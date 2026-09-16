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Dr Surabhi Dhanwala shares stage with Saina Nehwal at Global Icon & International Excellence Awards 2026

Dr Dhanwala is among India's Top 10 physiotherapists. She brings over 19 years of clinical experience across physiotherapy, neuromuscular rehabilitation, and naturopathy. Her presence at this event has put healthcare right beside the corporate leaders, entrepreneurs, and social changemakers who were honoured on the night.

Published: Sep 16, 2026, 05:16 PM IST|Updated: Sep 16, 2026, 05:35 PM IST
Dr Surabhi Dhanwala shares stage with Saina Nehwal at Global Icon & International Excellence Awards 2026

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