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Emirates Film Festival honours Gaganpreet Singh for advancing international cinema across the Gulf

The award pinpoints Singh’s contribution towards improving the reach of international cinema in the GCC.  It also celebrates Film Master Media Distribution LLC’s role in connecting global filmmakers with audiences from the Middle East. 

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Aug 05, 2026, 03:25 PM IST|Updated: Aug 05, 2026, 03:59 PM IST
Emirates Film Festival honours Gaganpreet Singh for advancing international cinema across the Gulf

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Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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