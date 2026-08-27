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Experts call for intelligence-led action to break cross-border illicit trade networks at ASIA Security Conference 2026

Customs, police and industry leaders advocate for data-driven interventions, proactive right-holder collaboration and supply chain transparency. 

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Aug 27, 2026, 06:11 PM IST|Updated: Aug 27, 2026, 08:33 PM IST
Experts call for intelligence-led action to break cross-border illicit trade networks at ASIA Security Conference 2026

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Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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