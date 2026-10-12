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Fabience unleashes state-of-the-art furniture mega-plant

Next-gen Hyderabad facility set to launch by next year, Rs 50 crore Greenfield Hub Ignites Fabience’s global expansion.

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Oct 12, 2026, 10:43 AM IST|Updated: Oct 12, 2026, 11:44 AM IST
Fabience unleashes state-of-the-art furniture mega-plant
Image Credit: (Left to Right) Richie Raj Gopal, Raj Venu Gopal, Karan Raj Gopal, Sandeep Polsani

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Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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