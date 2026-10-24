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Faridabad jail inmates make 250 Diwali hampers in student-led project

IVF distributed the completed hampers to senior government and judicial stakeholders. Several participants subsequently asked whether the project would continue.

Published: Oct 24, 2026, 09:25 PM IST|Updated: Oct 24, 2026, 09:26 PM IST
Faridabad jail inmates make 250 Diwali hampers in student-led project
Image Credit: Jail inmates make Diwali hampers in student-led project.

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Faridabad jail inmates make 250 Diwali hampers in student-led project
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