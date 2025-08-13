Dreamers Edu Hub Makes Record NDA 155 SSB Selections with 35 Cadets, Including 6 Trailblazing Female Officers

Defence coaching in India reached a pinnacle with Dreamers NDA Academy (also known as Doon Defence Dreamers) in Dehradun, once again raising the bar for national defence education. The academy now boasts of a record 35 selections in the NDA 155 SSB interviews in just a month. This high-impact achievement includes the noteworthy selection of 6 trailblazing female cadets, which highlights the academy’s commitment to women's empowerment in defence services.

Vital Role Of Defence Education And Women In Defence

A solid defence education and mentorship are required more than ever as India strives to build an inclusive, skilled and ethical armed forces. Education and training institutions with a focus towards defence education, such as Dreamers Edu Hub have strived to provide to its mandate of not just providing the Best NDA Coaching in Dehradun but also developing qualities like leadership, character, discipline and resilience.

Dreamers NDA Academy's commitment to its candidates is to ensure that they, unlike ordinary coaching, apply its unique pedagogy to the NDA/SSB Preparation, where the main focus is on developing officer-like qualities (OLQs) leading to leadership, decision making, teamwork, mental strength and physical component. This will prove beneficial in upholding India’s long legacy of patriotism and honour.

Transformative Success: Women Lead the Way

What is most extraordinary about this year's results is the remarkable success of women in defence. Six remarkable female cadets - Kasak Mehra, Bhawna, Parmeet Kaur, Malvika Maroliya, Aileen, and Megha Malvi - cleared the highly competitive NDA SSB interview, together, a unique accomplishment in a traditional male-dominated venue. Their accomplishment opens new vistas for gender inclusivity in India's defence training ecosystem.

As Parmeet Kaur stated,

" Dreamers gave me the wings to believe in myself and break through barriers I once thought insurmountable."

Pan-India Selections: Cadet Reports

The recommended NDA 155 SSB candidates by Dreamers Edu Hub hail from every corner of India, reinforcing its position among the most efficient and result-oriented defence coaching institutes in the country.

Key selections include:

Anurag Pandey – 11 SSB Allahabad

– 11 SSB Allahabad Kamal Singh (AIR-18) – 11 SSB Allahabad

– 11 SSB Allahabad Himanshu Gunawat – 12 SSB Bengaluru / 1 AFSB Dehradun

– 12 SSB Bengaluru / 1 AFSB Dehradun Prince Mehra – 19 SSB Allahabad

– 19 SSB Allahabad Abhishek Dandotiya – 18 SSB Allahabad

– 18 SSB Allahabad Nikunj Khanna – 19 SSB Allahabad

– 19 SSB Allahabad Kasak Mehra – 33 SSB Bhopal

– 33 SSB Bhopal Bhawna – 11 SSB Allahabad

– 11 SSB Allahabad Parmeet Kaur – 33 SSB Bhopal

– 33 SSB Bhopal Malvika Maroliya, Aileen, Megha Malvi – 4 AFSB Varanasi

...and many more.

Super Star Faculty and Mentorship

Complementing Dreamers' unmatched performance is a world-renowned faculty of former SSB experts and elite veteran armed forces officers. These include:

Wing Commander Deepak Tyagi (Psychologist)

Captain S. Jaiswal (Interviewing Officer)

Group Captain Ambu Ahluwalia (Group Testing Officer)

Colonel Barakoty (GTO)

Lieutenant Colonel Rohit Mehra (Psychologist)

Captain Madhukar Tyagi (GTO)

Colonel Sandeep Pandey (Interviewing Officer)

Abhinav Pandey (SSB Coordinator)

Their mentorship encompasses classroom learning experiences, personal mock interviews, group task behaviours, psychological evaluations, and real-time obstacle management - critical for maximising one’s performance at NDA SSB and CDS examinations. This practice ensures that aspirants not only pass the NDA SSB exam but also embody the ethos of armed forces leadership.

Defence Coaching Model: Holistic, Future-Focused, Inclusive

Dreamers NDA Academy manages an exclusive Sainik School Branch (Class 6-12), merging the CBSE curriculum with a substantially enhanced defence training.

Key offerings include:

Foundation Courses (Class 6–12): For NDA, RIMC, Sainik School prep

For NDA, RIMC, Sainik School prep NDA/CDSE/OTA Coaching : Comprehensive modules for 12th pass students and graduates

: Comprehensive modules for 12th pass students and graduates Specialised Tracks : Air Force (AFCAT, ACC), Navy, Merchant Navy, MNS, Territorial Army

: Air Force (AFCAT, ACC), Navy, Merchant Navy, MNS, Territorial Army 15-Day to 1-Month SSB Interview Bootcamps: For rapid OLQ development and real-world leadership training

The students enjoy an extraordinary combination of physical drills, discussions, psychometric tests, situation responses, and practice mock selection boards led by instructors.

Shaping India's Youth: Nation Building at its Best

Dreamers Edu Hub is at the apex of establishing a responsible, resilient, and honour-driven future generation of armed forces. Each and every selection - especially women breaking their barriers — displays India's march for a more progressive and inclusive defence force.

Director Mr. Hariom Chaudhary shares:

"Our vision extends far beyond training for exams. We’re nurturing India’s future guardians – confident, capable, and dedicated to service with honour."

Co-founder Ms. Ankita Taneja adds:

"By empowering both boys and girls, Dreamers Edu Hub truly leads the way for the next generation of armed forces officers in India."

Enrolment Open - Start Your Defence Journey!

Based on this historic performance, Dreamers NDA Academy can proudly say that they are the Best NDA Coaching in Dehradun and a national leader in SSB Interview Preparation.

Location: Standard Tower, Sahastradhara Road, near Healing Touch Hospital, Dehradun

Admissions: Foundation, NDA/CDSE/OTA, AFCAT, Merchant Navy, MNS, and Territorial Army are now open for 2025–26.

