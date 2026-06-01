Entrepreneur AP is based in Dubai and has become well known to many people in the luxury auto and lifestyle market of UAE. AP has gained strong visibility online due to a number of different strategies including growing his businesses, building a celebrity network, as well as using automobiles to create brand identities within the premium lifestyle culture of Dubai over the past few years. Originally from Punjab, India, AP was once very poor and struggled before he came to Dubai and started to compete in the very competitive entrepreneur world of business and became established in luxury automobiles. As per reports, when he was younger, he worked in grocery stores and as a pizza delivery driver. Now, he is working with two companies that sell high-end vehicles in Dubai.

AP Supercars is the first of two companies to be created. This is a business that deals with selling and buying luxury automobiles, including exotic and luxury cars. The second company established was AP Supercar Rental which is a rental business associated with luxury vehicle rentals from various types of clients visiting Dubai, such as tourists, influencers, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in Dubai. Market insiders have also disclosed that there are international exports of luxury cars (from the logy desert to oversea markets) related to AP - his Instagram handle: @ap.dxb - for financing and exporting luxury automobiles to Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Europe, and many others worldwide.

Through the continued growth of tourism in Dubai, and Dubai’s strong social media-driven luxury image, there has been a plethora of business opportunities available to those involved with the business of supercars and premium mobility within Dubai. Analysts within the industry say that Dubai is continuously establishing itself as one of the world’s premier destinations for supercars and premium living. Dubai is one of the most internationally known cities for supercars and frequently used in tourism campaigns, influencer content, entertainment media, and luxury branding. In addition to business operations, AP also has developed a well-known image of high-end lifestyle; fitness-oriented routines; designer clothing selection; and relationships with high-profile individuals. He has been photographed many times with social influencers and other entertainment/public personalities, making him synonymous with Dubai's contemporary luxury lifestyle scene.

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In addition, observers note the growing social media presence of AP, particularly among younger people who have an interest in entrepreneurship and the luxury lifestyle segment (including exotic automobiles). The @ap.dxb account on Instagram has enhanced the visibility of AP Supercars and AP Supercar Rental. AP's visibility in public prior to the airing of the Netflix show “Desi Bling” increased exponentially after he became a cast member of the series, exposing the luxury automotive culture and the premium social lifestyle of Dubai to an international audience. The most popular viral moment from "Desi Bling" was when AP casually referred to himself as “Pamela’s daddy,” garnering a significant amount of attention in both online social media channels and numerous discussions within the entertainment industry.

Industry experts predict that individuals tied to both luxury automotive lifestyles and high-end digital branding will continue to see significant growth on a worldwide scale as Dubai’s luxury market continues to grow. Industries/businesses related to supercars, exotic cars, travel, and the influence of social media will likely remain among the fastest-growing markets in the United Arab Emirates’ luxury lifestyle segment.

(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)