/Fashion design course in India: How AAFT University helps students build fashion brands

Raipur, Chhattisgarh — Every fashion design student doesn’t wish to be working on somebody else’s design brief. Many wish to create their own. They wish to create their own designs, create their own brands and eventually manage a fashion business of their own creation. It is difficult to expect a Fashion Design Course to prepare such students by teaching them to work according to somebody else’s brief. This is the very reason why the B.Des (Honors) in Fashion Design offered by AAFT University Raipur has been formulated in such a way so that it develops both design and entrepreneurship skills in its students.
If any of the students wishes to take his/her learning as a fashion designer a step further, the M.Des in Fashion Design at AAFT University Raipur helps the students develop those skills that will help them lead a fashion design team in a fashion house or make and expand their own brand.
Why Does Fashion Education Need to Include Business Thinking?
Fashion business in India has evolved to become more entrepreneurially challenging for fashion graduates. The e-commerce market value of Indian fashion is forecasted to grow to $98.45 billion from USD 21.60 billion in 2025 at a 24.20% CAGR till 2032. Fashion accessories and apparel are the largest segments in the D2C market in India, which is estimated to cross the mark of 100 billion USD.
The use of e-commerce platforms makes it possible for any fashion brand to engage directly with their customers without relying on any conventional retail partnership. 25.18% of India's D2C e-commerce sales in 2025 were from the category of apparel and footwear.
With social media, brand creation has been made possible even by individual designers and teams who know how to create and communicate their brand identities without needing a big budget for marketing purposes. Indian independent fashion brands are becoming profitable today in ways which would have been more difficult to realize a decade back.
It has become necessary for a fashion designing course in India to go beyond imparting creativity and skills to the students as it teaches them half of what they are supposed to learn in order to succeed. The other half is knowing the inner workings of a fashion business which includes the development of a strong brand identity, cost control, pricing mechanism, supply chain and marketing process for selling the collections. The curriculum at AAFT University has been developed keeping this whole picture in mind.
How Is Brand Development Built Into the Curriculum?
The B.Des (Honors) in Fashion Design at AAFT University Raipur comprises fashion theory, fashion history, textiles technology, pattern making and garment making as its technical base, but its advanced parts lead to the business aspect of fashion design. The course provides fashion marketing and branding training, where students learn to create a distinctive brand identity and how it communicates from fashion branding techniques through to visual communication of a fashion brand within the context of both the physical and online shopping experiences.
Students are also provided with visual merchandising training, which is the knowledge about how fashion brands speak within the retail space, whether it is about creating a visual identity of your own fashion label or working for a renowned retailer. Students are taught trend and fashion forecasting research, which is the skill of identifying market trends and consumer demands, and this skill is equally important for an independent designer to predict the next season design as it is for a merchandiser of a large fashion brand.
The development of the portfolio throughout the four years is not merely a process required for the academic purpose but also serves as the basis of one’s personal brand. All projects, collections, and designs done by a student become the part of a consistent portfolio that reveals the unique personality of a designer, exactly how it is supposed to be in the case of successful independent fashion brands.
What Can Students Learn From a Designer Who Has Built Her Own Career?
The School of Fashion Design of AAFT University Raipur is greatly privileged to have as its Industry Dean, Rina Dhaka who through her own career provides a practical example for students of how one can create an acclaimed fashion identity. The fashion designer combines traditional craft of India with modern aesthetics and is therefore internationally acclaimed as one of the most recognizable fashion designers in India. This has earned her the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Excellence Award and Yuva Rattan Award.
In terms of education, there is no better way of learning about what it truly means to cultivate a unique design perspective and make one’s career or brand out of it than having a first-hand mentor who has done the same. It is this unique privilege of the students of AAFT University Raipur who interact with their Industry Dean regularly during their course of study in the B.Des & M.Des programs.
How Does the M.Des Prepare Students for Design Leadership and Independent Practice?
If students have the aspiration of brand leadership or even creating their own fashion labels, then M.Des Fashion Design is the degree that would help them make their vision feasible through the specialisation provided at an advanced level. The postgraduate fashion design syllabus provides comprehensive study about the advanced designs as well as the innovations related to materials, so that the students can create a unique signature identity for themselves which is an essential attribute of successful independent fashion brands.
