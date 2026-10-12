Fabience unleashes state-of-the-art furniture mega-plant

Hyderabad, October 9: Fabience, the Hyderabad-based premium furniture manufacturing company, today made an important announcement regarding the planned establishment of its new Greenfield factory near Hyderabad, Telangana. Extending over a vast area of more than 1.5 lakh sq. ft., the futuristic factory would cost approximately Rs. 50 crores and would be completed within a year, informed Mr. Raj Venu Gopal Takkallapally, Managing Director.
The proposed facility would have advanced Italian and German machines along with other advanced manufacturing technologies. The factory, which would place high emphasis on automation, precision, quality, and efficiency of manufacturing, would focus largely on the production of movable furniture such as sofas, chairs, loungers, and other furniture items besides modular furniture.
Strategic Vision & Infrastructure Scaling
Founded in 2018 through the efforts of Mr. Raj Venu Gopal Takkallapally, Managing Director, Fabience is operating a manufacturing plant in Hyderabad covering 2 lakh square feet of area with a staff strength of 200 members. The company has already made an investment of around Rs. 80 Crore in its existing manufacturing plant, with the ability to manufacture modular kitchens, wardrobes, panels, and premium movable furniture.
"Our main USP is our unwavering commitment towards technology, automation, and precision," says the Company Director Mr. Sandeep Polsani. "Our manufacturing plant houses a state-of-the-art blend of machinery and process not seen in the same capacity anywhere else in the furniture manufacturing industry. Automation at high levels provides us with unparalleled levels of accuracy and repeatability. Furthermore, our PU lacquer finish and edge banding facilities are benchmarked against international standards."
Expanding Domestic Footprint & Global Exports
The brand has already completed nearly 3,500 projects in the domains of residential, commercial, and hospitality segments. The brand has high-quality furniture solutions in the hotel and resort chains in India and a fast-growing business in the United States. Through its strong business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) verticals, the company presently serves customers in 15 states of India.
Speaking about the growth directions of the firm, Ms. Richie Raj Gopal Takkallapally, Company Director, said, "Fabience is moving into its next phase of growth with an aggressive increase in manufacturing capacity, building up our B2B business across India, increasing exports, and expanding our product portfolio. Now, we deliver premium kitchens, wardrobes, and modular products to several prestigious furniture and interiors showrooms in India. In addition, our international business has expanded substantially in the last two to three years."
Capitalising on Market Dynamics
The expansion comes at a crucial time for the industry. Valuation of the Indian furniture market is expected to grow up to USD 31.5 billion in 2026, reaching even higher to USD 45 billion in 2031, according to Mr. Karan Raj Gopal Takkallapally, company director. In this context, the new plant would act as a major driving factor helping Fabience achieve a good market share.
Founder’s Vision:
"Fabience aims to be positioned as a world-class manufacturing brand of furniture from India that would compete with the top global brands in technology, quality, design, precision, and scale," says Mr. Raj Venu Gopal Takkallapally, Managing Director. "We strongly feel that India has the potential to emerge as a significant manufacturing base in furniture of global standards. Our objective is to scale up our manufacturing capacity, increase our footprint both in India and globally, and continue investing in cutting-edge technology, while still scaling up without compromising on quality or precision."
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