Driving Future Of Delhi-NCR Via Upper Dwarka Expressway

One can rightly call the Dwarka Expressway the most sought-after luxury real estate corridor in the capital region. Easy connectivity to IGI Airport, central Delhi, and Gurugram, along with the fast growth of infrastructure and the establishment of plush gated communities set against a serene green backdrop, makes this corridor the next hot spot for homebuyers and investors.

Transforming the urban fabric and real estate market in the region is SOBHA Limited, which has stood apart from others due to the unique trust it has commanded over a period of 30 years across India. It follows a first-of-its-kind backwards integration concept, making it a Harvard University publication case study, where quality and timelines are within its own control systems. With over 25000 happy families, some iconic developments, and presence in 27 cities, SOBHA stands for precision, timely delivery, and great craftsmanship.

Redefining luxury living in the capital region

The Upper Dwarka Expressway has become one of the most sought-after real estate destinations because of SOBHA, which has been laying the transformation track in this region. Two of its flagship projects are situated here: International City (2011) a villa township of 150 acres (607,028 sq m), and SOBHA City in Sector 108, a gated community of 39 acres (157,827 sq m) with premium apartments and world-class amenities. Both these projects were instantly snapped up by buyers and now boast of well-settled communities.

SOBHA, faced with increasing demand for sprawling luxury homes in the area, recently launched another project: SOBHA Altus. This strategic-site development in Sector 106 will grant residents excellent connectivity owing to present and future infrastructure projects like Aerocity Phase II, Aerotropolis, SPR elevated corridor, and the upcoming Delhi-Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train.

SOBHA Altus embodies exclusivity through fluidic architecture

Spread across 5.51 acres (22,298 sq m), this newly launched gated luxury community offers a stripped-down low-density lifestyle with 293 residences. With barely 53 residences per acre, SOBHA Altus is in the league of its own compared to regular apartment developments. These exclusive 4 and 5-bedroom homes come with wraparound balconies, no common walls, and residential levels that start 60 feet above ground for added privacy and panoramic views.

The project promises a standout clubhouse of 46,000+ sq ft (4280 sq m), exclusive amenities, and an upscale commercial and retail space geared toward leisure and shopping. Biophilic in design, SOBHA Altus is surrounded by 5 feet of landscape, setting a new height for sustainable luxury with the Gold Star pre-certification under IGBC Green Homes.

SOBHA sowing the seeds of development in the region

The capital-region growth story for Upper Dwarka Expressway continues to soar, backed all these years by SOBHA's stalwart leadership, shaping the residential landscape of the region while its gated communities constantly raise the bar higher for quality, innovation, and customer trust.