/Education must go beyond marks to build future-ready learners, says Aditya Chowgule

As India's Education sector continues to witness rapid transformation with institutes aiming to provide holistic learning, digital readiness with imparting industry-focused skills.
In an interaction, Aditya Chowgule, President of Chowgule Education Society (CES), talks about group’s vision for building future-ready professionals with a blend of academic excellence, technology, critical thinking and values-based education. He said that the CES’s approach is to provide interdisciplinary learning, responsible integration of AI and digital tools, faculty development, and the launch of Chowgule International School. During the interview, Chowgule also explained impact of the National Education Policy (NEP) and the growing importance of employability and skills training.
1. Chowgule Education Society has a great legacy of education. So how is it trying to grow its footprint across a variety of education segments?
We are proud of our legacy and the years of experience that comes with it. But we are continually reinterpreting this very legacy of ours to ensure it remains meaningful in today's world.
Knowledge, skills and attitude (KSA) have always been three strong pillars of our ideology. While these three still remains important, we have consciously expanded to include Emotional Quotient (EQ), Spiritual Quotient (SQ) and Digital Quotient (DQ) as integral parts of our curriculum.
The most important goal of any institution today is to stay relevant. For us, as a society with a rich legacy, this responsibility is not just about institutional relevance, it is about ensuring that our every student is ready for the new world order.
Quality scale is equally important to us. We don’t think that one should sacrifice his depth, to gain breadth. Our key focus is to develop a future-ready ed-tech ecosystem as we expand.
We are committed to providing every learner in the CES with a meaningful, rigorous and contextually appropriate educational experience.
2. As there is a growing demand of holistic development, how does CES strikes a balance between academics, skills and extra-curricular learning?
The idea of 'balance' often comes with trade-offs. At CES we see it differently. We believe in integration, not segregation. Academics, talents and extracurricular activities are not different, but interlinked and part of the same journey.
This integration comes with experiential learning and project-based work. We have developed our systems for applied and contextual learning, so that knowledge can be turned into capability.
This model aims at adaptability and retention, for which applied learning is more effective. Education should be measured not with marks, but with a student’s ability to adapt, apply and evolve.
3. How is Chowgule Education Society integrating technology and innovation into a unique learning experience for students?
Here, we believe in purpose-driven use of technology and not just innovation-driven. This includes digital classrooms, interactive and personalised tools and data-driven understanding.
Technology is not an add-on, but the backbone of our education and development mechanism at every level, right from the pre-primary stage itself. The real question today is no longer about access to technology, but about the quality of its usage.
At CES, we have always been ahead of the curve when it comes to technology adoption from launching early IT programmes to now integrating advanced tools and AI into the learning ecosystem.
4. Chowgule International School has been the latest addition in the CES. Please tell us about the vision behind it and the people's response so far.
We aim to re-imagine education for the 21st Century with Chowgule International School. We decided to come up with CIS with the sole aim that students should be equipped not just with knowledge but with the skills to think critically, create, adapt and collaborate.
The institution is an internationally benchmarked school with a global curriculum, with deep roots in Indian ethos and values. The response has been positive. There is a growing need from parents for an education model that goes beyond the traditional results.
We are excited as the institution has recently marked its formal foundation, with the first session set to begin shortly.
5. What is your view on the future of the Indian education system, particularly in light of the increasing focus on employability and skills training?
The Indian education sector is shifting fast towards outcome-based learning. Now education needs to go beyond theoretical knowledge and into problem-solving and adaptability.
We are aiming toward an overall learning and collaboration with industries. This gives a greater relevance to our education and helps in bridging the gap between what students are learning in schools and colleges, and what the industry needs from the workforce.
This shift is happening worldwide as the employability is related to the skills and adaptability, not just the formal qualifications alone.
6. National Education Policy (NEP) has brought many changes in the country's education system. What role do you see for institutions like CES in its effective implementation?
The National Education Policy provides a strong and much needed change in the Indian Education system in India. But its real impact will depend on how well it is implemented.
7. What do you think institutions should do to bridge the gap between education and industrial expectations?
Institutes should not only be the source of information but ensure that what they create is connected to the industry demands. We need to expose students to industry within the academic setting. Employability and the ability to change come from internships, live projects and creating curriculum with industry partners.
Curricula must be relevant and forward-looking, with regular updates based on industry trends and future skill requirements. We believe that employability should not be an afterthought at the end of education, but it should be the fundamental of the learning journey.
8. How is CES supporting faculty development and ensure that educators are equipped for modern teaching practices?
All the required changes in the education system can happen only if the educators are equipped with modern learning practices. They are the one who can bring any real change in the education system. Every institution must work on enhancing quality and capability of their faculty.
9. What’s your long term vision for Chowgule Education Society and its contribution in shaping future ready learners?
We are developing a learning ecosystem that is integral and develops confident and responsible individuals. As we grow, so is our presence. We want to create an ecosystem that equips learners not just with a job, but for life in a world that is constantly evolving. Our vision is not just to educate individuals, but to shape them into a responsible contributor to the society.
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