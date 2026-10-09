/Dr Surabhi Dhanawala’s health camp in Jalna examines 200 patients, helps avoid nearly 100 surgeries

A health awareness and medical guidance camp was organised under the name of Agarwal Samaj Jalna and Agr Madhavi Group, Jalna. They have provided treatment to 200 patients. The initiative was organised under the guidance of Dr Surabhi Dhanawala. She met with patients, discussed their concerns and gave them treatment options. The impressive thing is that the camp has already helped nearly 100 patients in Jalna to avoid surgery. After careful examination patients were advised to see out alternative options like medication, therapy, lifestyle changes or other suitable treatments all of it under medical supervision.