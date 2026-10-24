Faridabad jail inmates make 250 Diwali hampers in student-led project

More than 100 inmates at Faridabad District Jail have made over 250 earth-themed Diwali hampers under Phoenix Creations, a student-led initiative by Meher Gupta of Step by Step School, Noida, in collaboration with the India Vision Foundation (IVF).
The Foundation has honoured her with its #Savethenextvictim Youth Award.
Meher spent three weeks at IVF’s headquarters in June 2025. Her internship application included a concept note for a livelihood venture for formerly incarcerated women, but she had sought the opportunity primarily to learn.
During her time there, she asked staff about the permissions required from jail administrations, why rehabilitation efforts often falter within six months of release, and the challenges faced by field teams that rarely feature in reports.
IVF explained that its deepest engagement was with people currently in prison. Meher subsequently reworked her proposal to reflect that focus.
Diwali provided a fixed deadline for the project. “A festival does not move,” she said. “That helped us plan backwards from the date, fix the workshops around it and hold ourselves to a standard.”
Under a formal agreement with IVF, seven workshops were conducted to teach candle-making, diya (earthen lamp) making, crochet, bandhanwar (traditional door decoration) making and baking.
Male and female participants were first asked about the skills they already possessed. The crafts were selected for their low equipment requirements and short learning curves, while sessions on digital and financial literacy ran alongside the workshops.
Around Rs2.5 lakh raised from external sources covered raw materials, training and participant incentives. A design partner also joined the initiative. Meher developed the brand identity, packaging and cards, while overseeing quality control, procurement and production schedules in line with the jail’s timetable.
The project faced several operational challenges, including noise, lengthy waits and permissions being withdrawn at short notice. Some sessions had to end early.
IVF distributed the completed hampers to senior government and judicial stakeholders. Several participants subsequently asked whether the project would continue.
“Meher learned every participant’s name,” said Monica Dhawan, Director of IVF. “She asked what they wanted to make before she told anyone what to produce. Inmates who have spent years being processed rather than consulted notice that difference at once, and they respond to her.”
Founded by Dr Kiran Bedi, India’s first woman IPS officer, along with her parents, IVF runs five core programmes across 172 prisons in 16 states and two Union Territories. The Foundation has reached more than 27 lakh beneficiaries.
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