/Dr Surabhi Dhanwala shares stage with Saina Nehwal at Global Icon & International Excellence Awards 2026

One of the focal points of this event was the interaction between Dr Dhanwala and Saina Nehwal. Dr. Dhanwala has years of experience working with athletes and public figures. She spoke with Nehwal about the position of sports health, performance longevity, and the future of wellness in India. She spoke about how non-surgical rehabilitation approaches are helping elite athletes prolong their careers. Both of them discussed how sports medicine in India is changing. Their conversation also focused on how young athletes can develop fitness habits built for the long term goals.