EOR & GCC India’s new growth wave

Once known for its cost-effective employee hiring, India is becoming the talk of the town with its strategic nerve centre for global businesses' operations. Today, most SMEs and MNCs want to expand into Indian waters mainly due to the fierce growth of GCC, or Global Capability Centres. But with expanding organizations, the challenge is no longer to find talent but to double the scale without compromising legal and compliance integrity.

As stated by the Indian Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), India has over 1800 GCCs with 1.9 million professionals working for them. In total, they generate $64 billion in revenue annually. It is estimated that by 2030, there will be around 2,400 GCCs with a market size to exceed $100 billion.

When it comes to seeing the swift growth of any organization, it is usually powered by a strong and well-structured operational backbone. Moreover, if we take a look at pan-regional firms, they tend to rely on cloud-based HR software to boost workforce efficiency. Partnering with HR outsourcing companies and Payroll outsourcing companies so that statutory compliance, payroll, and employee lifecycle administration are accurate and aligned. Relying on these, let’s companies focus on the crux of innovation rather than draining time on administrative complexity.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

But does it occur to you how all of this is so seamless for companies? How do global MNCs and SMEs enter India so quickly and scale responsibly?

Well, the answer lies in a two-step process

Employer of Record (EOR) followed by Global Capability Centre (GCC) But first, let’s understand,

What Is an Employer of Record (EOR)?

A company that recruits employees from different states or countries’ talent pool, as per the company's requirement, is known as an Employer of Record (EOR). EOR gives the company the leverage of hiring globally without the need to set up a legal office. And below is the listed set of responsibilities taken under EOR:

Helps in processing tax deduction, payroll, and handling statutory contributions like PF and ESIC

Issue employment contracts according to Indian labour regulations

Abide by the central and state-specific labour requirements and laws

Takes care of any employment-related compliance exposure and legal obligations

How Easy Is Market Entry With EOR?

Thinking of building an office in India from scratch? Indeed, it will take a lot of planning and paperwork, but once it is established and becomes a proper legal and regulatory framework, it will be no less than an administrative achievement. So, before setting up a legal entity, here are some of the steps that must be followed, and it involves:

Registering for Tax and state-wise labour law

Auditing bank accounts and statutory

Managing ongoing compliance

Companies that are navigating the Indian market for the first instance, this whole process can delay hiring by several months. However, EOR gives the ultimate solutions, by:

Quick and seamless hiring

Testing the market for any risks

Lower upfront investment

Faster go-to-market timelines

What is a Global Capability Centre, or GCC?

In simple terms, GCC is one of the offshore units that is wholly owned by an MNC to manage the main business activities. GCCs are unified add-ons of the parent company, often accountable for:

Product development and engineering

Global and financial accounting

Data science and analytics

Enterprise remodelling initiatives

IT infrastructure and cyber security

Moreover, setting up a GCC needs a legal entity, tax registration, compliance with state labour laws, payroll systems, a governance structure, and a banking infrastructure. Setting up a GCC can take up to months and may even take longer than that, basically it all depends on the scaling and regulatory complexity. But for companies that are looking for quick scalability, the delay in setting up GCC can be a pocket burner.

Indian IT hubs like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai have advanced from backend IT offices to global innovation hubs.

But Why do Companies Choose India for GCCs?

The answer is simple, India provides a plethora of opportunities for:

Accessing global STEM talent,India has n-number of skilled professionals in the pipeline that MNCs find difficult to match somewhere else:

Each year, near about 1.5 million engineering graduates cater to the talent ecosystem for different needs of advanced engineering, data science, automation, and cloud functions.

Having 1.9 million professionals working for Indian GCC makes it a diverse talent pool

A major share of this talent pool is sought after in emerging technology domains such as AI/ML, digital transformation, and analytics.

This talent availability not only accelerates hiring but also ensures that GCCs can take on complex and strategic work rather than just transactional tasks.

Cost Efficiency With High Output Quality

Without a doubt, Indian GCCs give much more cost advantage as compared to Western markets, and today’s value proposition mainly incorporates both efficiency and quality:

Firstly, without compromising quality and expertise, Indian GCC employee operational cost can be between 30% and 40% lower than Eastern European locations

Instead of just using India for economic support work, companies reinvest savings into multiple sectors of innovation, talent development, and research and development

Hence, India’s GCCs are bringing higher output per dollar spent, enabling multinational firms to achieve both scale and performance.

