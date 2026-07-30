/Emerge Renewables makes history with light-up ceremony of solar glass manufacturing facility in North India

Emerge Renewables has announced the successful light-up ceremony of its state-of-the-art solar glass manufacturing plant at Keshwana Industrial Area, Kotputli-Behror in Rajasthan. This groundbreaking occasion, the company says, marks the commissioning of North India's first dedicated solar glass manufacturing facility which will bolster the Indian initiative of achieving self-reliance in renewable energy production, adding to India's goal of producing solar panels in country itself, thereby, reducing reliance on imported solar glass.
Benefiting from 22 years of experience of Alstone Group and 14 years of Emerge Glass, Emerge Renewables, through its expertise in glass manufacturing and technology, is offering world-class solar glass solutions that meet global standards. The company mentions that they have a manufacturing capacity of 300 TPD, 2.5 GW Per Annum, and the plant aims to manufacture high-quality solar glass to cater to the demands of booming solar sector in India, in glass thickness from 1.80 mm to 5.00 mm.
The new facility of Emerge Renewables aims to aid in the expansion of Solar Panel manufacturers owing to improved efficiency and profitability, owing to reduced lead time, decreased inventories, quick communication and problem-solving which ultimately helps in providing best-in-class customer service, given the proximity of Emerge Glass to most growing areas of Renewable energy value chain in North India.
Solar Glass project would increase turnovers and profitability for Emerge Group, sustainably. State-of-the-art solar glass plant, with 300 MT of daily Solar Glass production capacity, is another milestone in the direction of becoming, first ever diversified glass company in India, melting around 1000 MT daily of glass to produce 210 MT daily of Sheet Glass with thickness of 1 mm to 10 mm, 210 MT daily of Flint Glass bottles, and 240 MT daily of Colour Glass bottles.
Emerge Glass with aggressive expansion strategy has made a corporate geographical diversification into Ongal in Andhra Pradesh in response to increasing demand in South India and have planned to move up the value chain by focusing on cosmetic packaging. Emerge Renewables Furnace Light-up Ceremony signifies not only the commencement of production but the beginning of a new era in the journey of renewable manufacturing in India. The function was attended by various dignitaries including company management, industry partners, customers, associates, and other guests.
Commenting on the event, Sumit Gupta, Managing Director - Emerge Renewables, said, " Lighting up of the furnace heralds a new journey for Emerge Renewables. This project is a manifestation of our vision of setting up world class manufacturing facilities to realize the clean energy aspirations of India. We at Emerge Renewables are determined to bring together the manufacturing excellence of Emerge Glass and the innovation driven tradition of Alstone Group to deliver premium quality solar glass products for India."
Shailendra Srivastava, Asst. Vice President – Emerge Renewables, added, "This facility is much more than just manufacturing. It is an embodiment of innovation, manufacturing expertise and dedication towards future of renewable energy. With cutting-edge manufacturing techniques and stringent quality standards, we are well equipped to cater to the growing demand for solar solutions in India, in line with the highest international photovoltaic standards. It is our aim to emerge as reliable partners of solar industry in India."
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