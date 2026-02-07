Explore one of the world’s largest collections of art and culture at State Hermitage Museum in Saint Petersburg

Khursheed Dinshaw : The child’s blue eyes widen with amazement as her blonde pigtails sway slightly from side to side as she turns her head to look at The Peacock Clock inside the State Hermitage Museum in Saint Petersburg. The iconic clock was a gift for Empress Catherine II.

The workmanship of celebrated English jeweler, inventor and entrepreneur James Cox, this clock’s movement is expertly hidden behind a big mushroom that is displayed in the centre. There are two clock dials- the Roman figures represent hours while the minutes are shown in Arabic figures. A dragonfly rotating at an interval of one second is the clock’s second hand. The child watches as the owl, the peacock and the rooster are set in motion.

While the cage rotates, the owl moves its head, opens and shuts its eyes while raising its paw. The intricate cage is adorned with little bells that melodiously play. That is the cue for the star of the clock - the peacock- to step in. It raises its regal head, opens its resplendent tail and slowly turns around before turning back and folding its tail. Just as you think the spectacle has ended, the rooster crows a few times.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Peacock Clock is just one of the three million works of art and artefacts of the State Hermitage Museum. Since 1988, The Hermitage is listed in the Guinness Book of Records as the world's largest picture gallery. It would take you 11 years to see the entire collection of this magnificent museum- that is if you spent time at each exhibit for a minute and spent 8 hours a day at the museum. Viewing the entire collection requires walking for 24 kms.

Majority of the collection is inside the Winter Palace which was the former official residence of the Romanov Tsars. There are 350 rooms housing the rich exhibits. One of the biggest state rooms of the Winter Palace is the Saint George Hall which is also known as the Great Throne Room. Saint George was the patron saint of Russian Tsars and the image of Saint George slaying the dragon can be seen here.

The State Rooms not just house exquisite artwork but also provide a glimpse into the grandeur of the Russian Tsars. The Diamond Room and the Gold Room keep an amazing collection of diplomatic gifts from Europe and Iran. The Diamond Room also showcases jewellery and jewel encrusted artefacts of Romanov Tsars.

The Twenty-Column Hall was designed as a Greek Temple. You are instantly drawn to the monolithic columns that are made from Serdobol granite. The floor has a stone mosaic design and as you glance at the coffered ceiling, an elaborate painted ceiling stares down at you. The Karelian birch showcases display art collections acquired from ancient Italy. Vases dating back centuries and statues that narrate mythology surround you in this lavish room.

You continue to walk from room to room, awing at the stunning exhibits that have been meticulously sourced from around the world. You reach the domestic chapel which is where the Imperial family attended services when they lived in the Winter Palace. You notice that there are no benches inside the chapel. This is because attendees stand during services.

Inside the Room of the Great Vase, a Russian soldier’s green uniform mirrors the main exhibit - The Grand Kolyvan Vase which is a vase made of jasper. Counted among the largest stone vases in the world, it weighs 19 tonnes. Dwarfing humans, the green Jasper vase is 2.57 metres high. The queen of the vases took 12 years to create.

In addition, St. Petersburg is one of Russia's leading congress and exhibition centers, offering favorable conditions for organizing and hosting various business events. The city has modern and large-scale venues, as well as hotels with conference rooms that can accommodate guests from all over the world. The St. Petersburg Congress and Exhibition Bureau, in collaboration with the Committee for Tourism Development, is actively promoting this area.

In 2025, St. Petersburg hosted approximately 700 business events, including major international forums, exhibitions, and conferences, confirming its key role in the development of the Russian business tourism and event industry. The steady growth in exhibition space and the number of participants reflects the increasing interest in the city as a hub for business activity and innovation.

(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)