Mature Digital and Innovation Ecosystem

In all these years, India’s digital framework and innovative ecosystem have bolstered the long-term utility of GCCs:

Today, Indian GCCs are leading in cloud, AI, analytics, cybersecurity, and digital transformation capability for their global partners

About 90% of centres now handle multi-domain functions together with technology delivery, product engineering, and changes in business models.

MNCs and SMEs that set up in India use its tech infrastructure and a huge network of skilled engineers to deliver products and services.

Scalability Across Functions and Locations

As compared to other markets where GCCs face a tough time scaling apart from employing people, India helps them with quick growth, both in functions and cities:

Hiring Indian workforce helps businesses grow from micro teams to a team with thousands of professionals within the same ecosystem. Allowing GCCs to leverage services such as advanced engineering, product development, global leadership functions, and so on.

Cities in India like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, and Chennai have developed as specialised hubs attracting deep talent in key domains.

Strong English Communication and Global Work Culture

India’s human resources offer myriad communication and collaboration advantages:

English being the primary language for businesses, Indian GCC professionals can work easily with global headquarters across different time zones.

Indian teams are finest when it comes to cultural adaptability and familiarity with global work practices. This makes them effective partners in strategic decision-making and project leadership.

How do EOR and GCCs Work?

Phase 1: EOR Stage (Anticipating market)

Let’s say any global company that wishes to build a 10-member engineering team in India. Instead of embodying a fully fledged company immediately, it can initially go for:

Look for an EOR partner

Evaluate productivity and cost structures

Recruit teams within a couple of weeks, depending on the need

Authenticate long-term viability

Phase 2: Transforming to Global Capability Centres

After a company is fully established and the number of employees starts to grow beyond 30–50, there are a couple of steps a company takes to convert itself into a GCC :

The company establishes a fully owned GCC

Transitions employees under its own entity

Builds long-term infrastructure and leadership

Why is Workforce Infrastructure Important?

India has a multiple-layer policy-driven architecture, which is completely enforcement-driven. For companies that look forward to building and scaling GCCs in India, for them, human resource adherence is no longer a second choice. It is a well-defined risk variable and must be followed. And they should make sure to adhere to:

Registering for the provident fund and making timely contributions

Both employer and employee payments for ESIC contribution

Any changes in Professional Tax rates and rules as per the states

When a firm is established in multiple states, maintaining compliance becomes a complex task, the chances of errors are increased, and it automatically makes firms prone to operational

disruptions, penalties, and reputational risks. Recent Deloitte’s GCC insights suggest that the main differentiators for sustainable scale are compliance, stability, and operational governance.

Where TankhaPay Fits In

Any global company, be it an MNC or SME, plans to dip its foot into Indian waters, platforms like TankhaPay help companies in compliance and agility.

With TankhaPay, MNCs can leverage EOR capabilities at their best, they help companies in:

Recruit talent in India with complete legal documentation and without entity formation

They make sure statutory filings and payroll are compliant

Hasten the hiring process

Minimise statutory friction in the initial expansion phase

And after a company becomes a full-fledged GCC structure, its operational demands will increase. Hence, working as a transactional partner, TankhaPay works as the core infrastructure that helps companies to scale by:

Payroll management, which is completely backed by advanced HR automation software

Concurrent statutory compliance updates

Controlling workforce is streamlined

Abide by the multi-state rules and regulations

The Economic Implication

NASSCOM study shows that Indian GCC roles have a compensation slab between 25 and 30%, which is higher than the national averages. Making a significant contribution to higher salary slabs and consumption growth.

Once GCC starts to scale, demand for Grade-A office spaces automatically rises in tier-1 cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, and Hyderabad, having a direct impact on the roots of the city's economy and urban infrastructure.

And the growth doesn’t just stop at corporate expansion, it continues to evolve into an extensive macroeconomic catalyst. Shaping employment quality, demand in real estate, and prolonged urban development.

The Road Ahead

In the upcoming years, India will not be just known for how many GCCs it hosts, but by how smoothly and systematically MNCs and SMEs can set up legal entities and scale them using the global talent pool. The formula is clear to companies that are planning to land in the Indian economic zone:

Employer of Record enables speed

Global Capability Centres enable scale.

Combining workforce platforms ensures stability.

Today, we are standing at a point where timelines are shrinking, and compliance analysis is soaring with each passing day, and the highlight is that only those companies will lead that synchronise agility with infrastructure will lead.

(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)