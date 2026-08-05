/Emirates Film Festival honours Gaganpreet Singh for advancing international cinema across the Gulf

The Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Film Master Media Distribution LLC, Gaganpreet Singh won the prize for Outstanding International Movie Distribution in the Gulf Region award, during the Emirates Film Festival. The award pinpoints Singh’s contribution towards improving the reach of international cinema in the GCC. It also celebrates Film Master Media Distribution LLC’s role in connecting global filmmakers with audiences from the Middle East.
The 12th Emirates Film Festival brought together filmmakers, producers, distributors, actors from different regions. The festival celebrated the essence and excellence of cinema. Different aspects of cinema such as filmmaking, production and film distribution was celebrated and the difference makers in each field were honored. The festival strengthened Dubai's position as a strong place for global cinema.
The recognition adds another feather in Film Master LLC’s cap. The organization has become one of the key film distribution companies in the Gulf region. The company has made a reputation in connecting global filmmakers with audiences from the Middle East with the help of theatrical releases and long-term distribution partnerships.
From its beginning, Film Master LLC has distributed more than 100 international and regional feature films, which makes the organization one of the most active independent distributors of theatrical content in the Gulf region. Among its noteworthy achievements, Film Master LLC was one of the first companies to introduce Latin American and Romanian feature films for commercial theatrical release in the Gulf.
Now the company has become a trusted distribution partner for producers, studios and sales agents who want releases across the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain and Oman. Strengthening Dubai’s position as a gateway for international cinema in the Middle East.
After receiving the award, Gaganpreet Singh said, “This award means a lot to us and it is a proud moment for our entire team. The main goal for Film Master LLC was to bring stories from around the world to audiences across the Gulf. We are honored to receive this award and lastly we are committed more than ever to improve global partnerships while supporting the continued growth of the region’s film industry."
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