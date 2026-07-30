/Emerge Renewables makes history with light-up ceremony of solar glass manufacturing facility in North India

Emerge Glass with aggressive expansion strategy has made a corporate geographical diversification into Ongal in Andhra Pradesh in response to increasing demand in South India and have planned to move up the value chain by focusing on cosmetic packaging. Emerge Renewables Furnace Light-up Ceremony signifies not only the commencement of production but the beginning of a new era in the journey of renewable manufacturing in India. The function was attended by various dignitaries including company management, industry partners, customers, associates, and other guests.