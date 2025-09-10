Elite Elevators Launches A New Chapter In Residential Mobility With X200 Hydraulic Home Elevator

Elite Elevators, India’s leading provider of premium home mobility solutions, is proud to announce the launch of the X200 Hydraulic Home Elevator. Designed and manufactured in Italy to world-class safety and engineering standards, the X200 combines modern design with unmatched reliability to redefine residential mobility in India.

In this changing landscape of urban living and related housing density, residential structures are becoming taller and more complex. The demand for safe, reliable and stylish solutions for mobility in residential construction has never been higher. Families want residential elevators that feel comfortable while providing a design aesthetic that creates a safe and universal opportunity for all ages. The X200 Home Elevator is not just a lift, it is a lifestyle experience.

A New Standard for Residential Living

For more than a decade, Elite Elevators has redefined residential elevators with insights from more than half a million installations worldwide. The X200 is the culmination of that experience, meeting what today’s families need most: safety, style, versatility, and value.

Unlike commercial lifts built for high traffic and heavy use, the X200 is specifically designed for residential spaces. With a pit requirement of only 100 mm and a minimum headroom of 2300 mm, the X200 can be installed in compact areas or even retrofitted into existing homes. It can be installed with or without a shaft (support structure) depending on the project requirement, making it ideal for duplexes, bungalows, and villas.

Engineering precision meets design elegance.

At its core, the X200 is powered by a hydraulic chain system that provides silent, vibration-free travel up to 400 kg, with up to 4 stops and 12-meter travel height making it easily accessible for families, visitors, and wheelchair users alike. The true innovation of the X200 is its ability to become one with home architecture. Whether it's panoramic glass doors, concealed mechanisms, architectural lighting, wall panels, floorboards, ceilings or thousands of colors, the X200 will become an extension of the home as an articulation of home.

Safety Without Compromise

The X200 was designed with safety in mind and comes with international certifications in Australia, Europe, India and the United States. The X200 has integrated safety characteristics that will provide peace of mind and reliability wherever you go:

Automatic Rescue Device (ARD): Safely descends the cabin to the nearest floor in the event of an emergency.

Battery Backup: Allows the lift to operate in the event of a power outage.

Overload Detection: Visual and audio warnings alert passengers when the lift is overloaded.

GSM Enabled Communication: Keeps passengers constantly connected.

Error notification: Instantly diagnoses faults.

Door Light Curtain & Auto-Releveling: Guarantees smooth and safe boarding.

With these safety protocols, the X200 is perfectly suited for elderly persons, children, and individuals with mobility limitations, offering complete peace of mind for homeowners.

Personalisation without Premium

Elite Elevators allows homeowners to personalise the X200 at no extra cost. Customers can freely select from a variety of finishes to ensure the elevator complements their home’s décor:

Wall finishes: Glass, wood, or stainless steel

Glass, wood, or stainless steel Floor finishes: Vinyl, carpet, or custom-designed floors

Vinyl, carpet, or custom-designed floors Ceiling finishes: Integrated LED lighting or premium ceiling options

Integrated LED lighting or premium ceiling options Color finishes: Available in an extensive range of RAL colors, from neutrals to bold textures

This ensures the X200 is not just a functional mobility solution but also a well-designed component of a home’s interiors.

Performance That Elevates Everyday Life

The X200 combines design, safety, and performance to create a premium mobility experience. Its soft start-stop (SSS) technology and hydraulic chain-drive system deliver a ride that is smooth, quiet, and luxurious.

For families using the elevator daily, the X200 transforms movement at home from a chore into an effortless, comfortable experience.

Value That Makes Sense

Elite Elevators has shifted affordability in luxury elevators through streamlined production, direct imports from Italy, and the elimination of middlemen and distributors - they are able to offer the X200 up to 50% more cost-effective than many other certified vertical home elevators.

For many people, luxury mobility is now a reality at an affordable price that they likely did not expect. They claim their solution has proven that world-class engineering and safety does not require a world-class price.

What Sets the X200 Apart

Customer feedback over the years has defined the principles behind a modern home elevator, and the X200 embodies them all:

Every home is unique; elevators should be too.

Safety must always be non-negotiable.

No hidden charges for customization.

Design should complement architecture.

Technology must enhance everyday living.

Value should be measurable and uncompromised.

The X200 is not just another lift — it is a new benchmark in residential elevators.

A Legacy of Trust

Elite Elevators has become one of the most recognised names in luxury home mobility by combining innovation with uncompromising safety. The company is backed by:

2000+ global professionals

Installations across multiple countries

Over 25+ experience centers in India and abroad

This strong presence reflects Elite Elevators’ commitment to safety-first engineering, excellence in design, and long-term trust with customers.

Technical Specifications

Drive system: Hydraulic chain drive

Hydraulic chain drive Lift capacity: 400 kg

400 kg Travel height: 12,000 mm

12,000 mm Stops: Maximum 4

Maximum 4 Doors : Manual swing door (600 – 900 mm)

: Manual swing door (600 – 900 mm) Pit requirement: 100 mm

100 mm Headroom requirement: 2300 mm

2300 mm Cabin size (standard): 1400 mm x 1200 mm

1400 mm x 1200 mm Installation: Indoor or outdoor

Indoor or outdoor Emergency Features: ARD, battery backup, overload detection, GSM communication

ARD, battery backup, overload detection, GSM communication Certification: Fully compliant with US, EU, AUS, and IND safety standards

Setting a New Standard

The X200 marks a transformational step in residential living in India. By offering a combination of safety, performance, customization, and affordability, Elite Elevators is effectively changing perceptions of home elevators.

With multiple experience centers across India and abroad, Elite Elevators is inviting families, architects and designers to see the X200 for themselves and experience the product in real time.

About Elite Elevators

Elite Elevators is a global leader in luxury home mobility solutions, with a presence in multiple countries and a dedicated team of more than 2,000 professionals. For over a decade, the company has specialized exclusively in home elevators, setting benchmarks in safety, innovation, and design. Known as the world’s safest home elevators, Elite Elevators has transformed thousands of residences into connected, future-ready spaces.





(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)