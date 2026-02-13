Emerging sculptor Niyamat Mehta on Atman: Exploring inner stillness, cultural continuity, and global resonance in bronze

Travelling between London, Delhi and the Middle East Niyamat Mehta tells how changing energies and cultural rhythms influenced her practice, and why bronze became her material of choice, as well as how her sculptures provide space to slow down in a fast moving world. As Atman is now going into the international secondary market, Mehta talks of universality, tradition and finding the equilibrium between classical form and modern feeling that makes her aesthetic vocabulary. In her masterpiece Atman, emerging sculptor Niyamat Mehta throws light on her experience of discovering inner stillness and self-recognition.

1. Atman has its origin in the concept of inner calm and self knowledge. Why did you initially want to work on this theme with sculpture?

Atman was started at the time when I was traveling between cities, London, Delhi and more and more to the Middle East. Varied energies, varied velocities of life, I was cogitating upon what we possess that does not alter at all in us as circumstances are changed. Sculpture was my means of inculcating that query. The concept of Atman the inner self was universal. No matter where we live, our culture, the rhythm of our life there is something that remains the same. I would have made that silence physical. Bronze enabled me to place something impermanent.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

2. Your work has been characterised as making space to take a break in a busy world. Why do you think stillness and introspection are so vital in the current times?

Every place is rhythmic/speed London is quick/sharp/bwala, Delhi stratosphere/layered, Dubai onward. What connects them is pace. We are in a continuous acceleration. I believe stillness is not passive it is deliberate. It is a time of correcting. When any person is in the presence of one of my sculptures, in an exhibition at Mayfair or in one in Delhi, I hope it will give that silent pause. A moment that there is a slight slowing of time.

3. Through Bonhams the sculpture Atman has now been transferred to the secondary market. What does it mean to you as an artist personally?

The fact that Atman is entering Bonhams in London was significant in the sense that it is an indicator of continuity across markets. The secondary market is an indication that the work is not just the ending piece of its original collector. For me, it is a dialogue involving India, UK and now the collectors of the Middle East and soon the US. It is a wake-up call that such themes as identity and self-awareness have a cross-cultural appeal. That to my practice, the idea of universality is significant.

4. Atman You elected the medium of bronze. What can you say with bronze that you cannot say with other materials?

Bronze has a cultural background in both the European classical sculpture and the Indian temple culture. I like that historical richness. It is technically permissible to be both strong and delicate. Ideologically, it is permanent. Bronze suits well when I consider something such as Atman which refers to the eternal self. It has passed across centuries and geographical locations in the same way as the subjects of my discussion.

5. The Classical design of your work balance and the modern emotion. What is your conscious effort of uniting these two worlds in sculpture?

The Florence Academy of Art allowed me to be disciplined and respectful of structure. This classical background forms the basis of my work. However, my emotional vocabulary is informed by the modern life and living between cultures. The sculpture can be classical in terms of its proportions, but what is inside is up to date. That is the Strain, heritage and instant that makes my language.

6. Horses are mentioned in a subtle way in your work and have personal as well as cultural significance to you. What are they in your artistic terms?

Ashva or the horse is a symbol of movement and spirit in Indian philosophy, although universally it is known to be a symbol of power and grace. In my case, the equine figure will have a forward movement with grace. Working and living in different cities, there is that sense of motion that is personal. I can never write figuratively with that energy, which, even in my figurative works, is beneath the surface, ready to strike, held back.

7. You tend to be intuitively minded instead of being a narrative-driven worker. What do you want viewers to do with your sculpture, how do you want them to interpret it?

I intentionally leave space. My works are not didactic. I would like them to carry their own context whether they meet them in London, Delhi or Dubai. Art is meaningful when it has projection. When one observer perceives an idleness and the other a desire, the one is correct and the other correct. The sculpture turns out as a point of encounter.

8. Being an aspiring artist who is also gaining popularity internationally, what would you do under the volume of attention, stress, and demands and remain authentic to your work?

My studio is always the same, wherever I will go. That’s important. There is an increase in visibility, markets are developing, but the art of sculpturing remains the same. Operating at different regions has taught me flexibility, though it has taught me articulateness. I am not as interested in pursuing momentum and more so I am concerned with building longevity. When the work is sincere, then recognition is a by-product as opposed to being pursued.

(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)