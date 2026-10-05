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Family heritage to Rs 150 Crore steel business: Journey of Moin Pasha in Indian steel industry

Trust – the foundation of his legacy. Ambition – the driving force behind his progress. Vision – without any limits. Moin Pasha is following in the footsteps of 30 years of entrepreneurial success and looking towards a brighter tomorrow.

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Oct 05, 2026, 02:49 PM IST|Updated: Oct 05, 2026, 03:56 PM IST
Family heritage to Rs 150 Crore steel business: Journey of Moin Pasha in Indian steel industry

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Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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