/Fashion design course in India: How AAFT University helps students build fashion brands

Raipur, Chhattisgarh — Every fashion design student doesn’t wish to be working on somebody else’s design brief. Many wish to create their own. They wish to create their own designs, create their own brands and eventually manage a fashion business of their own creation. It is difficult to expect a Fashion Design Course to prepare such students by teaching them to work according to somebody else’s brief. This is the very reason why the B.Des (Honors) in Fashion Design offered by AAFT University Raipur has been formulated in such a way so that it develops both design and entrepreneurship skills in its students.