The students engage in the advanced level of studio projects and their original collections designed under the guidance of faculty, which not only provides them the necessary expertise but also helps them in developing strategies in order to lead the creative team in any fashion house or even start their own fashion brands with a point of view. For the students who are seeking for the best fashion design colleges in India for their entrepreneurial venture, it becomes an important aspect of AAFT University's Raipur M.Des program that focuses on design leadership.
Why Is Understanding the Full Fashion Supply Chain Important?
One aspect of creating a fashion brand which is not considered often is knowing about how a design concept becomes a tangible product for the consumers. The Raipur course of AAFT University addresses the subjects of fashion production and manufacturing and hence provides knowledge of how a design goes from being conceptualized on paper through pattern making, sampling, material sourcing, and manufacturing into the real product which a fashion business needs to create.
This is extremely significant for those students who aspire to be entrepreneurs in the future. While one who knows about design and creativity can make decisions for his or her collection, one who understands about production and sourcing will be able to make much more realistic decisions. Sustainability in fashion is taught to the students in all of the modules because customers today demand such information from new fashion brands.
How Does AAFT University's Raipur Multi-Disciplinary Campus Support Brand Building?
The 27 acre campus of AAFT University in Raipur offers the fashion design students an opportunity to interact and connect with the students of photography, films, animation, and management courses, which is a perfect reflection of what a fashion entrepreneur requires in terms of forming teams in the future. Fashion design students can work along with photography students for designing marketing campaigns, along with film students for creating videos for brand promotion and also seek inputs from the students of business and management on campus about running the business of fashion label.
Such collaboration within the campus itself enables the fashion design students of AAFT University Raipur to get exposed to interdisciplinary collaborations for the purpose of brand designing, which becomes relevant once the fashion design graduate decides to create his/her brand instead of working for others' brands.
What Career Paths Are Available After Fashion Designing Degree Programs?
The graduates of the B.Des and M.Des in Fashion Design course from AAFT University Raipur get to work as:
Sustainable Fashion Consultant
There is a considerable number of graduates who start their careers by setting up their own independent brands and design studios and not just by working as fashion designers in renowned fashion labels.
The Placement cell at AAFT University Raipur, headed by the Placement Manager Ranjeet Jha, is responsible for helping the students in getting traditional placements as well as independent fashion ventures. The emphasis is laid on preparing the graduates for different career opportunities in the modern fashion industry. Having a 33 years old history of imparting education in the creative and media sector, AAFT University Raipur has designed a fashion course where entrepreneurship is seen as a career option in its own right and not as the alternative to failure to get a job placement.
In Their Own Words
Akshay Marwah, CEO, AAFT University, said: "Fashion graduates today have more opportunity than ever to build their own brand rather than only working for someone else's. Our B.Des and M.Des in Fashion Design are built to take that opportunity seriously, covering design, marketing, visual merchandising, and an understanding of how production and supply chains actually work, so that a student who wants to launch their own label leaves AAFT University Raipur genuinely prepared to do so, not just creatively inspired to try."
Admissions Open for 2026
The eligibility criteria for the B.Des (Honors) in Fashion Design program at AAFT University, Raipur, are students having completed Class 12 from any recognized board. The graduates of this course can enroll in the M.Des in Fashion Design program. This program accepts applications based on the result of the AAFT Global Entrance Exam (AAFT GEE) and an interview process.
About AAFT University Raipur
AAFT University Raipur is an educational institution recognized by UGC that is situated in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. This university has a history of 33 years in providing training in the fields of creativity and media. It is recognized by the Government of Chhattisgarh and MHRD and provides more than 100 professional courses in fields like Journalism, Cinema, Fashion Designing, Animation, Music, Interior Designing, Fine Arts, Hospitality & Management in a campus of 27 acres with complete residential and sports facilities. The alumni of AAFT University Raipur include more than 30,000 professionals from 180+ countries.
For Admissions and Media Inquiries, Contact:
AAFT University Of Media And Arts
AAFT University GF-18, Ground Floor, Shyam Plaza, Pandri, Raipur, Chhattisgarh-492001, India
+91-8064057209, +91-9109112078
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