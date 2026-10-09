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  • /Dr Surabhi Dhanawala’s health camp in Jalna examines 200 patients, helps avoid nearly 100 surgeries

Dr Surabhi Dhanawala’s health camp in Jalna examines 200 patients, helps avoid nearly 100 surgeries

The camp was organised as a part of a larger programme associated with Agrasen Jayanti and made to make medical advice accessible to the local community.

Published: Oct 09, 2026, 01:27 PM IST|Updated: Oct 09, 2026, 01:40 PM IST
Dr Surabhi Dhanawala’s health camp in Jalna examines 200 patients, helps avoid nearly 100 surgeries

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Dr Surabhi Dhanawala’s health camp in Jalna examines 200 patients, helps avoid nearly 100 surgeries
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