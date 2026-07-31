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Fashion design course in India: How AAFT University helps students build fashion brands

If any of the students wishes to take his/her learning as a fashion designer a step further, the M.Des in Fashion Design at AAFT University Raipur helps the students develop those skills that will help them lead a fashion design

Published: Jul 31, 2026, 01:44 PM IST|Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 02:34 PM IST
Fashion design course in India: How AAFT University helps students build fashion brands

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