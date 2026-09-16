/Dr Surabhi Dhanwala shares stage with Saina Nehwal at Global Icon & International Excellence Awards 2026

The Global Icon Awards 2026 and International Excellence Awards 2026 brought together business leaders, entrepreneurs, social changemakers. In this glorious event Dr Surabhi Dhanwala, founder of Dhanwala Naturo & Physio Care, took the stage as Chief Guest and Associate Partner. She made her appearance alongside badminton legend Saina Nehwal at the prestigious event. Her presence brought emphasis on healthcare, rehabilitation, and holistic wellness to a stage that is dominated by business personnels.
Dr Dhanwala is among India's Top 10 physiotherapists. She brings over 19 years of clinical experience across physiotherapy, neuromuscular rehabilitation, and naturopathy. Her presence at this event has put healthcare right beside the corporate leaders, entrepreneurs, and social changemakers who were honoured on the night.
Two Worlds of Excellence Meet
One of the focal points of this event was the interaction between Dr Dhanwala and Saina Nehwal. Dr. Dhanwala has years of experience working with athletes and public figures. She spoke with Nehwal about the position of sports health, performance longevity, and the future of wellness in India. She spoke about how non-surgical rehabilitation approaches are helping elite athletes prolong their careers. Both of them discussed how sports medicine in India is changing. Their conversation also focused on how young athletes can develop fitness habits built for the long term goals.
Championing Non-Surgical Healthcare
Dr Dhanwala's role at the event highlighted her work in non-invasive healthcare. Dhanwala Naturo & Physio Care has made their name for treating complex conditions, including situations like joint dislocations, nerve compression, and serious sports injuries without the need for surgical procedure.
During her speech at Dr Dhanwala addressed the significance of the platform: "It's a privilege to share this stage with someone like Saina Nehwal and connect with the changemakers of 2026. Leadership isn't only measured by business outcomes, it's also about shaping a healthier society. At Dhanwala Care our goal is to help people move toward their future in a pain-free way."
The evening closed with Dr Dhanwala and Saina Nehwal jointly presenting awards to a list of business and social leaders, this puts healthcare at a stage that has global access.
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