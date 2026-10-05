/Family heritage to Rs 150 Crore steel business: Journey of Moin Pasha in Indian steel industry

Founded in 1992 by Chand Pasha, A.R. Steel Suppliers started its journey with a vision to serve steel needs in Karnataka. In the last three decades, the company has built relationships in the construction, fabrication, infrastructure, and industrial sectors. To Moin, his father’s path to entrepreneurship is an inspiration, and the family business is an obligation to improve and pass down. He hopes to maintain the family business’s core values, as well as implement new concepts and structures for its continued success. “This legacy was founded through the efforts and determination of my father. My goal is to build on this legacy and make it more successful, which will then be passed down by future generations.”