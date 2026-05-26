Factory reset didn't remove iCloud activation lock? Here's why

Lots of people believe that doing a factory reset is the sure way of completely unlocking their iPhone or iPad; however, a part of the device remains locked even after a factory reset, as they are then faced with the iCloud Activation Lock. This is because Apple believes that if they tied the device data to Activation Lock they'd be identifying the users who had lost it. This is primarily related to purchasing a used device, forgetting the Apple ID password or receiving a phone from a friend or family. This article offers you the explanation of why the activation lock is still present after a reset, how to bypass iCloud activation lock, and how you can prevent the problem from happening again.

How Activation Lock works

Find My app of Apple has built-in activation lock. After finding on iPhone, your iPhone is instantly linked to your Apple ID.

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Why Apple uses Activation Lock

It:

● Helps to stop unauthorised use of lost or stolen devices

● Ensures device personal information is secure

Having Apple products stolen will decrease their resale value.

Note: A Factory Reset will not remove the Activation Lock. Only local data is erased with a factory reset. A factory reset will remove the data from the device, including the apps, photos, settings and files. But the Apple ID link is not deleted.

The difference is great between:

● Full factory reset (removing everything, including the local data)

● Removing the Apple ID from the server side (unlinking)

Not removing the Apple ID will leave the device locked.

Find my iPhone was still on

The primary reason why Activation Lock keeps on is that Find My iPhone wasn't disabled before erasing the device.

The device is still linked to another Apple ID

The issue in this is primarily:

● iPhone that have previously been used or second-hand.

● Devices that are refurbished and then sold without being unlinked.

● Previous user's Apple ID details that they have forgotten to provide.

● Forgotten Apple ID details from previous owners.

In each of these cases, the device remains connected to the previous Apple account, so simply factory resetting the device will be unable to remove Activation Lock.

Activations that Users Run into:

You can purchase used iPhones.Used iPhones may be purchased. The most common is purchasing an iPhone that's already been used by someone else who hasn't removed their Apple ID from it. You have forgotten your Apple ID or password.You have lost your Apple ID or password.

Some reset their smartphone and end up not remembering the Apple ID information. However, since Activation Lock requires the original account details to use the device, it is not possible to use the device without account recovery.

For those that have been handed down or received as a gift. In some instances, an iPhone or iPad may be handed over to a family member or friend, and the person who had owned it before doesn't remember that they signed out of their account.

Enterprise/ school-owned devices

Any devices provided by school or company are likely to be linked to the management system long after they've been reset. These supervised or managed devices could be locked because of organisational Apple ID policy and/or MDM enrollment policy.

How to Remove Activation Lock Properly

Ask the Previous Owner to Remove the Device

Previous owners can switch off the Activation Lock remotely through their iCloud account. This way is the fastest and most reliable.

Step 1. Request the owner to first log in to iCloud.com with their Apple ID. Visit the Find My page.

Step 2. Pick the device you want to remove from the devices list.

Step 3. Hit the "Remove" button.

Remove Activation Lock Using Apple ID Credentials

If you have the Apple ID connected to the device, you can unlock it while setting it up. However, you must have the right login credentials for this to work.

Turn on your iPhone and get to the Activation Lock screen. Fill in the Apple ID and password that are linked to this device.

Contact Apple Support

If you are unable to reach the previous owner or get Apple ID credentials, then you may file a request for Activation Lock removal from Apple Support. But Apple only helps legit owners of the devices who can present genuine proof of purchase with the device's serial number, IMEI, or MEID. Also, before making the request, Apple will verify if the device is not in Lost Mode and is not a part of the business or school management. If the request is accepted, then Apple can remove the Activation Lock; the only downside to this scenario is that the action will wipe the device completely and therefore is irreversible.

Can You Bypass iCloud Activation Lock?

No! Apple doesn't allow unlocking iCloud Activation Lock without the original Apple ID credentials officially. The inner gears of this security feature run on Apple's servers, so even a factory reset or software trick at the local level wouldn't be able to rid of it.

That said, in cases when there is no way to get in through official channels, users might be inclined to make use of a reliable third-party tool that is an expert in iOS unlock and device recovery.

Using Professional Unlock Software

One of the top professional unlocking software is Wondershare Dr.Fone Screen Unlock (iOS). This program can efficiently guide you step-by-step, as well as automate the unlocking of the activation-locked iOS device. It mainly focuses on unlocking the device fast (most of the time it takes a few minutes), supporting many devices without requiring jailbreaking, and offering clear step-by-step on-screen instructions which will be a piece of cake for non-technical users.

Key features

● Unlock Activation Lock for iPhones (5S-17 Pro Max) & iPads (2013-2025 Ver.)

● Simple, user-friendly interface with step-by-step instructions

● No complex technical skills required for operation

● Works in different scenarios like forgotten Apple ID or second-hand devices

● Designed to help regain device access quickly and efficiently

Steps to Use Dr.Fone – Screen Unlock (iOS)

Step 1: Launch Wondershare Dr.Fone. Go to Toolbox > Screen Unlock > iOS > iCloud Activation Lock Removal.

Step 2: Press the Start button to start the unlocking, then attach your iPhone or iPad to the computer via the USB cable.

Step 3: Accept the terms and conditions and afterward press the Unlock Now button.

Factory reset doesn't remove iCloud Activation Lock. This is because it is a server-based security feature connected to Apple ID. So, the lock stays on after you erase the phone. Only the correct Apple ID, contacting the previous owner, or presenting Apple Support with your proof of purchase can be trusted solutions. If access through an official way is not possible, tools of professionals such as Wondershare Dr.Fone can assist in some cases, but users must always give priority to legitimate and safe ways to avoid risks and be able to get access to the proper device.

(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)