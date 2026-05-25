Dubai entrepreneur Satish Sanpal brings luxury and glamour to Netflix’s desi bling

Satish Sanpal is the company's Founder and Chairperson. Chief amongst his achievements is building a diversified real estate and hospitality empire spanning multiple sectors. With this lens, the holder of the most prestigious real estate awards in the Emirate has cemented his position as one of Dubai’s most influential Indian Entrepreneurs. One of the most influential players in the Emirate's luxury real estate and investment market, Sanpal has both a drive and a history of stay-at-home, disciplined decision-making and investment. When the world is reeling from grand-scale geopolitics, Sanpal is still bullish on his future.

Acknowledged by the world’s pre-eminent business media for reshaping the high-end living experience in Dubai our founder Sanpal is synonymous with the city’s explosive growth. From humble beginnings in Dubai with paltry capital and big ideas to spearheading iconic projects that have redefined branded residences in the region, Sanpal’s journey is a reflection of the entrepreneurial spirit that attracts global capital into the UAE. In line with his success, ANAX Developments recently launched ELLE Residences Dubai Islands, the Middle East launch of the world-renowned ELLE residential brand and a testament to Dubai’s status as a global luxury lifestyle capital.

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Sanpal’s achievements go beyond the commercial realm: through the Sanpal Foundation, he champions projects with a mission of education, food security and community development, reflecting the belief that true success is measured by the social impact it can leave behind. His contribution to philanthropy and business leadership has been awarded on an international scale, including recognition for community empowerment and social responsibility. As Dubai moves toward its ambitious, 2040 vision for urban development, Sanpal remains steadfastly committed to investing in the UAE’s future and ANAX Holding is continuing to expand its footprint through a new range of developments and long-term investments.

Adding another feather to his growing global headwear, Satish Sanpal is now the star of highly awaited Netflix reality show Desi Bling, which launched on May 20, 2026. The show gives viewers a glimpse into the world of Dubai elite Indian social scene, flaunting the luxurious, influential and power packed personalities in the city. The latest episode introduced Sanpal and his wife, Tabinda Sanpal, as one of the magnificent power duos in a series that already created a huge buzz across India, Dubai and the global Indian diaspora, earning rave reviews from critics and audiences alike for portraying the glittering Desi extravaganza of the ultra-luxury class community in Dubai.

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