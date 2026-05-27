Everfast Freight ignites a digital upgrade in global logistics customer service with launch of EVA

By Sunil Kumar

The Logistics and Supply Chain industry is on a digital revolution, shifting from manual tracking process to intelligent, automated and AI-based customer support. The advanced AI systems at its core, which can handle customer interactions, automate complex documentation tasks and provide real-time solutions without human intervention, are driving this change. Everfast Freight has announced the introduction of EVA – the Everfast Virtual Assistant, a proprietary AI-powered logistics assistant to set new benchmarks for customer experience in the modern supply chain environment.

According to the company, EVA has been developed to provide round-the-clock customer support, real-time logistics intelligence, and seamless digital assistance across various stages of cargo handling and freight operations. The launch reflects Everfast Freight’s broader commitment to innovation and customer-centric logistics solutions.

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The End Of “Wait-and-See” Logistics Model

The traditional logistics support model often depended heavily on call centers and email-based communication, resulting in delays that could stretch into hours or even days for customers awaiting updates about shipments and cargo movement. Everfast Freight aims to eliminate this inefficiency through EVA, an AI-powered digital associate capable of delivering immediate responses and operational support 24/7. Unlike traditional chatbots that rely on fixed scripts and pre-programmed responses, EVA utilises advanced Natural Language Processing (NLP) technology to understand context, anticipate user needs, and deliver highly relevant information dynamically. The company states that EVA is not limited by time zones or public holidays, ensuring uninterrupted customer support and information flow throughout the logistics cycle.

Precision, Speed, And Intelligence

Everfast Freight is integrating EVA into its logistics infrastructure with the goal of enhancing operational efficiency and customer convenience across several critical functions:

Lightning-Fast Quotations: EVA can generate shipping quotations within seconds based on cargo weight, dimensions, and destination details.

Predictive Real-Time Tracking: Customers can receive live shipment tracking information along with AI-driven estimated arrival times (ETAs).

Automated Documentation Support: EVA assists users with complex logistics documentation, including bills of lading, commercial invoices, and customs-related paperwork.

Hyper-Personalised Updates: Because the AI system is connected to Everfast’s live logistics network, customers receive shipment-specific insights instead of generic status notifications.

The company believes these capabilities will significantly reduce friction within global supply chain operations and provide customers with greater visibility and control over shipments.

A New Benchmark For Customer-Centric Logistics

Everfast Freight describes EVA not simply as an operational upgrade but as a strategic move toward creating a “best-of-both-worlds” logistics support model. By automating repetitive customer inquiries, the company’s human logistics experts can focus on high-level consulting, strategic freight planning, and customised problem-solving for clients. The company further emphasizes that transparency, responsiveness, and digital accessibility are becoming increasingly important factors in building long-term customer trust and brand loyalty within the global logistics industry.

Driving Future Of Logistics

With the launch of EVA, Everfast Freight is positioning itself as a technology-forward player in the logistics and freight management sector. The company states that integrating AI as a core operational partner will help businesses gain greater agility, efficiency, and responsiveness in increasingly competitive global markets.

Businesses interested in exploring the platform and learning more about EVA can visit the company’s official website:

Visit Everfast Freight Official Website

(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)