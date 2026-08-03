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Education must go beyond marks to build future-ready learners, says Aditya Chowgule

Aditya Chowgule, President of Chowgule Education Society (CES), talks about group’s vision for building future-ready professionals with a blend of academic excellence, technology, critical thinking and values-based education.

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Aug 03, 2026, 01:11 PM IST|Updated: Aug 03, 2026, 01:57 PM IST
Education must go beyond marks to build future-ready learners, says Aditya Chowgule
Image Credit: Aditya Chowgule, President, Chowgule Education Society

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Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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