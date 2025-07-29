Mumbai: In a great display of community spirit, more than 200 donors attended a blood donation camp organised by the Emerging Bharat Welfare Foundation at Country Club on Veera Desai Road in Andheri West. The camp took place on Tuesday and brought together people from various backgrounds to help save lives.

The event was arranged by Foundation Directors Mahendra Turakhia and Bobby Siddhu. Everything went well, from registering the donors to the health screening and post-care. Everything was done in a systematic and caring manner.

The camp also welcomed MLA Dr Bharathi Lavekar, who praised the Foundation’s efforts during her visit. “This is a great example of how local leaders and community members can work together. Donating blood is a simple act, but its impact is profound. I'm touched by the number of people who spoke up today," she said.

Participants received free medical check-ups, healthy snacks, and certificates of appreciation. Most importantly, they left with the knowledge that their contributions could save someone's life.

Mahendra Turakhia, a key player in the issue, brings to each project his professional skill as well as a strong sense of social responsibility. As a Chartered Accountant with over 40 years in finance, tax and governance he is also very much known for his social advocacy.

Mahendra Turakhia has consistently supported community initiatives, such as welfare for undertrials, slum rehabilitation, minority rights, and financial literacy. His skill in combining thoughtful planning with real concern for local issues makes him a strong leader in both business and social change.

As Director of the Foundation, he believes the power to change society comes from its citizens.

“When over 200 people come together not for profit, but to give, that’s the spirit that drives real change. Blood donation isn’t just a medical act; it’s a moral duty. We’re thankful to every donor who chose to show up and serve humanity,” he said.

The Emerging Bharat Welfare Foundation claims it is also making significant progress in sports and youth development. Mahendra Turakhia, Bobby Siddhu, and Tajamul Islam, a national kickboxing champion, co-founded the Emerging Bharat Sports Academy in Malad West, Mumbai, with Tajamul as Head Coach. This work reports the Foundation’s commitment to improving India’s future via social welfare and sports excellence. The Emerging Bharat Welfare Foundation is at the forefront of health and social campaigns in India. They claim to run blood donation programs and support youth through community sports, which also include para athletes. The Foundation is a proponent of inclusivity, dignity, and access. With more public support, they aim to reach out to more cities and into underserved communities in the coming months. Events such as these build a culture of empathy, awareness, and active citizenship. As one volunteer noted, "We saw Mumbai bleed with purpose. In that there is strength."

