of the most prestigious academic institutions across the globe such as Harvard University, Oxford University, MIT, and IIM.

He credits the virtues that have made him a successful man namely hard work, humility and a strong sense of purpose to his parents, Mrs. Shantilata Nayak and Mr. Birabar Nayak, who have influenced his character since his early days on earth.

Classic Articles That have Influenced the World of Professionals

Dr Nayak is a renowned writer of two well acclaimed management books: Battlefield to Board Room and CRM -Creating Revenue Mechanism. Both books have gained a large acknowledgment because of their capability to overcome the gap between the old wisdom and the new organizational strategy. His writings have been inspirational to professionals in industries, both in business and those in the educational sector, as well as to entrepreneurs and policymakers alike, as the rare combination of philosophical perspectives and practicality.

His management theory, GITA GRID, has been especially characterized by its imaginative way of leadership development and the comparison of the eternal teachings with the Bhagavad Gita and the requirements of the 21st century management practice.

The Ratna Shree Award: A Celebration of a Well-Lived Serving Life.

Ratna Shree Award is a prestigious award, being given to personalities for contribution to society. The award recognises the continued dedication, moral uprightness of people across various fields. The fact that Dr Nayak was selected to receive this award speaks of the tendencies and dimensions of his influence, not just on a corporate and academic level, but also on communities and lives that he has transformed through his advocacy, mentoring, and thought leadership.

With Ratna Shree award to his name, Dr Smruti Ranjan Nayak has become one of the rare breeds of transformational people who are currently creating the future by means of knowledge, vision and purposeful action.

A Continuing Legacy

To this day, the work of Dr. Nayak still impacts and moves policymakers, business leaders, and young professionals all around the world. The story of his life --of the small village in Odisha, and right upto to the hallowed halls of Harvard and Oxford --has become a timeless testament of what can be achieved in life with talent combined with tenacity and values setting the right direction.

Currently, when he takes up this honourable award, Dr. Nayak is not going to leave his task of promoting innovative thinking in management as well as offering society services in the form of education, authorship and leadership.

(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)