Fabience unleashes state-of-the-art furniture mega-plant

"Fabience aims to be positioned as a world-class manufacturing brand of furniture from India that would compete with the top global brands in technology, quality, design, precision, and scale," says Mr. Raj Venu Gopal Takkallapally, Managing Director. "We strongly feel that India has the potential to emerge as a significant manufacturing base in furniture of global standards. Our objective is to scale up our manufacturing capacity, increase our footprint both in India and globally, and continue investing in cutting-edge technology, while still scaling up without compromising on quality or precision."