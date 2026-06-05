Epic group's $100 million India bet: Why the global apparel giant is building the future of manufacturing in Odisha

In an era where global supply chains are being reshaped and multinational brands are rethinking their manufacturing locations and processes, Epic Group has made one of its largest strategic investments in India.

The global apparel manufacturing giant recently opened the Trimetro Manufacturing Campus in Odisha, a US$100 million investment that is more than just about production capacity. The plant is a long-term investment in India for Epic Group, which is an important part of its global growth plan and a model for the future of manufacturing.

The apparel industry is undergoing one of the most significant transformations in its history. Rising compliance requirements, geopolitical shifts, growing sustainability mandates, and increasing demand for supply-chain diversification are forcing global brands to rethink traditional sourcing models. Manufacturers today are expected to offer much more than competitive costs. They are required to deliver scale, agility, transparency, sustainability, and resilience—all at once.

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Epic Group believes India is uniquely positioned to benefit from this transition.

Over the past decade, India has steadily strengthened its position as a global manufacturing destination. With its large workforce, expanding infrastructure, improving ease of doing business, and government-led push for industrial growth, the country is becoming an increasingly attractive alternative for global sourcing.

Recognising this opportunity, Epic Group has chosen Odisha as the home for one of its most ambitious manufacturing projects globally.

Spread across 40 acres in Khordha, the Trimetro Manufacturing Campus has the capacity to produce 20 million garments annually for international markets. More importantly, it represents a strategic shift in how manufacturing facilities are conceived and built.

Rather than treating sustainability, operational efficiency, and workforce development as separate priorities, Epic Group has integrated them into a single business model. The result is a facility designed to meet the evolving expectations of global brands while enhancing long-term competitiveness.

The investment comes at a time when apparel brands are increasingly consolidating their supplier networks and favouring manufacturing partners capable of delivering scale with accountability. For Epic Group, this trend presents a significant opportunity.

As one of the world's leading vertically integrated apparel manufacturers, the company has built its reputation on managing complex global supply chains and delivering quality at scale. The Trimetro campus strengthens that proposition by providing a future-ready manufacturing base capable of serving some of the world's most demanding customers.

Equally significant is the project's economic impact.

The facility is expected to generate approximately 10,000 jobs, with women comprising nearly 80 percent of the workforce. This aligns with Epic Group's broader philosophy that manufacturing growth should create meaningful economic opportunities while contributing to community development and workforce empowerment.

The project has also attracted international investor confidence. Supported by financing from the International Finance Corporation (IFC), including sustainability-linked and green financing instruments, the campus demonstrates how global capital is increasingly backing companies that align business performance with long-term environmental and social outcomes.

For Epic Group, however, the Trimetro campus is not merely about meeting current market expectations. It is about preparing for the future.

The next decade of manufacturing will be defined by resilience as much as efficiency. Global brands will increasingly seek partners capable of navigating regulatory complexity, managing supply-chain risk, meeting sustainability targets, and maintaining operational excellence. Manufacturers that invest today in future-ready infrastructure will be best positioned to capture tomorrow's opportunities.

That is precisely what Epic Group is building in Odisha.

The Trimetro Manufacturing Campus reflects a broader vision—one in which India plays a central role in the evolution of global manufacturing and where industrial growth is driven by innovation, responsible investment, and long-term value creation.

As global supply chains continue to evolve, Epic Group's US$100 million investment may well be remembered as more than the launch of a manufacturing facility. It could become a defining example of how global companies are reimagining growth in an increasingly complex and competitive world.

In many ways, Trimetro is not just Epic Group's newest campus. It is a statement of intent about where the future of manufacturing is headed—and why India will be at the centre of that story.