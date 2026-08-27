/Experts call for intelligence-led action to break cross-border illicit trade networks at ASIA Security Conference 2026

Mumbai: Experts and speakers at the ASIA Security Conference & Exhibition 2026 in Mumbai said that just seizing ‘illicit goods’ is no longer enough to tackle illegal trade. Law enforcement and regulatory authorities must move from intercepting shipments to identifying, tracking and dismantling the organised criminal networks behind them.
The two-day summit was organised under the theme 'Strengthening Enforcement, Empowering Innovation: India’s Next Chapter in Brand Protection', where senior officials from customs, state police, international intellectual property agencies and global brand leaders took part.
During the panel discussion on segment titled 'Intelligence-Led Enforcement: Disrupting Counterfeit & Illicit Trade Networks Across Border', Rodney Van Dooren, director of illicit trade prevention at Philip Morris International (PMI), emphasised that isolated enforcement actions must be replaced by coordinated intelligence operations.
During the keynote address in session titled 'Combatting Illicit Trade in India: Challenges, Solutions and The Road Ahead', Van Dooren highlighted the massive scale of the issue. He said that India's illicit trade is estimated at $231.5 billion annually, the second-largest illicit trade market by value among surveyed nations. Only tobacco sector accounts for about 11.6% of the illegal global cigarette market.
As per the Tobacco Institute of India (TII), illegal cigarettes comprise nearly one-fourth (25%) of the domestic market, making India as the 4th largest illicit cigarette market in the world and leading to an estimated revenue loss of Rs 23,000 crore annually.
Prasanna Datar, IRS, additional commissioner of customs (central investigation unit), Nhava Sheva, Mumbai Customs, said that officers at smaller ports should be trained and made familiar with new counterfeiting methods. He also emphasised that the right holders should proactively interact with the National Customs Targeting Centre and share specific inputs to help NCTC target and mitigate port-hopping more effectively.
Talking about the challenges faced by the law enforcement agencies in the digital era, Swagat Patil, IPS, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Cyber Crime, Delhi Police, said, “We should not only target the warehouses and the product, but we must focus on dismantling the entire network. We need to follow the money and data to trace the entire ecosystem."
Nakano Hiroyuki, Senior Director (Intellectual Property Rights) at JETRO New Delhi, emphasised that raw information only becomes actionable intelligence when structured across government, online marketplaces and right holders.
About ASIA Security Conference & Exhibition
The ASIA Security Conference & Exhibition brings together the brand owners, regulators, law enforcement agencies, government policy-makers and security solution providers on one platform to address challenges in anti-counterfeiting, online brand protection, cross-border product security, product smuggling, and diversion.
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