/Dr Surabhi Dhanawala’s health camp in Jalna examines 200 patients, helps avoid nearly 100 surgeries

A health awareness and medical guidance camp was organised under the name of Agarwal Samaj Jalna and Agr Madhavi Group, Jalna. They have provided treatment to 200 patients. The initiative was organised under the guidance of Dr Surabhi Dhanawala. She met with patients, discussed their concerns and gave them treatment options. The impressive thing is that the camp has already helped nearly 100 patients in Jalna to avoid surgery. After careful examination patients were advised to see out alternative options like medication, therapy, lifestyle changes or other suitable treatments all of it under medical supervision.
The camp was organised as a part of a larger programme associated with Agrasen Jayanti and made to make medical advice accessible to the local community. Dr Dhanawala values examination before suggesting treatment. In few cases, patients presume that surgery is the only option without having proper consultation. Proper consultation can decide whether a condition can be cured through other forms of treatment.
The initiative was supported by community members and well-wishers, including Sangita Mukesh Gupta, Sonal Sunil Mittal, Preeti Pawar Garg, Anita Sunil Goyal, Neeta Narender Bansal, and Dr. Nishant Goyal. The camp showed how essential can preventive healthcare be. Consultation in time can help in identifying health concerns at a preliminary stage. Regular medical advice and early assessment of health conditions can prevent the situation from worsening. It also gives patients a clear view of their medical condition.
The organisers appreciated the medical team, volunteers, supporters, and residents of Jalna for their participation. The cooperation of the community played an important role in ensuring that a large number of patients benefited from the camp. The camp had more than 200 patients examined and nearly 100 receiving guidance that helped them avoid surgery. A significant number that describes the succes of this camp. The camp became the sign of advanced healthcare in Jalna that is yet to come.
The programme was organised as a community healthcare initiative by Agarwal Samaj Jalna and Agr Madhavi Group under the guidance of Dr. Surabhi Dhanawala. The programme served as a reminder that proper diagnosis can make difference in a patient’s life. It was an important effort to build a healthier, more informed society.
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